Hollywood Legend Makes First Convention Appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con
Providence, RI, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Since its inception, Rhode Island Comic Con has brought in hundreds of Hollywood’s biggest names for the enjoyment of thousands of fans from nearby and afar. Raising the bar this year, Altered Reality Entertainment, producers of the New England pop culture event, announced today that legendary actor and producer Michael Douglas will headline this year’s event, scheduled to appear November 6 and 7, 2026. Rhode Island Comic Con is Michael Douglas’ first convention appearance ever.
In his decades-long career, Douglas has received awards and accolades for his work. In 1975, he produced One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and later earned the Academy Award for Best Picture. Douglas won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Gordon Gekko in Oliver Stone's Wall Street, a role which he reprised in the sequel Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. Other notable roles include in The China Syndrome, Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, Fatal Attraction, The War of the Roses, Basic Instinct, Falling Down, The American President, The Game, Traffic, Wonder Boys, and Solitary Man.
On television, Douglas won the Primetime Emmy Award for portraying Liberace in the HBO film Behind the Candelabra, and a Golden Globe Award for playing an aging acting coach in The Kominsky Method. He played Benjamin Franklin in the Apple TV+ miniseries Franklin. He portrayed Hank Pym in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
He will be signing autographs and photo ops on a limited basis on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for autographs and photo ops are available via pre-purchase from the event’s website.
Rhode Island Comic Con comes to the Amica Mutual Pavilion and Rhode Island Convention Center on November 6 to 8. Show hours are Friday from 3 to 9 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm, and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm. Attendees can buy tickets online at www.ricomiccon.com.
In his decades-long career, Douglas has received awards and accolades for his work. In 1975, he produced One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and later earned the Academy Award for Best Picture. Douglas won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Gordon Gekko in Oliver Stone's Wall Street, a role which he reprised in the sequel Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. Other notable roles include in The China Syndrome, Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, Fatal Attraction, The War of the Roses, Basic Instinct, Falling Down, The American President, The Game, Traffic, Wonder Boys, and Solitary Man.
On television, Douglas won the Primetime Emmy Award for portraying Liberace in the HBO film Behind the Candelabra, and a Golden Globe Award for playing an aging acting coach in The Kominsky Method. He played Benjamin Franklin in the Apple TV+ miniseries Franklin. He portrayed Hank Pym in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
He will be signing autographs and photo ops on a limited basis on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for autographs and photo ops are available via pre-purchase from the event’s website.
Rhode Island Comic Con comes to the Amica Mutual Pavilion and Rhode Island Convention Center on November 6 to 8. Show hours are Friday from 3 to 9 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm, and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm. Attendees can buy tickets online at www.ricomiccon.com.
Contact
Altered Reality EntertainmentContact
Susan Soares
401-633-5428
www.cscomiccon.com
Susan Soares
401-633-5428
www.cscomiccon.com
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