Academy Safe Welcomes Martial Arts Leader Cris Rodriguez to the Board of Directors
Cris Rodriguez has been appointed to the Board of Directors of AcademySafe, a nonprofit focused on making martial arts academies safer for children, families, and communities. She brings a blend of martial arts leadership and marketing expertise through her work with Grow Pro Agency and her experience as a former academy founder and owner.
Coral Springs, FL, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Academy Safe Welcomes Martial Arts Leader Cris Rodriguez to the Board of Directors
Academy Safe is proud to announce that Cris Rodriguez has joined the Academy Safe Board of Directors.
Before becoming a nationally recognized marketing expert, Cris built her foundation on the mats and inside the academy. She is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt and Taekwondo Black Belt who has dedicated her life to martial arts, not just as a practitioner, but as a school owner committed to developing students and building strong, values-driven communities.
As the former owner of Gracie PAC MMA, Cris spent over a decade leading a successful academy, gaining firsthand experience in what it takes to create a safe, structured, and student-first environment. Her leadership emphasized not only growth, but retention, culture, and long-term impact, principles that closely align with Academy Safe's mission.
Cris understands the responsibility that comes with running a martial arts school because she has lived it. From mat culture to parent communication to instructor development, she brings a practitioner's perspective to the challenges academy owners face every day.
In addition to her experience as a school owner and martial artist, Cris is the founder of Grow Pro Agency, a digital marketing firm that has helped more than 2,000 martial arts and fitness studios grow and thrive across the United States. The agency has been recognized on the INC 5000 list three years in a row and reflects her continued commitment to supporting school owners at scale.
She also serves as the Digital Marketing Consultant for the Martial Arts Industry Association (MAIA) and holds a degree in Education from the University of South Florida.
"Martial arts gave me everything—discipline, confidence, and a standard for how to lead. Being a school owner taught me the responsibility that comes with that. I'm honored to serve Academy Safe in helping protect and elevate the environments that shape the next generation."
Cris lives in Tampa with her wife Stephanie and their three sons: Darion, Nate, and Cruz.
Academy Safe is excited to welcome Cris to the Board of Directors. Her unique combination of on-the-mat experience, school ownership, and industry leadership makes her a powerful addition to Academy Safe's mission of creating safer, stronger academies across the country.
For more information about Academy Safe and the Academy Safe leadership team, please visit academysafe.org.
Academy Safe is proud to announce that Cris Rodriguez has joined the Academy Safe Board of Directors.
Before becoming a nationally recognized marketing expert, Cris built her foundation on the mats and inside the academy. She is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt and Taekwondo Black Belt who has dedicated her life to martial arts, not just as a practitioner, but as a school owner committed to developing students and building strong, values-driven communities.
As the former owner of Gracie PAC MMA, Cris spent over a decade leading a successful academy, gaining firsthand experience in what it takes to create a safe, structured, and student-first environment. Her leadership emphasized not only growth, but retention, culture, and long-term impact, principles that closely align with Academy Safe's mission.
Cris understands the responsibility that comes with running a martial arts school because she has lived it. From mat culture to parent communication to instructor development, she brings a practitioner's perspective to the challenges academy owners face every day.
In addition to her experience as a school owner and martial artist, Cris is the founder of Grow Pro Agency, a digital marketing firm that has helped more than 2,000 martial arts and fitness studios grow and thrive across the United States. The agency has been recognized on the INC 5000 list three years in a row and reflects her continued commitment to supporting school owners at scale.
She also serves as the Digital Marketing Consultant for the Martial Arts Industry Association (MAIA) and holds a degree in Education from the University of South Florida.
"Martial arts gave me everything—discipline, confidence, and a standard for how to lead. Being a school owner taught me the responsibility that comes with that. I'm honored to serve Academy Safe in helping protect and elevate the environments that shape the next generation."
Cris lives in Tampa with her wife Stephanie and their three sons: Darion, Nate, and Cruz.
Academy Safe is excited to welcome Cris to the Board of Directors. Her unique combination of on-the-mat experience, school ownership, and industry leadership makes her a powerful addition to Academy Safe's mission of creating safer, stronger academies across the country.
For more information about Academy Safe and the Academy Safe leadership team, please visit academysafe.org.
Contact
Academy SafeContact
Milton Campis
(754) 233-0082
academysafe.org
Milton Campis
(754) 233-0082
academysafe.org
Categories