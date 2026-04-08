Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Launches "Pitch In with Paschal ProPath" Campaign to Support Youth Sports Access Across the Region
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a whole-home service provider and the official air, plumbing, and electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is proud to announce the launch of Pitch In with Paschal ProPath — a community-driven campaign that turns every Paschal membership into a direct contribution to local youth sports organizations.
Springdale, AR, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a whole-home service provider and the official air, plumbing, and electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is proud to announce the launch of Pitch In with Paschal ProPath — a community-driven campaign that turns every Paschal membership into a direct contribution to local youth sports organizations.
Through the end of May, Paschal will donate a portion of every Paschal membership through Paschal ProPath, with all proceeds supporting two outstanding local nonprofits: Pagnozzi Parker Charities and Equipped NWA. Both organizations work to remove financial barriers that prevent underserved youth from participating in sports — providing equipment, funding, and resources to kids who need it most.
"Youth sports shaped who I am," said Charley Boyce, CEO of Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric. "As a former pitcher for the Arkansas Razorbacks, I experienced firsthand what sports can do for a young person — the discipline, the teamwork, the resilience. Those values are still at the core of everything we do at Paschal. Paschal ProPath is our way of making sure more kids get that same opportunity, regardless of their background or financial situation. We're proud to spotlight the incredible work that Pagnozzi Parker Charities and Equipped NWA are doing, and we hope this campaign inspires our community to get behind them too."
Arkansas Razorbacks Pitcher Colin Fisher Joins the Campaign
Paschal has partnered with University of Arkansas pitcher Colin Fisher as a ProPath brand ambassador through a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreement. Fisher will help amplify the Pitch In with Paschal ProPath message across his platform and within the community. Colin Fisher shared his enthusiasm about the partnership: “I’m honored to team up with Paschal and ProPath to help shine a light on youth sports. I know firsthand the difference that community support and opportunities in athletics can make, and I’m excited to be part of that effort.”
About Paschal ProPath
Paschal ProPath is an initiative by Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric designed to raise awareness of and support local youth sports organizations and charities. The program is close to the heart of Paschal CEO Charley Boyce, whose passion for youth sports drives the company to spotlight organizations like Pagnozzi Parker Charities and Equipped NWA that are doing meaningful work in the community. Through partnerships and ambassador engagements, the program seeks to ensure all young athletes have equitable access to the tools, equipment, and mentorship opportunities that sports provide — on and off the field. Learn more at paschalpropath.org.
About Pagnozzi Parker Charities
Since 1999, Pagnozzi Parker has been "Leveling the Playing Field" for the youth of Northwest Arkansas by aiding underprivileged children in K–8th grade. They assist with recreational sports registration fees and the equipment necessary to play, ensuring these children are given the same athletic opportunities as their peers.
About Equipped NWA
Equipped NWA is a nonprofit that aims to level the playing field by providing student-athletes in grades 7–12 with equipment and resources through school partnerships. They envision a future where every student-athlete in Benton and Washington counties has their equipment needs met.
What Is a Paschal Membership?
A Paschal membership delivers year-round home comfort and savings through Paschal's Planned Protection program. Members receive annual HVAC maintenance visits, additional choice visits for HVAC, plumbing, or electrical needs, priority scheduling, and repair discounts across all three trades. Plans start at $8.99 per month, with the top-tier Smart Guard plan available at $34.99 per month.
By becoming a Paschal member this spring, homeowners protect their homes — and directly support youth sports programs in their communities. Learn more about this initiative and sign up to be a Paschal member at paschalpropath.org.
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Founded in 1968, Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is an independently owned and operated home services company delivering world-class heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical solutions to homeowners across AR, OK, MO, and TX. Paschal is the official air, plumbing & electric provider of the Arkansas Razrobacks. Mission: World-class service to every customer, each other, and the communities we serve.
gopaschal.com
Through the end of May, Paschal will donate a portion of every Paschal membership through Paschal ProPath, with all proceeds supporting two outstanding local nonprofits: Pagnozzi Parker Charities and Equipped NWA. Both organizations work to remove financial barriers that prevent underserved youth from participating in sports — providing equipment, funding, and resources to kids who need it most.
"Youth sports shaped who I am," said Charley Boyce, CEO of Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric. "As a former pitcher for the Arkansas Razorbacks, I experienced firsthand what sports can do for a young person — the discipline, the teamwork, the resilience. Those values are still at the core of everything we do at Paschal. Paschal ProPath is our way of making sure more kids get that same opportunity, regardless of their background or financial situation. We're proud to spotlight the incredible work that Pagnozzi Parker Charities and Equipped NWA are doing, and we hope this campaign inspires our community to get behind them too."
Arkansas Razorbacks Pitcher Colin Fisher Joins the Campaign
Paschal has partnered with University of Arkansas pitcher Colin Fisher as a ProPath brand ambassador through a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreement. Fisher will help amplify the Pitch In with Paschal ProPath message across his platform and within the community. Colin Fisher shared his enthusiasm about the partnership: “I’m honored to team up with Paschal and ProPath to help shine a light on youth sports. I know firsthand the difference that community support and opportunities in athletics can make, and I’m excited to be part of that effort.”
About Paschal ProPath
Paschal ProPath is an initiative by Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric designed to raise awareness of and support local youth sports organizations and charities. The program is close to the heart of Paschal CEO Charley Boyce, whose passion for youth sports drives the company to spotlight organizations like Pagnozzi Parker Charities and Equipped NWA that are doing meaningful work in the community. Through partnerships and ambassador engagements, the program seeks to ensure all young athletes have equitable access to the tools, equipment, and mentorship opportunities that sports provide — on and off the field. Learn more at paschalpropath.org.
About Pagnozzi Parker Charities
Since 1999, Pagnozzi Parker has been "Leveling the Playing Field" for the youth of Northwest Arkansas by aiding underprivileged children in K–8th grade. They assist with recreational sports registration fees and the equipment necessary to play, ensuring these children are given the same athletic opportunities as their peers.
About Equipped NWA
Equipped NWA is a nonprofit that aims to level the playing field by providing student-athletes in grades 7–12 with equipment and resources through school partnerships. They envision a future where every student-athlete in Benton and Washington counties has their equipment needs met.
What Is a Paschal Membership?
A Paschal membership delivers year-round home comfort and savings through Paschal's Planned Protection program. Members receive annual HVAC maintenance visits, additional choice visits for HVAC, plumbing, or electrical needs, priority scheduling, and repair discounts across all three trades. Plans start at $8.99 per month, with the top-tier Smart Guard plan available at $34.99 per month.
By becoming a Paschal member this spring, homeowners protect their homes — and directly support youth sports programs in their communities. Learn more about this initiative and sign up to be a Paschal member at paschalpropath.org.
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Founded in 1968, Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is an independently owned and operated home services company delivering world-class heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical solutions to homeowners across AR, OK, MO, and TX. Paschal is the official air, plumbing & electric provider of the Arkansas Razrobacks. Mission: World-class service to every customer, each other, and the communities we serve.
gopaschal.com
Contact
Paschal Air, Plumbing and ElectricContact
Ashley Cane
479-574-2290
https://gopaschal.com
https://paschalpropath.org/
Ashley Cane
479-574-2290
https://gopaschal.com
https://paschalpropath.org/
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