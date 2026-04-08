Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Launches "Pitch In with Paschal ProPath" Campaign to Support Youth Sports Access Across the Region

Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a whole-home service provider and the official air, plumbing, and electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is proud to announce the launch of Pitch In with Paschal ProPath — a community-driven campaign that turns every Paschal membership into a direct contribution to local youth sports organizations.