Grand Renovations Completes 68-Unit Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation at Coal Harbour Condo in Downtown Vancouver
Grand Renovations, a BBB-accredited Vancouver renovation contractor, has completed a full-scope 68-unit residential renovation project at a strata-managed condominium in Coal Harbour, Downtown Vancouver — including kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, hardwood flooring replacement, and custom cabinet installations.
Vancouver, Canada, April 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Grand Renovations www.grandrenovations.ca/, a BBB-accredited renovation contractor serving Greater Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, has completed a large-scale, multi-unit renovation project encompassing 68 residential suites within a strata-managed condominium building in Coal Harbour, Downtown Vancouver.
The project, executed as part of a coordinated building improvement plan approved by the strata council, included full kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, hardwood flooring replacement, and custom cabinet installations across all participating units. The scope and scale of the project ranks among the most comprehensive multi-unit residential renovation programs undertaken in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood in recent years.
Each of the 68 suites received the following upgrades:
Kitchen Renovations — Full kitchen remodels including layout reconfiguration, new countertops, tile backsplash, plumbing fixture upgrades, and modern cabinetry.
Bathroom Renovations — Complete bathroom overhauls including tile work, vanity replacement, shower and tub surrounds, and fixture modernization.
Hardwood Flooring Replacement — Removal of existing flooring and installation of engineered and solid hardwood throughout living areas.
Custom Cabinet Installations — Kitchen and bathroom cabinetry supply and installation, designed to maximize storage in Vancouver's signature high-density floor plans.
The project was completed in coordinated phases to minimize disruption to residents, with Grand Renovations managing material logistics, subcontractor scheduling, and strata compliance requirements throughout the process.
Multi-unit strata renovation projects in Downtown Vancouver present unique logistical and regulatory challenges that distinguish them from standard single-unit residential work. Contractors must adhere to strata bylaws governing working hours, elevator usage, noise control, suite protection protocols, and waste disposal — all while maintaining quality and timeline consistency across dozens of units simultaneously.
"A 68-unit renovation inside an occupied strata building is a completely different operational challenge than a single-home project," said the founder of Grand Renovations. "You're coordinating materials, trades, and strata requirements across an entire building without disrupting people's daily lives. Our team has the systems and the experience to deliver that — and this Coal Harbour project is a strong example of what coordinated, professional renovation management looks like at scale."
About Grand Renovations: Grand Renovations is a full-service renovation contractor based in Vancouver, BC, specializing in kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, flooring installation, and complete suite remodels throughout the Lower Mainland. With over 30 years of combined industry experience and BBB accreditation, the company serves residential and strata clients across Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, and Metro Vancouver. Grand Renovations is part of the Trendy Projects Corporation family of home improvement brands.
Website: www.grandrenovations.ca/
Location: Vancouver, BC
The project, executed as part of a coordinated building improvement plan approved by the strata council, included full kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, hardwood flooring replacement, and custom cabinet installations across all participating units. The scope and scale of the project ranks among the most comprehensive multi-unit residential renovation programs undertaken in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood in recent years.
Each of the 68 suites received the following upgrades:
Kitchen Renovations — Full kitchen remodels including layout reconfiguration, new countertops, tile backsplash, plumbing fixture upgrades, and modern cabinetry.
Bathroom Renovations — Complete bathroom overhauls including tile work, vanity replacement, shower and tub surrounds, and fixture modernization.
Hardwood Flooring Replacement — Removal of existing flooring and installation of engineered and solid hardwood throughout living areas.
Custom Cabinet Installations — Kitchen and bathroom cabinetry supply and installation, designed to maximize storage in Vancouver's signature high-density floor plans.
The project was completed in coordinated phases to minimize disruption to residents, with Grand Renovations managing material logistics, subcontractor scheduling, and strata compliance requirements throughout the process.
Multi-unit strata renovation projects in Downtown Vancouver present unique logistical and regulatory challenges that distinguish them from standard single-unit residential work. Contractors must adhere to strata bylaws governing working hours, elevator usage, noise control, suite protection protocols, and waste disposal — all while maintaining quality and timeline consistency across dozens of units simultaneously.
"A 68-unit renovation inside an occupied strata building is a completely different operational challenge than a single-home project," said the founder of Grand Renovations. "You're coordinating materials, trades, and strata requirements across an entire building without disrupting people's daily lives. Our team has the systems and the experience to deliver that — and this Coal Harbour project is a strong example of what coordinated, professional renovation management looks like at scale."
About Grand Renovations: Grand Renovations is a full-service renovation contractor based in Vancouver, BC, specializing in kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, flooring installation, and complete suite remodels throughout the Lower Mainland. With over 30 years of combined industry experience and BBB accreditation, the company serves residential and strata clients across Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, and Metro Vancouver. Grand Renovations is part of the Trendy Projects Corporation family of home improvement brands.
Website: www.grandrenovations.ca/
Location: Vancouver, BC
Contact
CanadaContact
Alex Mann
778-322-5724
searchstrong.com/
Alex Mann
778-322-5724
searchstrong.com/
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