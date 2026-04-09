Now Available: 2026 Voter Guide California Congressional District 47 (Orange County, Irvine, Laguna, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo, Dana Point)
Troutman For America Campaign Provides Voter Guide to Help Voters Make Sense of Newly Redistricted California 47th Congressional District Following Prop 50
Irvine, CA, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- California voters head to the polls in new districts for primary elections taking place on June 2, 2026.
Following Prop 50's passage California’s 47th Congressional district now includes Irvine, Lake Forest, Laguna Woods, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Beach, Laguna Nigel and Dana Point. A full map of the new district can be found here.
To aide new voters in the newly redistricted 47th Congressional district--many of whom are faced with completely new choices - the Troutman for America campaign issued a voters guide today to provide assistance.
The guide is described as an "honest take" designed help voters out in this district. However, it is obviously somewhat biased since it is being issued by a political campaign involved in the election.
As candidate Eric J. Troutman said: "You can't say this guide is non-biased - it is plainly heavily tilted in favor of some candidates - but at least it is an honest take voters should consider in making their choices."
As the Voter Guide points out there are a dizzying number of candidates to choose from with nine candidates lining up to oppose incumbent Dave Min.
The race includes two non-party preference candidates – Troutman being one of them. Two Democrats– Incumbent Dave Min being one of them. Four Republicans. And a Libertarian.
The Voter's Guide notes approximately 23% of voters in District 47 prefer “no party” to represent them. Assuming those voters hold true and loyal to their registration Troutman-- who is running as a "no party preference" candidate - looks to be in pole position heading into the June 2, 2026 primary.
Troutman is a widely known complex litigator, billion-dollar problem solver, and is credited with stopping more robocalls than any human being alive. He is dedicated to ending the party system, balancing the budget, protecting small business and bringing down the cost of living.
His legal and business success make him, without question, the best qualified “no party preference” candidate running in Congressional District 47 and almost certainly the best qualified candidate in the field as a whole.
Indeed, Troutman is known as the “Czar” in legal circles given his complete dominance of certain esoteric legal fields and lawyers from all around the nation travel to see him speak.
The Voter Guide suggests any non-partisan voter should be eager to be represented by a qualified and proven winner like Troutman.
The Voter Guide also provides reasoned options for voters who self-identify as hard-right or MAGA, center right, center left, and far left.
Candidates Chris Gonzalez, Michael Maxsenti, Dave Min and Jesus Patino are all noted as potential options for voters in the guide.
Contact: winners@troutmanforamerica.com
Following Prop 50's passage California’s 47th Congressional district now includes Irvine, Lake Forest, Laguna Woods, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Beach, Laguna Nigel and Dana Point. A full map of the new district can be found here.
To aide new voters in the newly redistricted 47th Congressional district--many of whom are faced with completely new choices - the Troutman for America campaign issued a voters guide today to provide assistance.
The guide is described as an "honest take" designed help voters out in this district. However, it is obviously somewhat biased since it is being issued by a political campaign involved in the election.
As candidate Eric J. Troutman said: "You can't say this guide is non-biased - it is plainly heavily tilted in favor of some candidates - but at least it is an honest take voters should consider in making their choices."
As the Voter Guide points out there are a dizzying number of candidates to choose from with nine candidates lining up to oppose incumbent Dave Min.
The race includes two non-party preference candidates – Troutman being one of them. Two Democrats– Incumbent Dave Min being one of them. Four Republicans. And a Libertarian.
The Voter's Guide notes approximately 23% of voters in District 47 prefer “no party” to represent them. Assuming those voters hold true and loyal to their registration Troutman-- who is running as a "no party preference" candidate - looks to be in pole position heading into the June 2, 2026 primary.
Troutman is a widely known complex litigator, billion-dollar problem solver, and is credited with stopping more robocalls than any human being alive. He is dedicated to ending the party system, balancing the budget, protecting small business and bringing down the cost of living.
His legal and business success make him, without question, the best qualified “no party preference” candidate running in Congressional District 47 and almost certainly the best qualified candidate in the field as a whole.
Indeed, Troutman is known as the “Czar” in legal circles given his complete dominance of certain esoteric legal fields and lawyers from all around the nation travel to see him speak.
The Voter Guide suggests any non-partisan voter should be eager to be represented by a qualified and proven winner like Troutman.
The Voter Guide also provides reasoned options for voters who self-identify as hard-right or MAGA, center right, center left, and far left.
Candidates Chris Gonzalez, Michael Maxsenti, Dave Min and Jesus Patino are all noted as potential options for voters in the guide.
Contact: winners@troutmanforamerica.com
Contact
Troutman For AmericaContact
Karina Miller
347-283-7679
troutmanforamerica.com
Karina Miller
347-283-7679
troutmanforamerica.com
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