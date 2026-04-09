Ares Physical Therapy Redefines Performance and Longevity with New Elm Grove Center of Excellence
Ares Physical Therapy was founded by a doctor of physical therapy who is also a former elite gymnastics coach, bringing a rare combination of clinical skill and competitive understanding to every case. That foundation shapes the way the team approaches complex injuries, movement dysfunction, and performance optimization across Elm Grove and the surrounding Waukesha area.
Elm Grove, WI, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ares Physical Therapy is proud to announce the grand opening of its flagship location in Elm Grove, bringing a sophisticated, high-performance approach to rehabilitation and wellness to the Greater Waukesha County and Milwaukee communities.
Ares Physical Therapy represents a departure from traditional clinical models, offering a bespoke experience that prioritizes long-term vitality over short-term fixes. By consolidating its expertise into a single, state-of-the-art facility, Ares ensures a seamless and premium level of care for clients seeking to optimize their physical health.
A Modern Standard for Wellness
The practice is built upon the proprietary 3-Movement Wellness System, an innovative framework that harmonizes clinical physical therapy with elite performance training. This system is designed for the discerning individual who views health as their most valuable asset, focusing on:
Precision Recovery: Targeted interventions to resolve dysfunction and restore natural movement.
Performance Optimization: Integrating strength and conditioning to elevate physical capacity.
Longevity Strategy: A proactive approach to "Whole Health" designed to sustain an active lifestyle for decades to come.
Curated Care for the Community
While situated in the heart of Elm Grove, the clinic serves as a premier destination for residents of Brookfield, Waukesha, and the surrounding Milwaukee metro area. The facility’s minimalist and modern design reflects a commitment to clarity, professionalism, and the highest standards of the patient experience.
"Our vision for Ares is to provide a sanctuary for physical transformation," says the management team at Ares Physical Therapy. "We have moved away from the conventional to focus on a more comprehensive, longevity-based niche. It is about empowering our clients to move with confidence and age with strength."
About Ares Physical Therapy
Ares Physical Therapy is a premier provider of physical therapy and wellness services based in Elm Grove, Wisconsin. Specializing in a holistic "Whole Health" philosophy, Ares combines clinical expertise with a modern, performance-driven aesthetic to help clients achieve lasting results.
For more information, to schedule an interview, or to book a private consultation, please contact:
Media Contact: Dr. Liz Ngutse
Location: 910 Elm Grove Rd. #12, 53122 Elm Grove, WI
Website: www.arespt.com
Phone: 262-409-8293
Email: engutse@arespt.com
Ares Physical Therapy represents a departure from traditional clinical models, offering a bespoke experience that prioritizes long-term vitality over short-term fixes. By consolidating its expertise into a single, state-of-the-art facility, Ares ensures a seamless and premium level of care for clients seeking to optimize their physical health.
A Modern Standard for Wellness
The practice is built upon the proprietary 3-Movement Wellness System, an innovative framework that harmonizes clinical physical therapy with elite performance training. This system is designed for the discerning individual who views health as their most valuable asset, focusing on:
Precision Recovery: Targeted interventions to resolve dysfunction and restore natural movement.
Performance Optimization: Integrating strength and conditioning to elevate physical capacity.
Longevity Strategy: A proactive approach to "Whole Health" designed to sustain an active lifestyle for decades to come.
Curated Care for the Community
While situated in the heart of Elm Grove, the clinic serves as a premier destination for residents of Brookfield, Waukesha, and the surrounding Milwaukee metro area. The facility’s minimalist and modern design reflects a commitment to clarity, professionalism, and the highest standards of the patient experience.
"Our vision for Ares is to provide a sanctuary for physical transformation," says the management team at Ares Physical Therapy. "We have moved away from the conventional to focus on a more comprehensive, longevity-based niche. It is about empowering our clients to move with confidence and age with strength."
About Ares Physical Therapy
Ares Physical Therapy is a premier provider of physical therapy and wellness services based in Elm Grove, Wisconsin. Specializing in a holistic "Whole Health" philosophy, Ares combines clinical expertise with a modern, performance-driven aesthetic to help clients achieve lasting results.
For more information, to schedule an interview, or to book a private consultation, please contact:
Media Contact: Dr. Liz Ngutse
Location: 910 Elm Grove Rd. #12, 53122 Elm Grove, WI
Website: www.arespt.com
Phone: 262-409-8293
Email: engutse@arespt.com
Contact
Ares Physical TherapyContact
Elizabeth Ngutse Ngutse
262-409-8293
https://www.arespt.com/
Elizabeth Ngutse Ngutse
262-409-8293
https://www.arespt.com/
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