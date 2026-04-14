Mental Edge Launches Real-Time Emotional Insights Platform to Transform High-Stakes Decisions and Performance
Real-time emotional insights platform delivers behavioral intelligence for HR, athletics, education, law enforcement, and healthcare, turning video into actionable emotional insight.
Orlando, FL, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mental Edge today announced the launch of its real-time emotional insights platform, a web application that analyzes video to help organizations understand behavior, engagement, and performance in high-stakes environments. By translating emotional signals into practical insight, Mental Edge gives leaders a faster, more objective way to evaluate people and decisions.
Users upload video and receive immediate emotional analysis, revealing how individuals respond, communicate, and engage during key moments. By surfacing patterns and emotional signals often missed in real time, Mental Edge provides organizations with a more complete, objective view of human dynamics.
In HR, Mental Edge enriches interview and talent evaluation by adding context around candidate engagement, communication, and confidence, helping teams make more informed hiring decisions. While HR and hiring are natural entry points, the platform was built as a horizontal solution for decision-making, performance evaluation, and human interaction across multiple industries.
“Mental Edge was built to unlock a deeper understanding of human behavior in moments that matter most,” said Tony Rozier, Product Lead at Mental Edge. “Whether a team is evaluating a candidate, coaching an athlete, or operating in a critical environment, our goal is to turn emotional signals into actionable insight that leads to better decisions.”
Beyond HR, Mental Edge supports several high-impact sectors. In athletics, it helps coaches and trainers evaluate mindset, focus, and readiness to perform. In education, it offers new ways to understand student engagement and communication. In law enforcement, it enhances training and situational awareness through behavioral insight. In healthcare, it helps teams better interpret emotional responses, improving patient and staff interactions.
Key benefits of Mental Edge include:
- Real-time emotional analysis from uploaded video content
- Clear visibility into behavioral patterns, engagement, and communication
- More confident decision-making across hiring, training, and performance workflows
- Flexible use across HR, athletics, education, law enforcement, and healthcare
-Reduced reliance on intuition alone, supporting more consistent and less biased evaluations
A simple, user-friendly interface designed for rapid adoption and low friction
By helping organizations better interpret human behavior, Mental Edge reduces uncertainty, improves outcomes, and brings clarity to complex human interactions. Mental Edge is now available with a free trial for organizations seeking to elevate how they evaluate performance, communication, and engagement.
To start a free trial, visit MentalEdge.ai.
About Mental Edge:
Mental Edge is a real-time emotional insights platform that delivers analysis of human behavior and engagement from video. Powered by proprietary technology and designed for HR, athletics, education, law enforcement, and healthcare, Mental Edge helps organizations make smarter, more informed decisions by better understanding the people behind them.
Users upload video and receive immediate emotional analysis, revealing how individuals respond, communicate, and engage during key moments. By surfacing patterns and emotional signals often missed in real time, Mental Edge provides organizations with a more complete, objective view of human dynamics.
In HR, Mental Edge enriches interview and talent evaluation by adding context around candidate engagement, communication, and confidence, helping teams make more informed hiring decisions. While HR and hiring are natural entry points, the platform was built as a horizontal solution for decision-making, performance evaluation, and human interaction across multiple industries.
“Mental Edge was built to unlock a deeper understanding of human behavior in moments that matter most,” said Tony Rozier, Product Lead at Mental Edge. “Whether a team is evaluating a candidate, coaching an athlete, or operating in a critical environment, our goal is to turn emotional signals into actionable insight that leads to better decisions.”
Beyond HR, Mental Edge supports several high-impact sectors. In athletics, it helps coaches and trainers evaluate mindset, focus, and readiness to perform. In education, it offers new ways to understand student engagement and communication. In law enforcement, it enhances training and situational awareness through behavioral insight. In healthcare, it helps teams better interpret emotional responses, improving patient and staff interactions.
Key benefits of Mental Edge include:
- Real-time emotional analysis from uploaded video content
- Clear visibility into behavioral patterns, engagement, and communication
- More confident decision-making across hiring, training, and performance workflows
- Flexible use across HR, athletics, education, law enforcement, and healthcare
-Reduced reliance on intuition alone, supporting more consistent and less biased evaluations
A simple, user-friendly interface designed for rapid adoption and low friction
By helping organizations better interpret human behavior, Mental Edge reduces uncertainty, improves outcomes, and brings clarity to complex human interactions. Mental Edge is now available with a free trial for organizations seeking to elevate how they evaluate performance, communication, and engagement.
To start a free trial, visit MentalEdge.ai.
About Mental Edge:
Mental Edge is a real-time emotional insights platform that delivers analysis of human behavior and engagement from video. Powered by proprietary technology and designed for HR, athletics, education, law enforcement, and healthcare, Mental Edge helps organizations make smarter, more informed decisions by better understanding the people behind them.
Contact
Mental EdgeContact
Melvin Rozier
407-670-0555
mentaledge.ai
Melvin Rozier
407-670-0555
mentaledge.ai
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