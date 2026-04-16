Genesis Joy House Honors 15 Years of Service to Veteran Women
Genesis Joy House marks 15 years of service with its Founder’s Day Food Fair on April 19, 2026, in Warner Robins. Held in partnership with Walmart, the event will raise funds and awareness for transitional housing and vital support services for women veterans and their children.
Warner Robins, GA, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- For 15 years, Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter has been at the forefront of addressing the needs of unhoused veteran women and their children in Georgia. On April 19, 2026, the organization will commemorate this milestone with its Founder’s Food Fair, hosted in collaboration with a local Walmart Supercenter, a part of the Genesis Joy House – Dine With Joy campaign.
Genesis Joy House Executive Director, Chelsea Crawford states, "Our Founder’s Day Food Fair is more than a celebration. It is an opportunity for the community to come together and directly support women veterans and their children as they rebuild their lives with hope and stability."
The event will raise funds and awareness to support transitional housing and comprehensive wraparound services for female veterans. Attendees can enjoy a day of community, food, and celebration while contributing to a cause that empowers women veterans and their families on their journey toward stability.
Genesis Joy House will host its Dine with Joy Founder’s Day Food Fair on Sunday, April 19, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Walmart Supercenter located at 502 Booth Road in Warner Robins, GA. The event will raise funds and awareness to support transitional housing and wraparound services for women veterans and their children.
"Walmart on Booth Road is proud to work with Genesis Joy House for this event. Our team is committed to being a helping presence in the Warner Robins community including supporting programs that provide vital resources and housing for veteran women and their children," says Walmart Supercenter Store Manager and Genesis Joy House Board Member, Dustin Stewart.
Genesis Joy House Executive Director, Chelsea Crawford states, "Our Founder’s Day Food Fair is more than a celebration. It is an opportunity for the community to come together and directly support women veterans and their children as they rebuild their lives with hope and stability."
The event will raise funds and awareness to support transitional housing and comprehensive wraparound services for female veterans. Attendees can enjoy a day of community, food, and celebration while contributing to a cause that empowers women veterans and their families on their journey toward stability.
Genesis Joy House will host its Dine with Joy Founder’s Day Food Fair on Sunday, April 19, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Walmart Supercenter located at 502 Booth Road in Warner Robins, GA. The event will raise funds and awareness to support transitional housing and wraparound services for women veterans and their children.
"Walmart on Booth Road is proud to work with Genesis Joy House for this event. Our team is committed to being a helping presence in the Warner Robins community including supporting programs that provide vital resources and housing for veteran women and their children," says Walmart Supercenter Store Manager and Genesis Joy House Board Member, Dustin Stewart.
Contact
Genesis Joy House Homeless ShelterContact
Chelsea Crawford
478-236-2207
genesisjoyhouse.com
Chelsea Crawford
478-236-2207
genesisjoyhouse.com
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