“Big Boy Brass” to Headline Free Talent Showcase in Woodbury, NJ
Success 1st & 21st Century Woodbury High School are delighted to welcome Big Boy Brass to the stage for “The Future Is Ours” Youth Talent Showcase and Concert.
Woodbury, NJ, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Success 1st & 21st Century Woodbury High School are delighted to welcome Big Boy Brass to the stage for “The Future Is Ours” Youth Talent Showcase and Concert—an afternoon of music, creativity, and community celebration—on Saturday, April 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Woodbury Junior/Senior High School.
This free public event will feature Philly’s horn‑fueled party machine, Big Boy Brass, known for high‑octane brass sound, irresistible grooves, and powerhouse vocals. Blending modern funk, soul, and hip‑hop influences, the group brings an electrifying energy that unites audiences through the universal language of rhythm and brass.
“The Future Is Ours” is more than a concert—it is a platform designed to spotlight the talent, creativity, and leadership of young people from across the region. From the sound booth to the stage, students take center roles in production, performance, and musicianship, demonstrating the power of youth voices in shaping the arts.
“Big Boy Brass brings unmatched energy and tight musicianship to an event that celebrates young talent,” said organizers from Success 1st & 21st Century Woodbury High School. “This showcase gives youth the opportunity to shine, build confidence, and share their gifts with the community.”
The concert is open to all ages and free to attend. Families, students, and community members are encouraged to come out and enjoy an afternoon of live music and youth‑driven creativity.
Event Details:
What: The Future Is Ours Youth Talent Showcase & Concert
When: Saturday, April 25 | 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where: Woodbury Jr./Sr. High School
Address: 25 N. Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ
Admission: Free
About Success 1st & 21st Century Woodbury High School
Success 1st programs are dedicated to empowering young people through educational enrichment, creative expression, and leadership (www.success1st.org/events-2) opportunities that prepare students for success today and in the future.
This free public event will feature Philly’s horn‑fueled party machine, Big Boy Brass, known for high‑octane brass sound, irresistible grooves, and powerhouse vocals. Blending modern funk, soul, and hip‑hop influences, the group brings an electrifying energy that unites audiences through the universal language of rhythm and brass.
“The Future Is Ours” is more than a concert—it is a platform designed to spotlight the talent, creativity, and leadership of young people from across the region. From the sound booth to the stage, students take center roles in production, performance, and musicianship, demonstrating the power of youth voices in shaping the arts.
“Big Boy Brass brings unmatched energy and tight musicianship to an event that celebrates young talent,” said organizers from Success 1st & 21st Century Woodbury High School. “This showcase gives youth the opportunity to shine, build confidence, and share their gifts with the community.”
The concert is open to all ages and free to attend. Families, students, and community members are encouraged to come out and enjoy an afternoon of live music and youth‑driven creativity.
Event Details:
What: The Future Is Ours Youth Talent Showcase & Concert
When: Saturday, April 25 | 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where: Woodbury Jr./Sr. High School
Address: 25 N. Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ
Admission: Free
About Success 1st & 21st Century Woodbury High School
Success 1st programs are dedicated to empowering young people through educational enrichment, creative expression, and leadership (www.success1st.org/events-2) opportunities that prepare students for success today and in the future.
Contact
Success 1st, IncContact
Carlotta Jones
856-371-9678
https://success1st.org
Carlotta Jones
856-371-9678
https://success1st.org
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