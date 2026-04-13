"Stop the Draft": Congressional Candidate Eric J. Troutman Makes Heading Off Any Military Draft Effort Centerpiece of Campaign
Troutman Vows to Stop Any Draft After New Law Makes Automatic Draft Registration A Requirement Starting December, 2026
Irvine, CA, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Powerful California Congressional candidate Eric J. Troutman--a non-partisan complex litigator from Irvine, California-- is making stopping any potential military draft efforts a centerpiece of his campaign.
Many voters are deeply concerned about the potential for a military draft following Congressional approval of a new law that will automatically enroll all men ages 18-26 into the draft on their birthday beginning in December, 2026.
"They've basically handed Trump a blank slate. And this is a guy who likes war." Troutman says. "He literally has a department called the Department of War-- he is not hiding his intentions here."
To date Trump has not announced a draft and there are no America boots on the ground in Iran. Troutman, however, is unconvinced.
"Trump wouldn't have asked for this power if he didn't intend to use it." Troutman says. "Sure there's no draft on the table today - but wait until December. This could be incredibly dangerous. Maybe we're talking about invading Greenland and fighting our own allies. Who knows."
Troutman says both parties have needlessly endangered American lives in providing for reckless military spending without checks or balances.
"They wrote Trump a trillion dollar check for military spending with no requirement he account to them for what he was going to spend the money on," Troutman says. "Then the guy starts a war and Congress cries about it - these guys are a joke. The fact they also gave Trump automatic draft authority is insane."
Still Troutman praised the military and vowed to fight himself in any war he supports in the future.
"Look, any war I vote for I will be willing to personally fight and die in. I love our country and our military and am so proud of their commitment and bravery. But supporting our brave soldiers who volunteer for their role is totally different then blindly supporting a draft," Troutman says. "When a government can steal your kids and make them fight in wars without permission then none of us are free anymore-- we're just slaves to the government. I won't permit it. The end."
Troutman's blog AmericaDeservesToWin.com has over a quarter million followers and he is preparing for a second townhall event on Wednesday April 15, 2026.
Concerned citizens can reach out to Troutman at winners@troutmanforamerica.com or visit troutmanforamerica.com
Many voters are deeply concerned about the potential for a military draft following Congressional approval of a new law that will automatically enroll all men ages 18-26 into the draft on their birthday beginning in December, 2026.
"They've basically handed Trump a blank slate. And this is a guy who likes war." Troutman says. "He literally has a department called the Department of War-- he is not hiding his intentions here."
To date Trump has not announced a draft and there are no America boots on the ground in Iran. Troutman, however, is unconvinced.
"Trump wouldn't have asked for this power if he didn't intend to use it." Troutman says. "Sure there's no draft on the table today - but wait until December. This could be incredibly dangerous. Maybe we're talking about invading Greenland and fighting our own allies. Who knows."
Troutman says both parties have needlessly endangered American lives in providing for reckless military spending without checks or balances.
"They wrote Trump a trillion dollar check for military spending with no requirement he account to them for what he was going to spend the money on," Troutman says. "Then the guy starts a war and Congress cries about it - these guys are a joke. The fact they also gave Trump automatic draft authority is insane."
Still Troutman praised the military and vowed to fight himself in any war he supports in the future.
"Look, any war I vote for I will be willing to personally fight and die in. I love our country and our military and am so proud of their commitment and bravery. But supporting our brave soldiers who volunteer for their role is totally different then blindly supporting a draft," Troutman says. "When a government can steal your kids and make them fight in wars without permission then none of us are free anymore-- we're just slaves to the government. I won't permit it. The end."
Troutman's blog AmericaDeservesToWin.com has over a quarter million followers and he is preparing for a second townhall event on Wednesday April 15, 2026.
Concerned citizens can reach out to Troutman at winners@troutmanforamerica.com or visit troutmanforamerica.com
Contact
Troutman For AmericaContact
Karina Miller
347-283-7679
troutmanforamerica.com
Karina Miller
347-283-7679
troutmanforamerica.com
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