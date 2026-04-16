Sharif Dyson, Founder of SPLURJJ, LLC, Announces the July 2026 Release of His New Book, "Goals: The Definition of Determination"

Sharif Dyson, founder of SPLURJJ, LLC, announces the July 2026 release of his new book, "Goals: The Definition of Determination." Developed over more than a decade, the book draws on lived experience across corporate IT, skilled trades, entrepreneurship, and behavioral study, and serves as the philosophical foundation for SPLURJJ’s expanding ecosystem, including the Goals app, Nexus, and Ooki Music.