Sharif Dyson, Founder of SPLURJJ, LLC, Announces the July 2026 Release of His New Book, "Goals: The Definition of Determination"
Sharif Dyson, founder of SPLURJJ, LLC, announces the July 2026 release of his new book, "Goals: The Definition of Determination." Developed over more than a decade, the book draws on lived experience across corporate IT, skilled trades, entrepreneurship, and behavioral study, and serves as the philosophical foundation for SPLURJJ’s expanding ecosystem, including the Goals app, Nexus, and Ooki Music.
Plano, TX, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Entrepreneur, behavioral specialist, and systems-driven founder Sharif Dyson, Founder of SPLURJJ, LLC, today announced the upcoming release of his new book, Goals: The Definition of Determination, scheduled for July 2026. The book serves as the philosophical foundation of a growing ecosystem of tools being developed under the SPLURJJ brand, focused on intentional living, disciplined execution, and real-world systems.
Written and refined over more than ten years, Goals: The Definition of Determination is grounded in lived experience rather than theory. The book draws from Dyson’s life across corporate America, entrepreneurship, fatherhood, marriage and divorce, incarceration and reintegration, and sustained work in pressure-driven environments where outcomes—not rhetoric—define success.
“This book is the result of lived accountability,” said Dyson. “I’ve worked inside systems that demand results, rebuilt myself in real time, and learned what discipline actually looks like when motivation isn’t available. Goals is definition, not inspiration.”
A Decade of Due Diligence and Applied Experience
Dyson began developing the material for Goals: The Definition of Determination more than a decade ago, applying deep due diligence to the behavioral, psychological, and environmental principles discussed throughout the book. These principles now inform the systems-based philosophy behind SPLURJJ, LLC, which focuses on building practical tools that function under real-world pressure.
Raised in New York City, Dyson brings the mindset of a New York hustler paired with the restraint of an intentional living practitioner—offering readers insight forged under pressure rather than theory.
From IT and Low-Voltage to Building Systems for the Trades
Dyson’s professional roots began in information technology within corporate America. After leaving the corporate environment, he thrived in low-voltage systems, where he spent years working alongside general contractors, builders, and other IT professionals within large-scale commercial construction environments.
That time in the field—observing inefficiencies, communication gaps, and operational friction—led Dyson, through SPLURJJ, LLC, to develop Nexus, a platform designed to support skilled trades operating inside complex commercial projects.
Nexus is built to serve professionals across:
Low-voltage systems
HVAC
Electrical
Millwork
Fire systems
Access control
Data infrastructure
Framing
Drywall
Flooring
And other trades operating within large-scale commercial construction environments
The platform is informed by real job-site workflows and the operational realities trades face when coordinating with GCs, designers, and technology teams.
The Expanding SPLURJJ Ecosystem
Goals: The Definition of Determination anchors a broader ecosystem of purpose-built tools developed by Dyson through SPLURJJ, LLC, including:
Goals — a goal‑architecture app focused on structured execution
Ooki Music — a minimalist music platform designed to reduce algorithmic distraction
Nexus — an operational platform built for trades and field professionals
In addition, Dyson is developing several forward-looking applications under the SPLURJJ brand that extend the ecosystem’s philosophy into other areas of modern life. Among them is a dating platform, scheduled for release in late Fall 2026, designed around intentional connection rather than superficial engagement.
Together, these tools are designed as interconnected systems—not standalone apps—supporting clarity, discipline, and long-term alignment.
A Book Built on Reality
Throughout his career, Dyson has helped partners launch and support businesses across multiple industries, contributing to ventures that generated millions in revenue. His writing reflects lived responsibility, long-term pressure, and real accountability—principles that shape SPLURJJ’s product development approach.
Rather than promoting shortcuts, Goals: The Definition of Determination challenges readers to confront inherited behaviors, distractions, and externally defined success—and replace them with systems that endure.
Release Timeline
Goals: The Definition of Determination will be released in July 2026 and published as part of SPLURJJ, LLC’s expanding body of work. The release will coincide with select platform initiatives within the SPLURJJ ecosystem, with additional applications and tools rolling out in phases throughout 2026.
About Sharif Dyson
Sharif Dyson is an entrepreneur, behavioral specialist, and Founder of SPLURJJ, LLC, a systems-driven company focused on building tools for intentional living, disciplined execution, and operational clarity. Raised in New York City, Dyson’s perspective is shaped by real-world experience—from corporate IT to low-voltage field environments—and emphasizes responsibility, ownership, and long-term thinking.
Founder Statement
By Sharif Dyson, Founder of SPLURJJ, LLC
I didn’t write Goals: The Definition of Determination to motivate anyone. I wrote it because after years of living inside pressure, consequence, and responsibility, motivation proved unreliable—and systems didn’t.
This book is the result of more than ten years of reflection, research, and lived experience. I’ve worked in corporate IT, stepped away, and rebuilt myself in low-voltage environments where results matter and excuses don’t travel far. I’ve been married and divorced. I’ve raised children. I’ve helped partners build businesses that generated millions, and I’ve seen what happens when discipline is missing—personally and professionally.
I’ve also done time. I’ve had to sit still long enough to confront myself without distraction. That changes how you think about choice, behavior, and accountability.
Goals is not a theory. It’s a definition shaped by real life. It’s about understanding how identity forms, how habits compound, and why most people fail not from a lack of desire, but from a lack of structure. I’ve spent years doing due diligence on the behavioral and environmental forces that shape outcomes—not just studying them, but testing them against my own life.
The book sits at the center of a larger ecosystem I’ve been building quietly through SPLURJJ—tools like the Goals app, Nexus for the trades, and Ooki Music—each designed to reduce noise and increase intentional action. None of these tools exist to impress. They exist to work.
I don’t believe in shortcuts. I believe in clarity, restraint, and responsibility over time. Goals: The Definition of Determination is for people who are tired of surface-level advice and ready to own their direction—without excuses, without performance, and without pretending life is anything other than what it is: something you either design deliberately, or inherit by default. — Sharif Dyson
Media Contact
Email: goals@splurjj.com
Written and refined over more than ten years, Goals: The Definition of Determination is grounded in lived experience rather than theory. The book draws from Dyson’s life across corporate America, entrepreneurship, fatherhood, marriage and divorce, incarceration and reintegration, and sustained work in pressure-driven environments where outcomes—not rhetoric—define success.
“This book is the result of lived accountability,” said Dyson. “I’ve worked inside systems that demand results, rebuilt myself in real time, and learned what discipline actually looks like when motivation isn’t available. Goals is definition, not inspiration.”
A Decade of Due Diligence and Applied Experience
Dyson began developing the material for Goals: The Definition of Determination more than a decade ago, applying deep due diligence to the behavioral, psychological, and environmental principles discussed throughout the book. These principles now inform the systems-based philosophy behind SPLURJJ, LLC, which focuses on building practical tools that function under real-world pressure.
Raised in New York City, Dyson brings the mindset of a New York hustler paired with the restraint of an intentional living practitioner—offering readers insight forged under pressure rather than theory.
From IT and Low-Voltage to Building Systems for the Trades
Dyson’s professional roots began in information technology within corporate America. After leaving the corporate environment, he thrived in low-voltage systems, where he spent years working alongside general contractors, builders, and other IT professionals within large-scale commercial construction environments.
That time in the field—observing inefficiencies, communication gaps, and operational friction—led Dyson, through SPLURJJ, LLC, to develop Nexus, a platform designed to support skilled trades operating inside complex commercial projects.
Nexus is built to serve professionals across:
Low-voltage systems
HVAC
Electrical
Millwork
Fire systems
Access control
Data infrastructure
Framing
Drywall
Flooring
And other trades operating within large-scale commercial construction environments
The platform is informed by real job-site workflows and the operational realities trades face when coordinating with GCs, designers, and technology teams.
The Expanding SPLURJJ Ecosystem
Goals: The Definition of Determination anchors a broader ecosystem of purpose-built tools developed by Dyson through SPLURJJ, LLC, including:
Goals — a goal‑architecture app focused on structured execution
Ooki Music — a minimalist music platform designed to reduce algorithmic distraction
Nexus — an operational platform built for trades and field professionals
In addition, Dyson is developing several forward-looking applications under the SPLURJJ brand that extend the ecosystem’s philosophy into other areas of modern life. Among them is a dating platform, scheduled for release in late Fall 2026, designed around intentional connection rather than superficial engagement.
Together, these tools are designed as interconnected systems—not standalone apps—supporting clarity, discipline, and long-term alignment.
A Book Built on Reality
Throughout his career, Dyson has helped partners launch and support businesses across multiple industries, contributing to ventures that generated millions in revenue. His writing reflects lived responsibility, long-term pressure, and real accountability—principles that shape SPLURJJ’s product development approach.
Rather than promoting shortcuts, Goals: The Definition of Determination challenges readers to confront inherited behaviors, distractions, and externally defined success—and replace them with systems that endure.
Release Timeline
Goals: The Definition of Determination will be released in July 2026 and published as part of SPLURJJ, LLC’s expanding body of work. The release will coincide with select platform initiatives within the SPLURJJ ecosystem, with additional applications and tools rolling out in phases throughout 2026.
About Sharif Dyson
Sharif Dyson is an entrepreneur, behavioral specialist, and Founder of SPLURJJ, LLC, a systems-driven company focused on building tools for intentional living, disciplined execution, and operational clarity. Raised in New York City, Dyson’s perspective is shaped by real-world experience—from corporate IT to low-voltage field environments—and emphasizes responsibility, ownership, and long-term thinking.
Founder Statement
By Sharif Dyson, Founder of SPLURJJ, LLC
I didn’t write Goals: The Definition of Determination to motivate anyone. I wrote it because after years of living inside pressure, consequence, and responsibility, motivation proved unreliable—and systems didn’t.
This book is the result of more than ten years of reflection, research, and lived experience. I’ve worked in corporate IT, stepped away, and rebuilt myself in low-voltage environments where results matter and excuses don’t travel far. I’ve been married and divorced. I’ve raised children. I’ve helped partners build businesses that generated millions, and I’ve seen what happens when discipline is missing—personally and professionally.
I’ve also done time. I’ve had to sit still long enough to confront myself without distraction. That changes how you think about choice, behavior, and accountability.
Goals is not a theory. It’s a definition shaped by real life. It’s about understanding how identity forms, how habits compound, and why most people fail not from a lack of desire, but from a lack of structure. I’ve spent years doing due diligence on the behavioral and environmental forces that shape outcomes—not just studying them, but testing them against my own life.
The book sits at the center of a larger ecosystem I’ve been building quietly through SPLURJJ—tools like the Goals app, Nexus for the trades, and Ooki Music—each designed to reduce noise and increase intentional action. None of these tools exist to impress. They exist to work.
I don’t believe in shortcuts. I believe in clarity, restraint, and responsibility over time. Goals: The Definition of Determination is for people who are tired of surface-level advice and ready to own their direction—without excuses, without performance, and without pretending life is anything other than what it is: something you either design deliberately, or inherit by default. — Sharif Dyson
Media Contact
Email: goals@splurjj.com
Contact
SPLURJJ, LLCContact
Sharif Dyson
214-400-7018
www.splurjj.com
Email:
press@splurjj.com
Social:
Instagram: @splurjj
Sharif Dyson
214-400-7018
www.splurjj.com
Email:
press@splurjj.com
Social:
Instagram: @splurjj
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