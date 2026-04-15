EndoSoft® Launches EndoVault® 4, a Cloud-Based Endoscopy Application at DDW 2026
EndoSoft, LLC launched EndoVault® 4, a cloud-based platform for endoscopy practices of all sizes. Offered in modular pricing, the web application supports procedure documentation, image management, scheduling, nursing notes, AI-driven reporting, and more. Built-in Argus AI Ecosystem™ tools help clinicians verbalize reports, receive billing code suggestions, and document quality metrics through the browser, reducing IT burden and saving time.
Schenectady, NY, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- EndoSoft, LLC announced the launch of its latest cloud-based platform, EndoVault® 4. The web application offers an easy setup and low IT footprint solution for endoscopy practices of all sizes.
EndoVault® 4 is available as individually priced modules for endoscopy procedure documentation, image capture and management, scheduling, nursing notes, AI-driven data reporting, including adenoma detection rate calculation with various integration options, and more.
Built into the new application are exciting new features such as the embedded Argus AI Ecosystem™. The ability to verbalize the complete procedure reports, receive suggested appropriate billing codes, and document quality metrics all during the endoscopy procedure saves clinicians time and reduces physician burnout. The power of these innovative AI-driven tools is all available through your browser.
“Launching EndoVault 4 at DDW is an exciting opportunity to see reactions and gain valuable feedback from end-users, live and in person,” said Ms. Laurie Warner, Director of Business Development at EndoSoft®. “The new application allows clinicians and facilities to get started quickly and lessen the IT burden with traditional medical software.”
EndoSoft® continues to offer 24/7/365 support, hardware & HIS/EHR vendor neutrality and legacy data migration as a commitment to providing the best products and services available in the endoscopy market.
About EndoSoft®
With over 100,000 clinical users worldwide and over 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft® has achieved a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. EndoSoft® offers a multitude of patented AI applications with Argus AI Ecosystem, to meet the clinician’s needs in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, OB/GYN, ENT, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, and Urology; to name a few. Other software applications available are Nursing, Infusion, Scheduling, Ambient listening, and Inventory Management.
EndoSoft® is an innovative health IT software company, offering Inpatient and Ambulatory multi-specialty EHR solutions.
EndoVault® 4 is available as individually priced modules for endoscopy procedure documentation, image capture and management, scheduling, nursing notes, AI-driven data reporting, including adenoma detection rate calculation with various integration options, and more.
Built into the new application are exciting new features such as the embedded Argus AI Ecosystem™. The ability to verbalize the complete procedure reports, receive suggested appropriate billing codes, and document quality metrics all during the endoscopy procedure saves clinicians time and reduces physician burnout. The power of these innovative AI-driven tools is all available through your browser.
“Launching EndoVault 4 at DDW is an exciting opportunity to see reactions and gain valuable feedback from end-users, live and in person,” said Ms. Laurie Warner, Director of Business Development at EndoSoft®. “The new application allows clinicians and facilities to get started quickly and lessen the IT burden with traditional medical software.”
EndoSoft® continues to offer 24/7/365 support, hardware & HIS/EHR vendor neutrality and legacy data migration as a commitment to providing the best products and services available in the endoscopy market.
About EndoSoft®
With over 100,000 clinical users worldwide and over 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft® has achieved a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. EndoSoft® offers a multitude of patented AI applications with Argus AI Ecosystem, to meet the clinician’s needs in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, OB/GYN, ENT, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, and Urology; to name a few. Other software applications available are Nursing, Infusion, Scheduling, Ambient listening, and Inventory Management.
EndoSoft® is an innovative health IT software company, offering Inpatient and Ambulatory multi-specialty EHR solutions.
Contact
EndoSoft, LLC.Contact
Michael Papa
518-831-8000
endosoft.com
Michael Papa
518-831-8000
endosoft.com
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