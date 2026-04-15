EndoSoft® Launches EndoVault® 4, a Cloud-Based Endoscopy Application at DDW 2026

EndoSoft, LLC launched EndoVault® 4, a cloud-based platform for endoscopy practices of all sizes. Offered in modular pricing, the web application supports procedure documentation, image management, scheduling, nursing notes, AI-driven reporting, and more. Built-in Argus AI Ecosystem™ tools help clinicians verbalize reports, receive billing code suggestions, and document quality metrics through the browser, reducing IT burden and saving time.