Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners.
East Haddam, CT, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management today announced the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson will lead the development of Field Engine’s applied wildlife management operations, connecting research, field execution, and proven solutions to address complex human-wildlife challenges.
The expansion reflects growing demand for science-driven wildlife management solutions across public agencies, private landowners, and conservation partners. Field Engine’s approach combines field-proven methodologies with operational expertise to deliver effective, real-world outcomes.
“Wildlife management today requires more than isolated tools or studies. It requires coordinated solutions that connect science, operations, and execution,” said Vickie DeNicola, PhD, CEO of Field Engine. “We are building a conservation programs organization designed to meet that need, and Chad brings the leadership, experience, and perspective to help us do that.”
Beginning his career in the Galapagos, Ecuador, Hanson brings over two decades of experience in conservation leadership, project development, and applied wildlife management. Formerly the Deputy Vice President, Conservation and Senior Director of Integration at Island Conservation, he coordinated and co-designed complex, multi-stakeholder invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects with partners and local communities across the Globe including projects throughout the Pacific, Caribbean, and Latin America. Guided by a data-driven, adaptive approach, he develops solutions to complex conservation challenges that are both repeatable and responsive to changing conditions on the ground. His work has supported positive change through effective management of invasive threats, including feral cat, rodent, primate, and ungulate eradications.
“The opportunity to help build a conservation programs division that connects science and execution at this level is compelling,” said Hanson. “Field Engine is uniquely positioned to respond rapidly and deliver practical, effective wildlife management solutions, and I’m looking forward to being part of what comes next.”
As Vice President of Conservation Programs, Hanson will focus on strengthening operational capacity, supporting project delivery, expanding partnerships, and building a high-performing conservation programs organization.
About Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management is a wildlife management and research organization focused on delivering science-based, field-tested solutions to human-wildlife challenges. By connecting research, operations, and innovation, Field Engine supports public and private partners in achieving effective and sustainable outcomes. The organization also develops and deploys practical technologies, including the Pig Brig® Trap System, a widely used solution for feral hog management. Field Engine works in research partnership with White Buffalo, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit wildlife management and research organization.
The expansion reflects growing demand for science-driven wildlife management solutions across public agencies, private landowners, and conservation partners. Field Engine’s approach combines field-proven methodologies with operational expertise to deliver effective, real-world outcomes.
“Wildlife management today requires more than isolated tools or studies. It requires coordinated solutions that connect science, operations, and execution,” said Vickie DeNicola, PhD, CEO of Field Engine. “We are building a conservation programs organization designed to meet that need, and Chad brings the leadership, experience, and perspective to help us do that.”
Beginning his career in the Galapagos, Ecuador, Hanson brings over two decades of experience in conservation leadership, project development, and applied wildlife management. Formerly the Deputy Vice President, Conservation and Senior Director of Integration at Island Conservation, he coordinated and co-designed complex, multi-stakeholder invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects with partners and local communities across the Globe including projects throughout the Pacific, Caribbean, and Latin America. Guided by a data-driven, adaptive approach, he develops solutions to complex conservation challenges that are both repeatable and responsive to changing conditions on the ground. His work has supported positive change through effective management of invasive threats, including feral cat, rodent, primate, and ungulate eradications.
“The opportunity to help build a conservation programs division that connects science and execution at this level is compelling,” said Hanson. “Field Engine is uniquely positioned to respond rapidly and deliver practical, effective wildlife management solutions, and I’m looking forward to being part of what comes next.”
As Vice President of Conservation Programs, Hanson will focus on strengthening operational capacity, supporting project delivery, expanding partnerships, and building a high-performing conservation programs organization.
About Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management is a wildlife management and research organization focused on delivering science-based, field-tested solutions to human-wildlife challenges. By connecting research, operations, and innovation, Field Engine supports public and private partners in achieving effective and sustainable outcomes. The organization also develops and deploys practical technologies, including the Pig Brig® Trap System, a widely used solution for feral hog management. Field Engine works in research partnership with White Buffalo, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit wildlife management and research organization.
Contact
Field Engine Wildlife Research & ManagementContact
Anamaria McCormack
860-807-5654
fieldengine.com
Anamaria McCormack
860-807-5654
fieldengine.com
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