East Quogue Grill Cleaning Company Reports Record Bookings Ahead of US Open at Shinnecock Hills
Luxury property managers scrambling to get rental homes guest-ready for championship week driving unprecedented pre-season surge.
East Quogue, NY, April 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As the 126th US Open Championship prepares to return to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton this June, one local business is already feeling the impact.
Sparkle Grill, a Hampton Bays-based professional grill cleaning and maintenance company serving luxury properties across the Hamptons and tristate area, is reporting its busiest pre-season booking period on record — driven largely by property managers and estate managers preparing high-end rental homes for the influx of high-net-worth golfers and fans expected during championship week.
"The US Open brings a level of guest expectation we don't normally see until mid-July," said Peter Cooke, founder of Sparkle Grill. "These are properties renting for $50,000 a week. Every detail has to be perfect — and the outdoor grill is one of the first things a guest notices."
With more than 150,000 attendees expected across the full seven-day championship week, properties in Southampton, Water Mill, and Bridgehampton are commanding significant rental premiums. Sparkle Grill services all major outdoor grill brands — from Blaze and Bull to Lynx and Wolf — and provides recurring maintenance contracts for luxury residential properties and extended stay hotels across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.
Cooke started Sparkle Grill as a solo operation serving the Hamptons residential market and has grown the business into a full-service grill maintenance company with commercial clients across the tristate area.
High resolution before/after photography available on request.
For more information visit grillhampton.com or contact Peter Cooke 6315780798
Sparkle Grill, a Hampton Bays-based professional grill cleaning and maintenance company serving luxury properties across the Hamptons and tristate area, is reporting its busiest pre-season booking period on record — driven largely by property managers and estate managers preparing high-end rental homes for the influx of high-net-worth golfers and fans expected during championship week.
"The US Open brings a level of guest expectation we don't normally see until mid-July," said Peter Cooke, founder of Sparkle Grill. "These are properties renting for $50,000 a week. Every detail has to be perfect — and the outdoor grill is one of the first things a guest notices."
With more than 150,000 attendees expected across the full seven-day championship week, properties in Southampton, Water Mill, and Bridgehampton are commanding significant rental premiums. Sparkle Grill services all major outdoor grill brands — from Blaze and Bull to Lynx and Wolf — and provides recurring maintenance contracts for luxury residential properties and extended stay hotels across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.
Cooke started Sparkle Grill as a solo operation serving the Hamptons residential market and has grown the business into a full-service grill maintenance company with commercial clients across the tristate area.
High resolution before/after photography available on request.
For more information visit grillhampton.com or contact Peter Cooke 6315780798
Contact
Sparkle Grill of Long IslandContact
Peter Cooke
631-578-0798
grillhampton.com
Peter Cooke
631-578-0798
grillhampton.com
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