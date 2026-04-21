LeaderboardMA Launches Coaching Marketplace—Empowering Personal and Life Coaches to Scale Their Impact
LeaderboardMA LLC proudly announces the launch of its innovative Coaching Marketplace, a transformational platform designed specifically for personal and life coaches. By combining cutting-edge tools, seamless payment systems, and integrated video sessions, this marketplace creates an unparalleled environment for coaches to expand their reach, optimize their workflows, and deliver life-changing results.
Reston, VA, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Why Coaches Are Choosing LeaderboardMA’s Coaching Marketplace
LeaderboardMA’s Coaching Marketplace is tailor-made for coaches who want to focus on what they do best: empowering clients. By joining the platform, you gain access to:
- Integrated Payment Platform: Streamline your operations with a secure, easy-to-use payment system that ensures smooth transactions for both coaches and clients.
- Built-In Video Sessions: Conduct coaching calls directly within the platform, eliminating the need for third-party tools and creating a seamless experience for your clients.
- Mission Chains Integration: Help your clients align their life missions, goals, and habits while tracking measurable progress—a feature that empowers you to deliver clear and actionable outcomes.
- AI-Powered Tools: Leverage advanced AI features such as the Project Builder and Budget Wizard to enhance your coaching sessions and help clients achieve clarity and precision in their pursuits.
- Progress Tracking and Reviews: Utilize structured quarterly reviews to showcase results, refine strategies, and highlight the value of your coaching.
Built for Coaches, Designed for Growth
LeaderboardMA’s Coaching Marketplace isn’t just a platform—it’s a complete ecosystem for professional growth and client transformation. Coaches can expand their practices with:
- Global Exposure: Connect with motivated clients across the world actively seeking professional guidance.
- Simplified Workflows: Manage sessions, track metrics, and refine strategies—all within a single, intuitive dashboard.
- Collaborative Community: Join a vibrant network of coaches who share insights, experiences, and strategies for success.
Elevating the Coaching Experience
LeaderboardMA’s Coaching Marketplace is designed to empower coaches to scale their impact while maintaining the personalized approach that defines their profession. With integrated tools and seamless functionality, coaches can focus on delivering exceptional results while minimizing administrative complexity.
A Message from Our CEO
“Our Coaching Marketplace is redefining how coaches connect with clients and deliver transformative guidance,” said Vaughn Bullard, CEO of LeaderboardMA LLC. “With integrated payments, built-in video sessions, and cutting-edge tools, we’ve created a platform that empowers coaches to focus on what matters most—helping clients achieve their goals and live meaningful lives.”
Apply Today and Join the Revolution
The Coaching Marketplace is now live and actively recruiting coaches ready to make an impact. Apply today to expand your professional reach and join a global movement focused on empowerment and growth.
About LeaderboardMA LLC
Founded in Reston, Virginia, LeaderboardMA LLC is a global life management platform dedicated to empowering individuals and teams through innovative tools, behavioral insights, and mission-driven execution. By integrating advanced technologies with personalized support, LeaderboardMA helps users achieve clarity, focus, and measurable results in every area of life.
Ready to Transform Lives?
Visit https://leaderboardma.com or contact us at press@leaderboardma.com for more information about becoming a coach on the Coaching Marketplace.
LeaderboardMA’s Coaching Marketplace is tailor-made for coaches who want to focus on what they do best: empowering clients. By joining the platform, you gain access to:
- Integrated Payment Platform: Streamline your operations with a secure, easy-to-use payment system that ensures smooth transactions for both coaches and clients.
- Built-In Video Sessions: Conduct coaching calls directly within the platform, eliminating the need for third-party tools and creating a seamless experience for your clients.
- Mission Chains Integration: Help your clients align their life missions, goals, and habits while tracking measurable progress—a feature that empowers you to deliver clear and actionable outcomes.
- AI-Powered Tools: Leverage advanced AI features such as the Project Builder and Budget Wizard to enhance your coaching sessions and help clients achieve clarity and precision in their pursuits.
- Progress Tracking and Reviews: Utilize structured quarterly reviews to showcase results, refine strategies, and highlight the value of your coaching.
Built for Coaches, Designed for Growth
LeaderboardMA’s Coaching Marketplace isn’t just a platform—it’s a complete ecosystem for professional growth and client transformation. Coaches can expand their practices with:
- Global Exposure: Connect with motivated clients across the world actively seeking professional guidance.
- Simplified Workflows: Manage sessions, track metrics, and refine strategies—all within a single, intuitive dashboard.
- Collaborative Community: Join a vibrant network of coaches who share insights, experiences, and strategies for success.
Elevating the Coaching Experience
LeaderboardMA’s Coaching Marketplace is designed to empower coaches to scale their impact while maintaining the personalized approach that defines their profession. With integrated tools and seamless functionality, coaches can focus on delivering exceptional results while minimizing administrative complexity.
A Message from Our CEO
“Our Coaching Marketplace is redefining how coaches connect with clients and deliver transformative guidance,” said Vaughn Bullard, CEO of LeaderboardMA LLC. “With integrated payments, built-in video sessions, and cutting-edge tools, we’ve created a platform that empowers coaches to focus on what matters most—helping clients achieve their goals and live meaningful lives.”
Apply Today and Join the Revolution
The Coaching Marketplace is now live and actively recruiting coaches ready to make an impact. Apply today to expand your professional reach and join a global movement focused on empowerment and growth.
About LeaderboardMA LLC
Founded in Reston, Virginia, LeaderboardMA LLC is a global life management platform dedicated to empowering individuals and teams through innovative tools, behavioral insights, and mission-driven execution. By integrating advanced technologies with personalized support, LeaderboardMA helps users achieve clarity, focus, and measurable results in every area of life.
Ready to Transform Lives?
Visit https://leaderboardma.com or contact us at press@leaderboardma.com for more information about becoming a coach on the Coaching Marketplace.
Contact
LeaderboardMA LLCContact
Vaughn Bullard
703-475-4800
https://leaderboardma.com
Vaughn Bullard
703-475-4800
https://leaderboardma.com
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