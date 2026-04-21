Curvo Unveils New Brand Following Integration with BroadJump, Advancing Healthcare Supply Chain Tech
Unified company introduces evolved identity and expanded capabilities to help providers and suppliers make fair, fact-based decisions.
Evansville, IN, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Curvo today announced the official launch of its new brand, marking the next phase in the company’s evolution following its integration with BroadJump. The unified brand reflects Curvo’s expanded capabilities — now spanning both medical and pharmaceutical — alongside a strengthened data foundation that tracks nearly 40% of U.S. supply spend.
Over the past year, Curvo and BroadJump have combined deep healthcare supply chain expertise with powerful data and technology. Now operating jointly under the Curvo name, the organization offers a more connected, comprehensive approach to managing non-labor spend in healthcare.
“We have a unique opportunity to truly influence the value of healthcare through the work we do. That’s what gets me up in the morning—the fact that together, we can actually make healthcare better, ”said Andy Perry, CEO of Curvo. “This rebrand represents more than a new look — it’s a clearer reflection of who we are and where we’re going,”
The healthcare supply chain remains one of the most complex and least transparent systems in the industry. Curvo’s unified platform addresses this challenge by transforming fragmented and opaque data into a single, reliable source of market intelligence. Today, Curvo tracks nearly 40% of the U.S. healthcare market’s supply spend, providing unmatched visibility into pricing, purchasing patterns, and performance.
The new Curvo brand reflects this expanded vision and is anchored in the company’s new tagline, “Better starts here.” It underscores Curvo’s mission to help healthcare organizations move from fragmented data to confident decision-making — enabling greater pricing transparency and more effective cost control.
With this launch, Curvo reinforces its position as:
An independent, GPO-agnostic source of unbiased, transparent data
A trusted partner to more than 2,500 healthcare organizations
An end-to-end supply chain intelligence platform spanning medical devices, pharmaceuticals, rebate management, and clinical analytics
A trusted source for fair, fact-based decisions that improves cost, efficiency, and performance
Importantly, the rebrand will not disrupt existing customer operations. All current platforms, tools, and services will continue to function as expected, with ongoing enhancements delivered through the unified Curvo experience.
“Our focus has always been on helping healthcare organizations bring clarity to their data and confidence to their decisions,” said Dan DeTorrice, President. “Bringing our teams together under a single Curvo brand marks an important step in aligning around a shared vision to better serve our customers. It reinforces our one-team approach and strengthens our ability to deliver greater, more consistent value.”
Along with its evolved capabilities, the launch also introduces updated visual identity elements, messaging, and digital experiences designed to better communicate Curvo’s value and simplify how customers engage with its solutions.
To learn more about Curvo’s new brand and explore its expanded capabilities, visit gocurvo.com.
About Curvo
Curvo is a healthcare-only supply chain data and technology company committed to aligning providers and suppliers around a shared goal: better, more valuable care for patients. Independent and GPO-agnostic, Curvo delivers transparent, unbiased market intelligence across medical and pharmaceutical spend — empowering organizations to make fair, fact-based decisions that improve cost, quality, and outcomes. By combining scalable technology with expert services, Curvo helps healthcare organizations realize the full potential of an integrated clinical supply chain. Learn more at www.gocurvo.com.
Over the past year, Curvo and BroadJump have combined deep healthcare supply chain expertise with powerful data and technology. Now operating jointly under the Curvo name, the organization offers a more connected, comprehensive approach to managing non-labor spend in healthcare.
“We have a unique opportunity to truly influence the value of healthcare through the work we do. That’s what gets me up in the morning—the fact that together, we can actually make healthcare better, ”said Andy Perry, CEO of Curvo. “This rebrand represents more than a new look — it’s a clearer reflection of who we are and where we’re going,”
The healthcare supply chain remains one of the most complex and least transparent systems in the industry. Curvo’s unified platform addresses this challenge by transforming fragmented and opaque data into a single, reliable source of market intelligence. Today, Curvo tracks nearly 40% of the U.S. healthcare market’s supply spend, providing unmatched visibility into pricing, purchasing patterns, and performance.
The new Curvo brand reflects this expanded vision and is anchored in the company’s new tagline, “Better starts here.” It underscores Curvo’s mission to help healthcare organizations move from fragmented data to confident decision-making — enabling greater pricing transparency and more effective cost control.
With this launch, Curvo reinforces its position as:
An independent, GPO-agnostic source of unbiased, transparent data
A trusted partner to more than 2,500 healthcare organizations
An end-to-end supply chain intelligence platform spanning medical devices, pharmaceuticals, rebate management, and clinical analytics
A trusted source for fair, fact-based decisions that improves cost, efficiency, and performance
Importantly, the rebrand will not disrupt existing customer operations. All current platforms, tools, and services will continue to function as expected, with ongoing enhancements delivered through the unified Curvo experience.
“Our focus has always been on helping healthcare organizations bring clarity to their data and confidence to their decisions,” said Dan DeTorrice, President. “Bringing our teams together under a single Curvo brand marks an important step in aligning around a shared vision to better serve our customers. It reinforces our one-team approach and strengthens our ability to deliver greater, more consistent value.”
Along with its evolved capabilities, the launch also introduces updated visual identity elements, messaging, and digital experiences designed to better communicate Curvo’s value and simplify how customers engage with its solutions.
To learn more about Curvo’s new brand and explore its expanded capabilities, visit gocurvo.com.
About Curvo
Curvo is a healthcare-only supply chain data and technology company committed to aligning providers and suppliers around a shared goal: better, more valuable care for patients. Independent and GPO-agnostic, Curvo delivers transparent, unbiased market intelligence across medical and pharmaceutical spend — empowering organizations to make fair, fact-based decisions that improve cost, quality, and outcomes. By combining scalable technology with expert services, Curvo helps healthcare organizations realize the full potential of an integrated clinical supply chain. Learn more at www.gocurvo.com.
Contact
CurvoContact
Meredith Schraeder
812-434-0336
www.gocurvo.com
Meredith Schraeder
812-434-0336
www.gocurvo.com
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