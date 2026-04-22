Suite Morality Salon Suites Opens in Opelika, Introducing a New Standard of Ownership, Wellness, and Beauty Innovation

Suite Morality launches the nation’s first Hair Health Medspa in Opelika, AL—bridging beauty and wellness. As weight loss treatments and women’s health disorders rise, the medspa addresses their impact on hair through advanced scalp analysis and personalized care. Founded by trichologist Morale Ocain, this innovative model redefines hair care by treating root causes, not just the surface—aligning beauty, confidence, and wellness.