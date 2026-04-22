Suite Morality Salon Suites Opens in Opelika, Introducing a New Standard of Ownership, Wellness, and Beauty Innovation
Suite Morality launches the nation’s first Hair Health Medspa in Opelika, AL—bridging beauty and wellness. As weight loss treatments and women’s health disorders rise, the medspa addresses their impact on hair through advanced scalp analysis and personalized care. Founded by trichologist Morale Ocain, this innovative model redefines hair care by treating root causes, not just the surface—aligning beauty, confidence, and wellness.
Lawrenceville, GA, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Suite Morality Salon Suites Officially Opens in Opelika, Alabama, Redefining Ownership and Wellness in the Beauty Industry.
A new standard in the beauty industry has arrived. Suite Morality Salon Suites, founded by master cosmetologist and trichologist Morale Ocain, is officially open in Opelika, Alabama—bringing an innovative model that blends beauty, wellness, and business ownership under one roof.
Suite Morality Salon Suites was created with a clear mission: to empower beauty professionals to transition from service providers to business owners. The space offers fully equipped, private salon suites designed for hairstylists, barbers, estheticians, lash technicians, and other beauty professionals seeking independence, elevated client experiences, and long-term wealth-building opportunities.
Located just minutes from Auburn University, the facility positions itself at the intersection of growth, innovation, and opportunity in a rapidly expanding market.
Beyond traditional salon suites, Suite Morality introduces a forward-thinking approach by integrating beauty with wellness. The brand is expanding into a Hair Health Medspa model, offering services that address not only external beauty but also internal health factors such as scalp conditions, hair loss, and overall wellness.
“Suite Morality is more than a space—it’s a movement,” said founder Morale Ocain. “We are shifting the mindset from renting a chair to building a business. This is about ownership, legacy, and redefining what success looks like in the beauty industry.”
The launch comes at a time when the demand for personalized, private beauty services continues to rise. The Opelika-Auburn region reflects strong growth trends, with population and household income steadily increasing, creating a favorable environment for service-based businesses and entrepreneurial expansion.
To support professionals entering this new phase of business, Suite Morality offers a Tiered Onboarding Program, designed to ease the transition into suite ownership. This structured approach allows beauty professionals to grow their clientele while gradually scaling into full suite rental pricing.
In addition to leasing opportunities, Suite Morality will host educational events, mentorship programs, and business development workshops—equipping professionals with the tools needed to sustain and scale their brands.
The grand opening celebration, titled “The Power of Ownership,” May 30, 2:00-4:00, will bring together community leaders, beauty professionals, and local organizations to mark this milestone and introduce a new era for the industry in the Opelika-Auburn area.
Suite Morality Salon Suites is part of a larger vision to expand into multiple markets and become one of the first Black-owned salon suite franchise models in the country, with a focus on underserved communities and industry advancement.
Media Contact:
Morale Ocain
Founder, Suite Morality Salon Suites
Email: contact@suitemoralitysalonsuites.com
Phone: 404-551-7978
Website: suitemoralitysalonsuites.com
A new standard in the beauty industry has arrived. Suite Morality Salon Suites, founded by master cosmetologist and trichologist Morale Ocain, is officially open in Opelika, Alabama—bringing an innovative model that blends beauty, wellness, and business ownership under one roof.
Suite Morality Salon Suites was created with a clear mission: to empower beauty professionals to transition from service providers to business owners. The space offers fully equipped, private salon suites designed for hairstylists, barbers, estheticians, lash technicians, and other beauty professionals seeking independence, elevated client experiences, and long-term wealth-building opportunities.
Located just minutes from Auburn University, the facility positions itself at the intersection of growth, innovation, and opportunity in a rapidly expanding market.
Beyond traditional salon suites, Suite Morality introduces a forward-thinking approach by integrating beauty with wellness. The brand is expanding into a Hair Health Medspa model, offering services that address not only external beauty but also internal health factors such as scalp conditions, hair loss, and overall wellness.
“Suite Morality is more than a space—it’s a movement,” said founder Morale Ocain. “We are shifting the mindset from renting a chair to building a business. This is about ownership, legacy, and redefining what success looks like in the beauty industry.”
The launch comes at a time when the demand for personalized, private beauty services continues to rise. The Opelika-Auburn region reflects strong growth trends, with population and household income steadily increasing, creating a favorable environment for service-based businesses and entrepreneurial expansion.
To support professionals entering this new phase of business, Suite Morality offers a Tiered Onboarding Program, designed to ease the transition into suite ownership. This structured approach allows beauty professionals to grow their clientele while gradually scaling into full suite rental pricing.
In addition to leasing opportunities, Suite Morality will host educational events, mentorship programs, and business development workshops—equipping professionals with the tools needed to sustain and scale their brands.
The grand opening celebration, titled “The Power of Ownership,” May 30, 2:00-4:00, will bring together community leaders, beauty professionals, and local organizations to mark this milestone and introduce a new era for the industry in the Opelika-Auburn area.
Suite Morality Salon Suites is part of a larger vision to expand into multiple markets and become one of the first Black-owned salon suite franchise models in the country, with a focus on underserved communities and industry advancement.
Media Contact:
Morale Ocain
Founder, Suite Morality Salon Suites
Email: contact@suitemoralitysalonsuites.com
Phone: 404-551-7978
Website: suitemoralitysalonsuites.com
Contact
Suite Morality Salon Suites and Hair Health MedspaContact
Morale Ocain
404-551-7978
suitemoralitysalonsuites.com
Morale Ocain
404-551-7978
suitemoralitysalonsuites.com
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