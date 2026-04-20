47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26
Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits
Westport, CT, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Minute Man Race returns for its 47th year on Sunday, April 26, at 8:30 a.m. at Compo Beach in Westport, Connecticut. Approximately 1,000 participants are expected to attend the annual event, which includes a USATF-certified 10K run, 5K run/walk and Kids Fun Run for younger participants of all abilities.
For nearly five decades, the Minute Man Race has been a spring tradition in Westport, welcoming competitive runners, families and local residents. Held along the Compo Beach shoreline, the event brings together the community in support of local charitable organizations.
The race is hosted by the Women’s League of Westport, formerly the Westport Young Woman’s League, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the community through volunteerism and philanthropic giving. Net proceeds from the Minute Man Race benefit charities in Westport and surrounding towns.
Through its grant program, the organization awarded approximately $65,000 in both 2025 and 2026 to nonprofits including Circle of Care, Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 399. Since its founding, the Women’s League of Westport has contributed more than $4.5 million to local charitable organizations.
“I am proud to organize the 2026 Minute Man Race, which has helped the Women’s League of Westport donate more than $4.5 million to local charities since its inception,” said Elisse Park, Minute Man Race chair. “It is an inspiring and inclusive community event, and I encourage anyone who has not participated before to make this their year.”
Race day will begin with a pre-race warmup led by Performance Optimal Health, the event’s registration sponsor. Participants may pick up bibs and race T-shirts prior to race day at Performance Optimal Health. The event will include awards across multiple categories, local food vendors and a family-friendly atmosphere.
Sponsors supporting the 2026 race include Platinum Sponsor Saatva; Media Sponsor Moffly Media/Westport & Weston Lifestyle Magazine; Gold Sponsors Castlekeep Advisors and Velocity Sports Medicine; and Water Sponsor The Home Cook.
“The Minute Man Race is a cherished Westport tradition that brings the community together in a spirit of generosity and shared purpose,” said Bridget Flynn, president of the Women’s League of Westport. “We are grateful to our sponsors, participants and volunteers who make this event possible each year.”
Registration is available at www.minutemanrace.com. Entry fees are $60 for the 10K, $45 for the 5K run/walk and $15 for the Kids Fun Run. Prices increase April 26 at 12:00 a.m. Race-day registration is available until 8:00 a.m.
Community members are invited to participate as runners, walkers, volunteers or spectators.
For more information, visit www.minutemanrace.com or www.womensleagueofwestport.com.
Press inquiries:
Natacha Rousseau
pr@womensleagueofwestport.com
(323) 352-6417
For nearly five decades, the Minute Man Race has been a spring tradition in Westport, welcoming competitive runners, families and local residents. Held along the Compo Beach shoreline, the event brings together the community in support of local charitable organizations.
The race is hosted by the Women’s League of Westport, formerly the Westport Young Woman’s League, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the community through volunteerism and philanthropic giving. Net proceeds from the Minute Man Race benefit charities in Westport and surrounding towns.
Through its grant program, the organization awarded approximately $65,000 in both 2025 and 2026 to nonprofits including Circle of Care, Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 399. Since its founding, the Women’s League of Westport has contributed more than $4.5 million to local charitable organizations.
“I am proud to organize the 2026 Minute Man Race, which has helped the Women’s League of Westport donate more than $4.5 million to local charities since its inception,” said Elisse Park, Minute Man Race chair. “It is an inspiring and inclusive community event, and I encourage anyone who has not participated before to make this their year.”
Race day will begin with a pre-race warmup led by Performance Optimal Health, the event’s registration sponsor. Participants may pick up bibs and race T-shirts prior to race day at Performance Optimal Health. The event will include awards across multiple categories, local food vendors and a family-friendly atmosphere.
Sponsors supporting the 2026 race include Platinum Sponsor Saatva; Media Sponsor Moffly Media/Westport & Weston Lifestyle Magazine; Gold Sponsors Castlekeep Advisors and Velocity Sports Medicine; and Water Sponsor The Home Cook.
“The Minute Man Race is a cherished Westport tradition that brings the community together in a spirit of generosity and shared purpose,” said Bridget Flynn, president of the Women’s League of Westport. “We are grateful to our sponsors, participants and volunteers who make this event possible each year.”
Registration is available at www.minutemanrace.com. Entry fees are $60 for the 10K, $45 for the 5K run/walk and $15 for the Kids Fun Run. Prices increase April 26 at 12:00 a.m. Race-day registration is available until 8:00 a.m.
Community members are invited to participate as runners, walkers, volunteers or spectators.
For more information, visit www.minutemanrace.com or www.womensleagueofwestport.com.
Press inquiries:
Natacha Rousseau
pr@womensleagueofwestport.com
(323) 352-6417
Contact
Women’s League of WestportContact
Natacha Rousseau
323-352-6417
www.wywl.com
Natacha Rousseau
323-352-6417
www.wywl.com
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