Niccole Pazos is Running for Sunrise Commission Seat D — A Proven Voice for Our Community
Sunrise, FL, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Longtime Sunrise resident, small business owner, and community advocate Niccole Pazos has announced her candidacy for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D, pointing to a decades-long record of service in public safety, accessibility, and neighborhood advocacy.
Pazos, a mother of three and Sunrise resident for more than 20 years, said her campaign is rooted in hands-on community involvement rather than political ambition. “This has never been about a title,” Pazos said. “It’s about showing up, doing the work, and making sure residents are heard and protected.”
Her track record includes standing alongside residents of the 84 South Sunrise community, where she helped support efforts that ultimately prevented a proposed Hyatt hotel development in a residential neighborhood.
Pazos has also been involved in public safety initiatives, including supporting the Sunrise Police Department in securing grant resources for the AngelSense program, which assists officers in identifying and protecting residents with special needs during emergencies.
A longtime advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing community, Pazos pushed for increased accessibility at the local level. Her efforts led to the implementation of sign language interpreters at every City Commission meeting, a practice adopted four years ago. Sunrise is currently the only city in Broward County providing this level of consistent communication access, according to Pazos.
She also played a role in advancing Florida’s Text-to-911 capability, expanding access to emergency services for individuals unable to make voice calls.
Pazos has been recognized for her service with the Kiwanis Club “Passion for the People” Award and the Fraternal Order of Police Federal Lodge Community Service Award.
Beyond local initiatives, Pazos and her family have contributed to community outreach efforts in Sunrise and abroad, including humanitarian work in Haiti and Jamaica focused on education, food access, and support services. She is also the host of “Breakthrough” on WAVS 1170 AM, where she discusses community issues and engages residents in ongoing conversations.
As a small business owner, Pazos said she understands the challenges facing local entrepreneurs and plans to focus on improving efficiency, supporting families and seniors, and maintaining strong public safety measures.
The election for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D is scheduled for November 3, 2026.
For more information, contact:
Pazosforthepeople@gmail.com
www.niccolepazos.com
Pazos, a mother of three and Sunrise resident for more than 20 years, said her campaign is rooted in hands-on community involvement rather than political ambition. “This has never been about a title,” Pazos said. “It’s about showing up, doing the work, and making sure residents are heard and protected.”
Her track record includes standing alongside residents of the 84 South Sunrise community, where she helped support efforts that ultimately prevented a proposed Hyatt hotel development in a residential neighborhood.
Pazos has also been involved in public safety initiatives, including supporting the Sunrise Police Department in securing grant resources for the AngelSense program, which assists officers in identifying and protecting residents with special needs during emergencies.
A longtime advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing community, Pazos pushed for increased accessibility at the local level. Her efforts led to the implementation of sign language interpreters at every City Commission meeting, a practice adopted four years ago. Sunrise is currently the only city in Broward County providing this level of consistent communication access, according to Pazos.
She also played a role in advancing Florida’s Text-to-911 capability, expanding access to emergency services for individuals unable to make voice calls.
Pazos has been recognized for her service with the Kiwanis Club “Passion for the People” Award and the Fraternal Order of Police Federal Lodge Community Service Award.
Beyond local initiatives, Pazos and her family have contributed to community outreach efforts in Sunrise and abroad, including humanitarian work in Haiti and Jamaica focused on education, food access, and support services. She is also the host of “Breakthrough” on WAVS 1170 AM, where she discusses community issues and engages residents in ongoing conversations.
As a small business owner, Pazos said she understands the challenges facing local entrepreneurs and plans to focus on improving efficiency, supporting families and seniors, and maintaining strong public safety measures.
The election for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D is scheduled for November 3, 2026.
For more information, contact:
Pazosforthepeople@gmail.com
www.niccolepazos.com
Contact
Momentum Business Consulting and Solutions LLC.Contact
Niccole Pazos
954-557-4953
Niccole Pazos
954-557-4953
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