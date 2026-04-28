Intelligent Voice AI Named to CIO Review's Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI), developer of the Evolve AI Agents platform, has been recognized by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026. The recognition highlights IVAI's work deploying agentic AI voice agents across healthcare, insurance, legal and home services verticals.
Phoenix, AZ, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Phoenix, AZ AI/SaaS Startup Recognized for Agentic and Voice AI Agent Technology Serving Healthcare, Insurance, Legal and Home Services
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI), developer of the Evolve AI Agents platform, has been recognized by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026. www.cioreview.com/intelligent-voice-ai-2026
The recognition highlights IVAI's work deploying agentic AI voice agents across healthcare, insurance, legal and home services verticals.
Unlike traditional IVR systems or first-generation conversational AI tools, Evolve AI Agents handle complete call workflows end to end - from initial patient or client inquiry through scheduling, follow-up and process execution (billing, data entry, dictation, retention, claims and RCM function tasks), to name a few - without requiring human intervention for routine interactions.
"The administrative burden on physician practices, insurance agencies and law firms is a real problem that staffing alone can't solve in today's environment," said Shannon Diem, founder and CEO of Intelligent Voice AI. "We built Evolve AI Agents to handle the full interaction, not just route the call. The practices and agencies deploying this technology are seeing meaningful recoveries in staff hours and revenue from interactions and task management that previously fell through the cracks."
Diem founded the company with a physician-side, and agency owner perspective - his wife operates a multi-location specialty practice in Arizona, where the operational strain of inbound call volume was a firsthand observation that shaped the company's product direction. Additionally, Diem's family has owned an independent insurance agency for 70 years, giving insight into two vertical markets from an owners perspective.
The Evolve AI Agents platform integrates with existing practice management, CRM, billing, claims and scheduling systems, allowing businesses to deploy agentic voice capabilities without replacing existing infrastructure.
IVAI is currently raising a $1M pre-seed round via SAFE note through ProNova Partners.
About Intelligent Voice AI
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI) is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based AI/SaaS company delivering agentic voice agent solutions for healthcare, insurance, legal and home services markets. The company's Evolve AI Agents platform is uniquely built utilizing their proprietary Evolve Transformation Methodology; Illuminate. Alleviate. Elevate., designed to identify workflow gaps, remove operational friction, and elevate the patient and client experience starting at the pre-integration phase, and continuing over quarterly KPI reviews. For more information, visit https://getivai.com.
Media Contact:
media@getivai.com
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI), developer of the Evolve AI Agents platform, has been recognized by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026. www.cioreview.com/intelligent-voice-ai-2026
The recognition highlights IVAI's work deploying agentic AI voice agents across healthcare, insurance, legal and home services verticals.
Unlike traditional IVR systems or first-generation conversational AI tools, Evolve AI Agents handle complete call workflows end to end - from initial patient or client inquiry through scheduling, follow-up and process execution (billing, data entry, dictation, retention, claims and RCM function tasks), to name a few - without requiring human intervention for routine interactions.
"The administrative burden on physician practices, insurance agencies and law firms is a real problem that staffing alone can't solve in today's environment," said Shannon Diem, founder and CEO of Intelligent Voice AI. "We built Evolve AI Agents to handle the full interaction, not just route the call. The practices and agencies deploying this technology are seeing meaningful recoveries in staff hours and revenue from interactions and task management that previously fell through the cracks."
Diem founded the company with a physician-side, and agency owner perspective - his wife operates a multi-location specialty practice in Arizona, where the operational strain of inbound call volume was a firsthand observation that shaped the company's product direction. Additionally, Diem's family has owned an independent insurance agency for 70 years, giving insight into two vertical markets from an owners perspective.
The Evolve AI Agents platform integrates with existing practice management, CRM, billing, claims and scheduling systems, allowing businesses to deploy agentic voice capabilities without replacing existing infrastructure.
IVAI is currently raising a $1M pre-seed round via SAFE note through ProNova Partners.
About Intelligent Voice AI
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI) is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based AI/SaaS company delivering agentic voice agent solutions for healthcare, insurance, legal and home services markets. The company's Evolve AI Agents platform is uniquely built utilizing their proprietary Evolve Transformation Methodology; Illuminate. Alleviate. Elevate., designed to identify workflow gaps, remove operational friction, and elevate the patient and client experience starting at the pre-integration phase, and continuing over quarterly KPI reviews. For more information, visit https://getivai.com.
Media Contact:
media@getivai.com
Contact
Intelligent Voice AIContact
Shannon Diem
520-844-1822
getivai.com
Shannon Diem
520-844-1822
getivai.com
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