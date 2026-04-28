Katie S. Worsham Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Arlington, TX, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Katie S. Worsham of Arlington, Texas, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in government.
About Katie S. Worsham
Katie S. Worsham is a retired director of community planning with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Planning. In her role, Worsham was responsible for performing community planning and development on a national level. Prior to her retirement, her responsibilities included management as well as planning and development, demonstrating her leadership and expertise within the government sector.
Worsham began her journey at Arkansas AM&N College (now known as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff), where she was both excited and apprehensive as the only student from her hometown. During her freshman year in 1961, she was selected captain of the cheerleading team. She graduated with honors four years later and began her career in Little Rock, Arkansas, working with the War on Poverty. There, she contributed to programs funded by the Office of Economic Opportunity at both the state and local levels, beginning a lifelong commitment to serving as an advocate for the disadvantaged.
Six years later, Worsham entered federal service after choosing to join the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development over an offer from IBM. She began a two-year internship and, within four years, was named director of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity in Little Rock, becoming one of the department’s top forty civil rights managers. After five years managing Fair Housing programs, she was promoted to director of Community Planning and Development in Little Rock and later transferred to Oklahoma City, where she oversaw a larger staff and expanded community development funding programs. She was subsequently promoted to the Fort Worth Regional Office, the third largest CPD office in the country.
Throughout her career, Worsham held authority to approve, disapprove, or withhold federal grant funds to state and local communities for non-compliance or deficient performance. She was frequently called upon by national HUD leadership to contribute her expertise on task forces, advisory committees, and special projects. She also played a key role in designing national training programs, served as a national trainer, and trained supervisors and managers in effective leadership practices. In addition, she served annually on HUD’s national Management Evaluation Team as both a member and team leader, evaluating offices across the country.
In 1995 and 2005, Worsham was selected to lead two major national emergency efforts: restoring operations to the Oklahoma City office following the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and managing HUD community development funds for the state of Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. She retired in 2010 after 40 years of government service.
During her time at HUD, Worsham was the recipient of several awards. She received the FH&EO Distinguished Service Award and the CPD Assistant Secretary’s Award on two occasions. In 2015, HUD celebrated fifty years and selected 50 employees as best in the country. Worsham was named Best CPD Director in the Country.
Worsham is affiliated with Alpha Kappa Alpha and remains a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas. She also served on the Gale Sayers Foundation Board of Directors. She earned an M.A. in secondary education from the University of Arkansas.
In her spare time, Worsham enjoys cooking, music, and family activities. She and her husband, Ernest, reside in Arlington, Texas, where they enjoy spending time with family and friends.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Katie S. Worsham
Katie S. Worsham is a retired director of community planning with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Planning. In her role, Worsham was responsible for performing community planning and development on a national level. Prior to her retirement, her responsibilities included management as well as planning and development, demonstrating her leadership and expertise within the government sector.
Worsham began her journey at Arkansas AM&N College (now known as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff), where she was both excited and apprehensive as the only student from her hometown. During her freshman year in 1961, she was selected captain of the cheerleading team. She graduated with honors four years later and began her career in Little Rock, Arkansas, working with the War on Poverty. There, she contributed to programs funded by the Office of Economic Opportunity at both the state and local levels, beginning a lifelong commitment to serving as an advocate for the disadvantaged.
Six years later, Worsham entered federal service after choosing to join the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development over an offer from IBM. She began a two-year internship and, within four years, was named director of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity in Little Rock, becoming one of the department’s top forty civil rights managers. After five years managing Fair Housing programs, she was promoted to director of Community Planning and Development in Little Rock and later transferred to Oklahoma City, where she oversaw a larger staff and expanded community development funding programs. She was subsequently promoted to the Fort Worth Regional Office, the third largest CPD office in the country.
Throughout her career, Worsham held authority to approve, disapprove, or withhold federal grant funds to state and local communities for non-compliance or deficient performance. She was frequently called upon by national HUD leadership to contribute her expertise on task forces, advisory committees, and special projects. She also played a key role in designing national training programs, served as a national trainer, and trained supervisors and managers in effective leadership practices. In addition, she served annually on HUD’s national Management Evaluation Team as both a member and team leader, evaluating offices across the country.
In 1995 and 2005, Worsham was selected to lead two major national emergency efforts: restoring operations to the Oklahoma City office following the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and managing HUD community development funds for the state of Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. She retired in 2010 after 40 years of government service.
During her time at HUD, Worsham was the recipient of several awards. She received the FH&EO Distinguished Service Award and the CPD Assistant Secretary’s Award on two occasions. In 2015, HUD celebrated fifty years and selected 50 employees as best in the country. Worsham was named Best CPD Director in the Country.
Worsham is affiliated with Alpha Kappa Alpha and remains a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas. She also served on the Gale Sayers Foundation Board of Directors. She earned an M.A. in secondary education from the University of Arkansas.
In her spare time, Worsham enjoys cooking, music, and family activities. She and her husband, Ernest, reside in Arlington, Texas, where they enjoy spending time with family and friends.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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