card-scout.io Launches Free Card Collection Management Tool for Trading Card Collectors
card-scout.io Launches Free Platform to Help Trading Card Collectors Organize and Track Their Collections
Mesa, AZ, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- card-scout.io, a free card collection management platform, is now available to help trading card enthusiasts organize their collections, monitor card values, and manage inventory with greater ease. Built for sports card collectors and trading card game (TCG) players alike, the platform offers a streamlined, centralized solution without the cost or complexity of traditional tools.
The platform was founded by Chris Castaneda, who set out to create a solution to a problem many collectors face: managing collections across spreadsheets, notes, and multiple applications. Despite having no prior coding experience, Castaneda used artificial intelligence to develop the platform from the ground up.
“I wanted a simple, free way to manage my own collection, but nothing felt intuitive or accessible,” said Castaneda. “Using AI, I was able to build the tool I had been looking for, even without a technical background.”
card-scout.io enables users to digitally catalog their cards, maintain an organized inventory, and track their collections over time. Its user-friendly design makes it accessible to both experienced collectors and those new to the hobby.
By combining a collector-first approach with AI-assisted development, card-scout.io reflects a growing trend of individuals leveraging modern tools to solve real-world problems and share those solutions with a broader audience.
The platform is designed for a wide range of users, including sports card collectors, trading card game players, and hobbyists seeking a more efficient way to manage their collections.
card-scout.io is available now and free to use. Users can get started by visiting the website and creating an account.
About card-scout.io
card-scout.io is a free card collection management platform designed to help users organize, track, and manage trading card collections in one place. Created by founder Chris Castaneda using artificial intelligence, the platform emphasizes simplicity, accessibility, and efficiency for collectors of all experience levels.
The platform was founded by Chris Castaneda, who set out to create a solution to a problem many collectors face: managing collections across spreadsheets, notes, and multiple applications. Despite having no prior coding experience, Castaneda used artificial intelligence to develop the platform from the ground up.
“I wanted a simple, free way to manage my own collection, but nothing felt intuitive or accessible,” said Castaneda. “Using AI, I was able to build the tool I had been looking for, even without a technical background.”
card-scout.io enables users to digitally catalog their cards, maintain an organized inventory, and track their collections over time. Its user-friendly design makes it accessible to both experienced collectors and those new to the hobby.
By combining a collector-first approach with AI-assisted development, card-scout.io reflects a growing trend of individuals leveraging modern tools to solve real-world problems and share those solutions with a broader audience.
The platform is designed for a wide range of users, including sports card collectors, trading card game players, and hobbyists seeking a more efficient way to manage their collections.
card-scout.io is available now and free to use. Users can get started by visiting the website and creating an account.
About card-scout.io
card-scout.io is a free card collection management platform designed to help users organize, track, and manage trading card collections in one place. Created by founder Chris Castaneda using artificial intelligence, the platform emphasizes simplicity, accessibility, and efficiency for collectors of all experience levels.
Contact
card-scout.ioContact
Chris Castaneda
480-817-5177
https://card-scout.io
Chris Castaneda
480-817-5177
https://card-scout.io
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