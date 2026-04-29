Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez Recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Albuquerque, NM, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez of Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and publishing.
About Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez
Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez is a retired regents professor who taught mathematics at the University of New Mexico. In addition to his academic career, he is a prolific author of numerous mathematics books, including "The Narrow Way Series" and "Creating Authentic Learning Environments for College-level Courses in Writing and Teaching Mathematics," both of which have been distributed internationally.
Throughout his career, Dr. Martinez held a variety of academic roles. He began as a lecturer in psychology and educational foundations at the University of New Mexico. He later served as an assistant professor of mathematics, education, and psychology, as well as chair of the mathematics department at the University of Albuquerque. He subsequently worked as a professor of mathematics at the University of New Mexico before becoming a regents professor.
Dr. Martinez also contributed extensively to academic publications. He served as a reviewer for The Mathematics Teacher, was a member of the editorial boards of the Journal of College Reading and Learning and The Explicator and worked as a media correspondent for The College Mathematics Journal.
His achievements have been recognized with numerous honors, including multiple Merit Awards from the College of Education, a Certificate of Recognition from the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, and nominations for Outstanding Teacher of the Year and the Popejoy Dissertation Prize from the University of New Mexico. He has also been named a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide as well as a Professional of the Year in both 2024 and 2025. His work has been featured in publications such as The New Yorker, Forbes Magazine, Fortune National, Wired Magazine, GQ, Vanity Fair, and The Wall Street Journal.
Dr. Martinez earned his Ph.D. in research educational statistics from the University of New Mexico in 1980, after receiving his B.A. in psychology and English from the same institution in 1973. He is also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Earlier in his career, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1964 to 1968.
In his free time, Joseph enjoys spending time with his family.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez
Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez is a retired regents professor who taught mathematics at the University of New Mexico. In addition to his academic career, he is a prolific author of numerous mathematics books, including "The Narrow Way Series" and "Creating Authentic Learning Environments for College-level Courses in Writing and Teaching Mathematics," both of which have been distributed internationally.
Throughout his career, Dr. Martinez held a variety of academic roles. He began as a lecturer in psychology and educational foundations at the University of New Mexico. He later served as an assistant professor of mathematics, education, and psychology, as well as chair of the mathematics department at the University of Albuquerque. He subsequently worked as a professor of mathematics at the University of New Mexico before becoming a regents professor.
Dr. Martinez also contributed extensively to academic publications. He served as a reviewer for The Mathematics Teacher, was a member of the editorial boards of the Journal of College Reading and Learning and The Explicator and worked as a media correspondent for The College Mathematics Journal.
His achievements have been recognized with numerous honors, including multiple Merit Awards from the College of Education, a Certificate of Recognition from the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, and nominations for Outstanding Teacher of the Year and the Popejoy Dissertation Prize from the University of New Mexico. He has also been named a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide as well as a Professional of the Year in both 2024 and 2025. His work has been featured in publications such as The New Yorker, Forbes Magazine, Fortune National, Wired Magazine, GQ, Vanity Fair, and The Wall Street Journal.
Dr. Martinez earned his Ph.D. in research educational statistics from the University of New Mexico in 1980, after receiving his B.A. in psychology and English from the same institution in 1973. He is also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Earlier in his career, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1964 to 1968.
In his free time, Joseph enjoys spending time with his family.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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