Mediprocity and SuiteRx Announce Secure Messaging Integration Into Pharmacy Management Software
St. Louis, MO, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mediprocity is excited to announce a partnership with SuiteRx. Mediprocity’s secure messaging tool is now available through a seamless integration into SuiteRx pharmacy management software.
The integration promises robust, instant, HIPAA-secure collaboration that streamlines workflows for pharmacies and the facilities and providers they service.
Using slow, outdated technology in LTC - leaving voicemails, waiting for callbacks, and sifting through stacks of faxes – slows down care and leaves lots of room for error. Mediprocity’s secure messaging coordinates care instantly, reduces risk, and improves compliance.
“Integrating Mediprocity into SuiteRx streamlines communication and workflows for our mutual customers. They can send and receive secure messages right from the SuiteRx screen, so it’s a real time-saver and improves the quality of care,” says Nicholas Magers, director of business development and co-founder of Mediprocity.
“At SuiteRx, our focus is building technology that removes friction from pharmacy operations while elevating patient care,” said Nicholas Zener, CEO of SuiteRx. “This integration reflects our continued investment in meaningful innovation for long term care pharmacies. By embedding Mediprocity’s secure communication tools directly within our platform, we are eliminating outdated processes and enabling faster, more secure collaboration between pharmacies and their care partners. The result is improved efficiency, stronger compliance, and better clinical outcomes for the organizations we serve.”
What this means for SuiteRx users:
Communication: Directly from the SuiteRx screen, users can send messages, images, and documents instantly and securely. With this integration, document management and communications are all in one desktop window.
Faster communication, better care: With Mediprocity integrated into SuiteRx, users can ask questions, get answers, and provide better care, instantly.
To get the full suite of Mediprocity tools within the SuiteRx interface, please contact Mediprocity (sales@mediprocity.com) for more information and to get started.
About Mediprocity, Inc.
Mediprocity is revolutionizing the way long-term healthcare professionals communicate by offering innovative messaging, forms, and narcotics tracking tools tailored for long term care, hospice, home health, skilled nursing, and LTC pharmacy. Our solutions address the most critical communication and narcotics tracking challenges faced by our clients and their industries. For more information, please visit Mediprocity.com.
About SuiteRx
SuiteRx delivers advanced pharmacy management software designed to empower independent and long term care pharmacies with scalable, secure, and highly efficient technology solutions. Built to streamline operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance patient care, SuiteRx provides a fully integrated platform that supports workflow optimization, reporting, billing, and clinical management. The company is committed to innovation that helps pharmacies operate more effectively in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.
The integration promises robust, instant, HIPAA-secure collaboration that streamlines workflows for pharmacies and the facilities and providers they service.
Using slow, outdated technology in LTC - leaving voicemails, waiting for callbacks, and sifting through stacks of faxes – slows down care and leaves lots of room for error. Mediprocity’s secure messaging coordinates care instantly, reduces risk, and improves compliance.
“Integrating Mediprocity into SuiteRx streamlines communication and workflows for our mutual customers. They can send and receive secure messages right from the SuiteRx screen, so it’s a real time-saver and improves the quality of care,” says Nicholas Magers, director of business development and co-founder of Mediprocity.
“At SuiteRx, our focus is building technology that removes friction from pharmacy operations while elevating patient care,” said Nicholas Zener, CEO of SuiteRx. “This integration reflects our continued investment in meaningful innovation for long term care pharmacies. By embedding Mediprocity’s secure communication tools directly within our platform, we are eliminating outdated processes and enabling faster, more secure collaboration between pharmacies and their care partners. The result is improved efficiency, stronger compliance, and better clinical outcomes for the organizations we serve.”
What this means for SuiteRx users:
Communication: Directly from the SuiteRx screen, users can send messages, images, and documents instantly and securely. With this integration, document management and communications are all in one desktop window.
Faster communication, better care: With Mediprocity integrated into SuiteRx, users can ask questions, get answers, and provide better care, instantly.
To get the full suite of Mediprocity tools within the SuiteRx interface, please contact Mediprocity (sales@mediprocity.com) for more information and to get started.
About Mediprocity, Inc.
Mediprocity is revolutionizing the way long-term healthcare professionals communicate by offering innovative messaging, forms, and narcotics tracking tools tailored for long term care, hospice, home health, skilled nursing, and LTC pharmacy. Our solutions address the most critical communication and narcotics tracking challenges faced by our clients and their industries. For more information, please visit Mediprocity.com.
About SuiteRx
SuiteRx delivers advanced pharmacy management software designed to empower independent and long term care pharmacies with scalable, secure, and highly efficient technology solutions. Built to streamline operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance patient care, SuiteRx provides a fully integrated platform that supports workflow optimization, reporting, billing, and clinical management. The company is committed to innovation that helps pharmacies operate more effectively in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.
Contact
MediprocityContact
Alice Hoette
636-812-0242
mediprocity.com
Alice Hoette
636-812-0242
mediprocity.com
Categories