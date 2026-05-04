QuantaViable Ships AEGIS: Self-Protecting Data Platform for Regulated Enterprises
QuantaViable announced the first commercial deployment of AEGIS, a governance platform that embeds protection directly into data rather than relying on perimeter security. Deployed in a regulated financial services environment, AEGIS makes documents self-protecting — carrying their own identity verification, access policies, and audit trails wherever they travel, including through AI systems. The platform deploys into customer-controlled environments with no reliance on external infrastructure.
Franklin, TN, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- QuantaViable today announced the first commercial deployment of AEGIS, its governance platform for regulated enterprises, introducing a new standard: data that protects itself. As sensitive information moves across email, cloud platforms, partners, and AI systems, AEGIS embeds protection directly into the data—ensuring security, control, and auditability everywhere it goes.
Mike McClain, CEO: “Today, we don’t just launch a product—we set a new standard for trust. AEGIS enables data to remain secure regardless of where it travels or which AI system touches it. This is more than encryption, it is intelligence that defends itself—so enterprises can innovate without compromise.”
Scott Nelson, Chairman: “For decades, we’ve protected data by securing the systems around it. That model is breaking. AEGIS changes the equation—by putting protection inside the data itself. The file enforces its own rules and carries its own proof. This is a new foundation for digital trust.
What AEGIS Delivers: Customer-controlled deployment| no reliance on external infrastructure
Self-protecting data — security, identity, and policy travel with the file
Governed AI — every action is authorized, controlled, and auditable
Persistent protection — remains intact across all systems and sharing
Built-in audit — tamper-evident trails embedded in the data
Why It Matters: Traditional security stops at the perimeter. AEGIS protects the data itself—everywhere it goes
· Data moves constantly across organizations and AI systems
· Regulatory pressure is increasing
· A single failure can cost tens of millions
Proven in Financial Services: AEGIS is deployed in a regulated financial services environment, governing wire instructions, client documents, and operational workflows—validating performance in one of the most demanding use cases.
Michael Clendening, VP Product Strategy: “Customers can give AI access to sensitive data without losing control, because protection lives in the data itself—not in infrastructure.”
About QuantaViable: QuantaViable builds AEGIS, an AI-native governance platform that embeds security, policy, and auditability directly into digital assets.
Media Contact
QuantaViable
info@QuantaViable.com
615-538-6808
Mike McClain, CEO: “Today, we don’t just launch a product—we set a new standard for trust. AEGIS enables data to remain secure regardless of where it travels or which AI system touches it. This is more than encryption, it is intelligence that defends itself—so enterprises can innovate without compromise.”
Scott Nelson, Chairman: “For decades, we’ve protected data by securing the systems around it. That model is breaking. AEGIS changes the equation—by putting protection inside the data itself. The file enforces its own rules and carries its own proof. This is a new foundation for digital trust.
What AEGIS Delivers: Customer-controlled deployment| no reliance on external infrastructure
Self-protecting data — security, identity, and policy travel with the file
Governed AI — every action is authorized, controlled, and auditable
Persistent protection — remains intact across all systems and sharing
Built-in audit — tamper-evident trails embedded in the data
Why It Matters: Traditional security stops at the perimeter. AEGIS protects the data itself—everywhere it goes
· Data moves constantly across organizations and AI systems
· Regulatory pressure is increasing
· A single failure can cost tens of millions
Proven in Financial Services: AEGIS is deployed in a regulated financial services environment, governing wire instructions, client documents, and operational workflows—validating performance in one of the most demanding use cases.
Michael Clendening, VP Product Strategy: “Customers can give AI access to sensitive data without losing control, because protection lives in the data itself—not in infrastructure.”
About QuantaViable: QuantaViable builds AEGIS, an AI-native governance platform that embeds security, policy, and auditability directly into digital assets.
Media Contact
QuantaViable
info@QuantaViable.com
615-538-6808
Contact
QuantaViableContact
Mike McClain
615-538-6808
QuantaViable.com
Mike McClain
615-538-6808
QuantaViable.com
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