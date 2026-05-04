QuantaViable Ships AEGIS: Self-Protecting Data Platform for Regulated Enterprises

QuantaViable announced the first commercial deployment of AEGIS, a governance platform that embeds protection directly into data rather than relying on perimeter security. Deployed in a regulated financial services environment, AEGIS makes documents self-protecting — carrying their own identity verification, access policies, and audit trails wherever they travel, including through AI systems. The platform deploys into customer-controlled environments with no reliance on external infrastructure.