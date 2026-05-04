ART Fund SP – ChainBLX SPC Announces Strategic Investment in FlowPrompt.ai and Launches Global AI Hackathon Program
ART Fund SP, part of ChainBLX SPC, has invested in FlowPrompt.ai and launched a global AI builder program. Founders get 10 weeks of access, funding opportunities ($10k–$100k), and a chance to pitch in Los Angeles on June 26, with top teams invited to Davos events.
Los Angeles, CA, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ART Fund SP, a segregated portfolio of ChainBLX SPC, today announced a strategic seed investment in FlowPrompt.ai, an emerging AI orchestration platform designed to enable builders to create, execute, and scale intelligent systems through a visual runtime environment.
The investment reflects ART Fund SP’s focus on backing infrastructure technologies that enable the next generation of AI-driven applications across industries including media, finance, and education.
FlowPrompt.ai introduces a new approach to AI development by allowing users to construct structured workflows—referred to as “flows”—that integrate multiple AI models, data streams, and logic layers into cohesive, production-ready systems. The platform is designed to reduce development friction while increasing control, transparency, and scalability.
About the Investment
ART Fund SP operates under ChainBLX SPC as a specialized investment vehicle focused on intellectual property, AI infrastructure, and scalable digital systems. The fund combines capital deployment with strategic support, including technical guidance, IP structuring, and market positioning.
Through this investment, ART Fund SP will support FlowPrompt.ai in expanding its platform capabilities, onboarding early adopters, and accelerating ecosystem development through community-driven innovation.
Launch of FlowPrompt LLC Hackathon & Builder Program
In conjunction with the investment, ART Fund SP and FlowPrompt LLC are launching the FlowPrompt AI Hackathon Program, offering founders and creators access to the platform and the opportunity to receive early-stage funding.
Program Overview
Founders and creators are invited to apply for evaluation and potential seed investment into AI-driven ventures.
The program is designed to identify high-potential teams and support them through early-stage development, with opportunities for successive funding rounds based on performance and milestone achievement.
Applications Open: Now
Application Deadline: May 15, 2026
Development Period: 10 weeks with full access to FlowPrompt.ai
Live Pitch Event: June 26, 2026 — Los Angeles
Following the development phase, the top four teams in each category will be invited to present their projects directly to investors at a live pitch event in Los Angeles.
Funding & Opportunities
Selected teams may receive:
Seed funding between $10,000 and $100,000, negotiated based on equity and company structure
Opportunities for follow-on investment rounds
Invitation to participate in Davos-related events, providing global exposure to investors and industry leaders
Categories Open for Application
Hollywood AI
(Storyboard creation, script development, AI table reader systems, and related tools)
Crypto Investment AI
(Market analytics platforms, algorithmic trading systems, and financial decision engines)
Teaching AI
(Subject-specific educational systems, forum-based learning, real-time instruction platforms—e.g., quantum physics, chess)
Program Requirements
All selected participants must:
Deliver a functional proof of concept within 7 weeks
Participate in weekly interviews and progress reviews
Agree that interviews may be publicly shared and reviewed by professional investors
Legal Notice
Participation in this program does not constitute a competition, giveaway, or guaranteed funding opportunity. Submission of an application or participation in the program does not create any entitlement to investment, selection, or advancement. All evaluations are conducted at the sole discretion of the organizers as part of a professional investment screening process. By applying, participants acknowledge that this is a serious evaluation of founders and companies for potential investment and that no rights, claims, or expectations to funding or selection are created.
About ART Fund SP – ChainBLX SPC
ART Fund SP is a segregated portfolio within ChainBLX SPC focused on investing in AI infrastructure, intellectual property-driven ventures, and scalable digital systems. The fund combines capital with strategic execution, including IP development, licensing frameworks, and cross-industry commercialization strategies.
About FlowPrompt.ai
FlowPrompt.ai is an AI orchestration platform that enables users to design, execute, and manage intelligent systems through a visual workflow environment. By moving beyond simple prompt-based interactions, FlowPrompt.ai allows creators and developers to build structured, scalable AI applications across multiple domains.
registration link on https://flowprompt.ai
Media Contact:
ART Fund SP – ChainBLX SPC
Karl@chainblx.com
FlowPrompt LLC
Karl@flowprompt.ai
The investment reflects ART Fund SP’s focus on backing infrastructure technologies that enable the next generation of AI-driven applications across industries including media, finance, and education.
FlowPrompt.ai introduces a new approach to AI development by allowing users to construct structured workflows—referred to as “flows”—that integrate multiple AI models, data streams, and logic layers into cohesive, production-ready systems. The platform is designed to reduce development friction while increasing control, transparency, and scalability.
About the Investment
ART Fund SP operates under ChainBLX SPC as a specialized investment vehicle focused on intellectual property, AI infrastructure, and scalable digital systems. The fund combines capital deployment with strategic support, including technical guidance, IP structuring, and market positioning.
Through this investment, ART Fund SP will support FlowPrompt.ai in expanding its platform capabilities, onboarding early adopters, and accelerating ecosystem development through community-driven innovation.
Launch of FlowPrompt LLC Hackathon & Builder Program
In conjunction with the investment, ART Fund SP and FlowPrompt LLC are launching the FlowPrompt AI Hackathon Program, offering founders and creators access to the platform and the opportunity to receive early-stage funding.
Program Overview
Founders and creators are invited to apply for evaluation and potential seed investment into AI-driven ventures.
The program is designed to identify high-potential teams and support them through early-stage development, with opportunities for successive funding rounds based on performance and milestone achievement.
Applications Open: Now
Application Deadline: May 15, 2026
Development Period: 10 weeks with full access to FlowPrompt.ai
Live Pitch Event: June 26, 2026 — Los Angeles
Following the development phase, the top four teams in each category will be invited to present their projects directly to investors at a live pitch event in Los Angeles.
Funding & Opportunities
Selected teams may receive:
Seed funding between $10,000 and $100,000, negotiated based on equity and company structure
Opportunities for follow-on investment rounds
Invitation to participate in Davos-related events, providing global exposure to investors and industry leaders
Categories Open for Application
Hollywood AI
(Storyboard creation, script development, AI table reader systems, and related tools)
Crypto Investment AI
(Market analytics platforms, algorithmic trading systems, and financial decision engines)
Teaching AI
(Subject-specific educational systems, forum-based learning, real-time instruction platforms—e.g., quantum physics, chess)
Program Requirements
All selected participants must:
Deliver a functional proof of concept within 7 weeks
Participate in weekly interviews and progress reviews
Agree that interviews may be publicly shared and reviewed by professional investors
Legal Notice
Participation in this program does not constitute a competition, giveaway, or guaranteed funding opportunity. Submission of an application or participation in the program does not create any entitlement to investment, selection, or advancement. All evaluations are conducted at the sole discretion of the organizers as part of a professional investment screening process. By applying, participants acknowledge that this is a serious evaluation of founders and companies for potential investment and that no rights, claims, or expectations to funding or selection are created.
About ART Fund SP – ChainBLX SPC
ART Fund SP is a segregated portfolio within ChainBLX SPC focused on investing in AI infrastructure, intellectual property-driven ventures, and scalable digital systems. The fund combines capital with strategic execution, including IP development, licensing frameworks, and cross-industry commercialization strategies.
About FlowPrompt.ai
FlowPrompt.ai is an AI orchestration platform that enables users to design, execute, and manage intelligent systems through a visual workflow environment. By moving beyond simple prompt-based interactions, FlowPrompt.ai allows creators and developers to build structured, scalable AI applications across multiple domains.
registration link on https://flowprompt.ai
Media Contact:
ART Fund SP – ChainBLX SPC
Karl@chainblx.com
FlowPrompt LLC
Karl@flowprompt.ai
Contact
Flowprompt.ai LLCContact
Karl Seelig
310-990-0001
https://flowprompt.ai/
Karl Seelig
310-990-0001
https://flowprompt.ai/
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