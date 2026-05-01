Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector.
Temecula, CA, May 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector.
This prestigious recognition highlights Hodson P.I.’s continued leadership in delivering high-quality, fact-driven investigative services that support insurance carriers, attorneys, and corporate clients in complex and high-exposure claims.
Founded by Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the firm has built a reputation for challenging assumptions and uncovering verifiable truth through a combination of traditional investigative methods and advanced technology. From surveillance and background investigations to cutting-edge social media intelligence and digital forensics, Hodson P.I. has positioned itself at the forefront of modern insurance defense investigations.
“This recognition is a direct reflection of our team’s commitment to excellence and our clients’ trust in our work,” said Justin D. Hodson, Founder and CEO of Hodson P.I. “In insurance defense, the difference between assumption and evidence can significantly impact outcomes. Our mission has always been to deliver clear, defensible facts that help our clients make confident, informed decisions.”
The award underscores Hodson P.I.’s investment in innovation, including advanced OSINT capabilities, deep web research, geo-location data analysis, and AI-supported investigative tools. Combined with a highly trained team and a strong ethical foundation, these resources allow the firm to consistently deliver results in even the most challenging cases.
Headquartered in Temecula, California, Hodson P.I. serves clients nationwide and continues to expand its capabilities while maintaining a client-first approach built on responsiveness, professionalism, and integrity.
Being named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 further solidifies Hodson P.I.’s position as a trusted partner in the insurance industry and a leader in elevating the standard of investigative services.
About Hodson P.I., LLC
Hodson P.I., LLC is a premier investigative firm providing comprehensive services to insurance carriers, law firms, municipalities, and corporations throughout the United States. Founded in 2003, the firm specializes in insurance defense investigations, including surveillance, social media investigations, background investigations, and advanced digital intelligence solutions.
This prestigious recognition highlights Hodson P.I.’s continued leadership in delivering high-quality, fact-driven investigative services that support insurance carriers, attorneys, and corporate clients in complex and high-exposure claims.
Founded by Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the firm has built a reputation for challenging assumptions and uncovering verifiable truth through a combination of traditional investigative methods and advanced technology. From surveillance and background investigations to cutting-edge social media intelligence and digital forensics, Hodson P.I. has positioned itself at the forefront of modern insurance defense investigations.
“This recognition is a direct reflection of our team’s commitment to excellence and our clients’ trust in our work,” said Justin D. Hodson, Founder and CEO of Hodson P.I. “In insurance defense, the difference between assumption and evidence can significantly impact outcomes. Our mission has always been to deliver clear, defensible facts that help our clients make confident, informed decisions.”
The award underscores Hodson P.I.’s investment in innovation, including advanced OSINT capabilities, deep web research, geo-location data analysis, and AI-supported investigative tools. Combined with a highly trained team and a strong ethical foundation, these resources allow the firm to consistently deliver results in even the most challenging cases.
Headquartered in Temecula, California, Hodson P.I. serves clients nationwide and continues to expand its capabilities while maintaining a client-first approach built on responsiveness, professionalism, and integrity.
Being named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 further solidifies Hodson P.I.’s position as a trusted partner in the insurance industry and a leader in elevating the standard of investigative services.
About Hodson P.I., LLC
Hodson P.I., LLC is a premier investigative firm providing comprehensive services to insurance carriers, law firms, municipalities, and corporations throughout the United States. Founded in 2003, the firm specializes in insurance defense investigations, including surveillance, social media investigations, background investigations, and advanced digital intelligence solutions.
Contact
Hodson P.I., LLCContact
Nikki Tinsman
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
Nikki Tinsman
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
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