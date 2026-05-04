Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation.
Boca Raton, FL, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- View As Built, a Florida-based 3D scanning company headquartered in Boca Raton, today announced the launch of its lidar-powered 3D scanning services, including as-built documentation, BIM modeling, CAD drawings, point cloud data and 360-degree virtual tours for residential and commercial projects across Florida.
The company provides professional 3D scanning services designed to capture and produce a complete set of deliverables from a single site visit. These deliverables include as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point cloud scans and Matterport-style 360 virtual tours, all generated from one coordinated dataset.
By combining lidar scanning, 3D modeling and virtual tour technology, View As Built enables contractors, architects and property owners to reduce project delays, eliminate repeat site visits and improve coordination across construction and design teams.
“Our workflow is built to move efficiently from capture to delivery,” said a representative of View As Built. “By producing BIM, CAD, point cloud and 360 tour outputs from a single visit, clients avoid delays caused by fragmented documentation methods and multiple mobilizations.”
Using advanced lidar 3D scanning technology, the company captures highly accurate spatial data for a wide range of applications, including existing conditions surveys, renovation planning, construction documentation, insurance documentation and real estate marketing.
View As Built provides 3D scanning services throughout Florida, including Miami, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and surrounding areas, with additional availability in the Tri-State region.
Deliverables are provided in industry-standard formats compatible with leading design and construction software. BIM models (Revit/IFC), CAD drawings (DWG/DXF) and point cloud data (RCP/E57) are delivered ready for use in professional workflows.
In addition to project deliverables, the company offers as-built documentation and digital property records, giving clients a spatially accurate reference of site conditions at a specific point in time. These records can be used across project phases, from pre-construction planning to post-construction verification and dispute resolution.
About View As Built
View As Built is a Boca Raton, Florida-based 3D scanning and lidar documentation company providing as-built drawings, BIM modeling, CAD drafting, point cloud data and 360-degree virtual tours for construction and real estate projects. The company serves clients across Florida with scalable, accurate documentation solutions.
The company provides professional 3D scanning services designed to capture and produce a complete set of deliverables from a single site visit. These deliverables include as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point cloud scans and Matterport-style 360 virtual tours, all generated from one coordinated dataset.
By combining lidar scanning, 3D modeling and virtual tour technology, View As Built enables contractors, architects and property owners to reduce project delays, eliminate repeat site visits and improve coordination across construction and design teams.
“Our workflow is built to move efficiently from capture to delivery,” said a representative of View As Built. “By producing BIM, CAD, point cloud and 360 tour outputs from a single visit, clients avoid delays caused by fragmented documentation methods and multiple mobilizations.”
Using advanced lidar 3D scanning technology, the company captures highly accurate spatial data for a wide range of applications, including existing conditions surveys, renovation planning, construction documentation, insurance documentation and real estate marketing.
View As Built provides 3D scanning services throughout Florida, including Miami, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and surrounding areas, with additional availability in the Tri-State region.
Deliverables are provided in industry-standard formats compatible with leading design and construction software. BIM models (Revit/IFC), CAD drawings (DWG/DXF) and point cloud data (RCP/E57) are delivered ready for use in professional workflows.
In addition to project deliverables, the company offers as-built documentation and digital property records, giving clients a spatially accurate reference of site conditions at a specific point in time. These records can be used across project phases, from pre-construction planning to post-construction verification and dispute resolution.
About View As Built
View As Built is a Boca Raton, Florida-based 3D scanning and lidar documentation company providing as-built drawings, BIM modeling, CAD drafting, point cloud data and 360-degree virtual tours for construction and real estate projects. The company serves clients across Florida with scalable, accurate documentation solutions.
Contact
View As BuiltContact
Avi Schwartz
844-430-1196
viewasbuilt.com
Avi Schwartz
844-430-1196
viewasbuilt.com
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