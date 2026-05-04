Lick Goods’ Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil Delivers Decadent Date-Night Bliss – Kissable, Warming, and Skin-Nourishing Sensuality
Lick Goods spotlights its bestselling Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil – a decadent, edible treat blending juicy strawberry sweetness with rich creamy vanilla notes. Crafted with sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, and natural flavors, this vegan, sugar-free formula delivers a silky, non-greasy glide that nourishes skin while being fully kissable and safe for intimate areas.
Houston, TX, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lick Goods, the USA-based leader in gourmet-flavored romance essentials, proudly highlights its standout Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil—a luxurious, edible treat that turns intimate moments into a multi-sensory feast. Inspired by classic dessert indulgence, this oil blends the juicy sweetness of ripe strawberries with rich, creamy vanilla notes, creating an irresistible invitation for couples to explore, taste, and connect.
Made with premium natural ingredients—sweet almond oil, fractionated coconut oil, yoni-safe oils, and organic Vitamin E—this body-safe formula glides effortlessly, providing long-lasting lubrication without stickiness. It deeply moisturizes, supports skin firmness (with anti-cellulite benefits from coconut essentials), and doubles as a kissable delight. Fully vegan, sugar-free, and gentle enough for intimate areas, it elevates foreplay with a subtle warming sensation when massaged and blown on gently.
“Strawberries and Cream captures that perfect balance of playful fun and luxurious care,” shared a Lick Goods spokesperson. “Like leading intimacy brands, we focus on multi-sensory enhancement—taste, touch, scent, and connection—so couples can create memorable, passion-filled experiences at home.”
Why It’s Flying Off Shelves:
Gourmet Edible Flavor: Tastes and smells authentically like fresh strawberries and cream—customers call it “dessert you can lick off your partner.”
Warming & Playful Foreplay: Apply, blow gently for a warming kissable glow, then explore freely.
Skincare + Sensuality: Non-greasy hydration with Vitamin E; ideal for full-body massages, date nights, honeymoons, or self-care rituals.
Versatile & Trusted: Available in 4 oz and 8 oz sizes on Lickgoods.com, Amazon, and Walmart, with rave reviews for performance and safety.
Shop now at Lickgoods.com, Amazon, or Walmart. Special offer: Buy 2, save $4 with free shipping on qualifying orders. Follow @Lick.Goods for expert tips on creating unforgettable nights.
About Lick Goods: Lick Goods crafts high-quality, flavor-forward products—including edible massage oils, lubricants, scented body oils, and bath oils—using natural, vegan ingredients designed to spark joy, intimacy, and confidence in every relationship.
Made with premium natural ingredients—sweet almond oil, fractionated coconut oil, yoni-safe oils, and organic Vitamin E—this body-safe formula glides effortlessly, providing long-lasting lubrication without stickiness. It deeply moisturizes, supports skin firmness (with anti-cellulite benefits from coconut essentials), and doubles as a kissable delight. Fully vegan, sugar-free, and gentle enough for intimate areas, it elevates foreplay with a subtle warming sensation when massaged and blown on gently.
“Strawberries and Cream captures that perfect balance of playful fun and luxurious care,” shared a Lick Goods spokesperson. “Like leading intimacy brands, we focus on multi-sensory enhancement—taste, touch, scent, and connection—so couples can create memorable, passion-filled experiences at home.”
Why It’s Flying Off Shelves:
Gourmet Edible Flavor: Tastes and smells authentically like fresh strawberries and cream—customers call it “dessert you can lick off your partner.”
Warming & Playful Foreplay: Apply, blow gently for a warming kissable glow, then explore freely.
Skincare + Sensuality: Non-greasy hydration with Vitamin E; ideal for full-body massages, date nights, honeymoons, or self-care rituals.
Versatile & Trusted: Available in 4 oz and 8 oz sizes on Lickgoods.com, Amazon, and Walmart, with rave reviews for performance and safety.
Shop now at Lickgoods.com, Amazon, or Walmart. Special offer: Buy 2, save $4 with free shipping on qualifying orders. Follow @Lick.Goods for expert tips on creating unforgettable nights.
About Lick Goods: Lick Goods crafts high-quality, flavor-forward products—including edible massage oils, lubricants, scented body oils, and bath oils—using natural, vegan ingredients designed to spark joy, intimacy, and confidence in every relationship.
Contact
LickContact
Sean Johnson
303-817-4351
https://lickgoods.com/
Sean Johnson
303-817-4351
https://lickgoods.com/
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