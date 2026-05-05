Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates One Year in the Inspirada Community with Block Party Event
Henderson, NV, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wallflower Cannabis House, a popular dispensary among Las Vegas locals, is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Inspirada location at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. in Henderson. To mark the occasion, the dispensary is hosting a 1-Year Anniversary Block Party on May 9 from 6-10PM that brings together neighbors, customers, and local vendors for an evening of music, food, and fun.
Since opening its doors on April 4, 2025, the Inspirada location has quickly become a neighborhood staple — delivering the same high-quality products and exceptional customer service that earned Wallflower its reputation at its original Blue Diamond Road location, which has been serving the Las Vegas Valley since 2020.
"Our first year in Inspirada has shown us just how special this community is," said James Hammer, owner of Wallflower Cannabis House. "The block party is our way of saying thank you — to our customers, our neighbors, and everyone who has made this location feel like home."
The 1-Year Anniversary Block Party will take place in the Wallflower Inspirada parking lot and will feature local vendor booths and games, a food truck, beer and wine, and a live DJ. Customers are invited to stop by each of the vendor booths to play the offered games to win cannabis prizes inside the store. The participating vendors will be Mojo, Cake, The Grower Circle, and Presidential, all long-time brand partners with Wallflower. Proceeds from raffle tickets will be donated to the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation.
The Inspirada location offers a wide selection of premium cannabis products — including flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals — all sourced from trusted growers and manufacturers. Customers can shop in-store or order ahead via the Wallflower app for express pickup, Drive-Thru and Curbside Pickup from 7am–1am daily.
Delivery from Inspirada was recently expanded to include all areas of Henderson, Southern Highlands, Silverado Ranch, Cadence and Lake Las Vegas.
Wallflower Cannabis House remains committed to fostering responsible cannabis use and offering an accessible, modernized shopping experience for every customer who walks through its doors.
The 1-Year Anniversary Block Party is open to the public. Must be 21+ to enter. For more information, visit wallflower-house.com or follow “Wallflower.House” on Instagram.
About Wallflower Cannabis House - Wallflower Cannabis House is a locally owned dispensary with two locations in the Las Vegas Valley — Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas and Volunteer Blvd in the Inspirada community of Henderson. Known for its welcoming modern atmosphere, knowledgeable staff, and premium product selection, Wallflower is dedicated to making cannabis accessible, enjoyable, and community-centered.
Blue Diamond location: 6540 Blue Diamond Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89139
Inspirada location: 3485 Volunteer Blvd., Henderson, NV 89044
The Blue Diamond location offers 24/7 Drive-Thru and Curbside ordering, or in-store from 7am-2am. Delivery from either location is available from 8am-11pm daily.
Since opening its doors on April 4, 2025, the Inspirada location has quickly become a neighborhood staple — delivering the same high-quality products and exceptional customer service that earned Wallflower its reputation at its original Blue Diamond Road location, which has been serving the Las Vegas Valley since 2020.
"Our first year in Inspirada has shown us just how special this community is," said James Hammer, owner of Wallflower Cannabis House. "The block party is our way of saying thank you — to our customers, our neighbors, and everyone who has made this location feel like home."
The 1-Year Anniversary Block Party will take place in the Wallflower Inspirada parking lot and will feature local vendor booths and games, a food truck, beer and wine, and a live DJ. Customers are invited to stop by each of the vendor booths to play the offered games to win cannabis prizes inside the store. The participating vendors will be Mojo, Cake, The Grower Circle, and Presidential, all long-time brand partners with Wallflower. Proceeds from raffle tickets will be donated to the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation.
The Inspirada location offers a wide selection of premium cannabis products — including flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals — all sourced from trusted growers and manufacturers. Customers can shop in-store or order ahead via the Wallflower app for express pickup, Drive-Thru and Curbside Pickup from 7am–1am daily.
Delivery from Inspirada was recently expanded to include all areas of Henderson, Southern Highlands, Silverado Ranch, Cadence and Lake Las Vegas.
Wallflower Cannabis House remains committed to fostering responsible cannabis use and offering an accessible, modernized shopping experience for every customer who walks through its doors.
The 1-Year Anniversary Block Party is open to the public. Must be 21+ to enter. For more information, visit wallflower-house.com or follow “Wallflower.House” on Instagram.
About Wallflower Cannabis House - Wallflower Cannabis House is a locally owned dispensary with two locations in the Las Vegas Valley — Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas and Volunteer Blvd in the Inspirada community of Henderson. Known for its welcoming modern atmosphere, knowledgeable staff, and premium product selection, Wallflower is dedicated to making cannabis accessible, enjoyable, and community-centered.
Blue Diamond location: 6540 Blue Diamond Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89139
Inspirada location: 3485 Volunteer Blvd., Henderson, NV 89044
The Blue Diamond location offers 24/7 Drive-Thru and Curbside ordering, or in-store from 7am-2am. Delivery from either location is available from 8am-11pm daily.
Contact
Wallflower Cannabis HouseContact
Amanda Danley
916-893-7229
wallflower-house.com/
Amanda Danley
916-893-7229
wallflower-house.com/
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