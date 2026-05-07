NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
Salt Lake City, UT, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water?
In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question:
Truth or Dare?
The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the dare and drink your tap water without knowing what’s in it.
The “Truth or Dare: What’s in Your Water?” campaign invites homeowners across major U.S. cities to join a social-first movement designed to spark conversations about water quality, hard water, and the hidden impact water can have on everyday life.
Because while municipal water is treated to meet safety standards, many homeowners are unaware that their water can still contain minerals, disinfectants, organic material, and trace compounds that affect everything from taste and odor to skin, appliances, and daily routines.
From hard water buildup in Phoenix and Albuquerque to chloramine-treated water in cities like Tampa, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis, NuvoH2O’s campaign highlights how water quality varies market by market and how those differences show up inside the home.
Throughout Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O will partner with homeowners, local creators, and community voices across the country to test residential water, capture authentic reactions, and share localized insights about what’s really flowing from the tap.
The goal of the campaign is not fear or alarm, but awareness, transparency, and education. By encouraging consumers to better understand the water they use every day, NuvoH2O hopes to shift the conversation from simply whether water is “safe” to how water impacts everyday living.
The campaign reflects NuvoH2O’s broader mission to make healthier water for everyday living simple and accessible, without the hassle of traditional systems.
About NuvoH2O
NuvoH2O is redefining water softening and filtration with a salt-free solution designed for healthier living and everyday ease. Positioned at the intersection of health and simplicity, the company delivers healthy water for everyday living without the hassle. NuvoH2O was named one of the 2025 Innovative Products of the Year by RV Magazine and a 2026 Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder Media, reflecting its continued focus on innovation and sustainability.
In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question:
Truth or Dare?
The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the dare and drink your tap water without knowing what’s in it.
The “Truth or Dare: What’s in Your Water?” campaign invites homeowners across major U.S. cities to join a social-first movement designed to spark conversations about water quality, hard water, and the hidden impact water can have on everyday life.
Because while municipal water is treated to meet safety standards, many homeowners are unaware that their water can still contain minerals, disinfectants, organic material, and trace compounds that affect everything from taste and odor to skin, appliances, and daily routines.
From hard water buildup in Phoenix and Albuquerque to chloramine-treated water in cities like Tampa, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis, NuvoH2O’s campaign highlights how water quality varies market by market and how those differences show up inside the home.
Throughout Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O will partner with homeowners, local creators, and community voices across the country to test residential water, capture authentic reactions, and share localized insights about what’s really flowing from the tap.
The goal of the campaign is not fear or alarm, but awareness, transparency, and education. By encouraging consumers to better understand the water they use every day, NuvoH2O hopes to shift the conversation from simply whether water is “safe” to how water impacts everyday living.
The campaign reflects NuvoH2O’s broader mission to make healthier water for everyday living simple and accessible, without the hassle of traditional systems.
About NuvoH2O
NuvoH2O is redefining water softening and filtration with a salt-free solution designed for healthier living and everyday ease. Positioned at the intersection of health and simplicity, the company delivers healthy water for everyday living without the hassle. NuvoH2O was named one of the 2025 Innovative Products of the Year by RV Magazine and a 2026 Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder Media, reflecting its continued focus on innovation and sustainability.
Contact
NuvoH2OContact
Trisha Blake
702-328-8601
nuvoh2o.com
Trisha Blake
702-328-8601
nuvoh2o.com
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