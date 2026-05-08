ShowCycle and benel Solutions Announce Strategic Implementation Partnership
Laurel, MD, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ShowCycle, the only event management solution with exhibit and floor‑plan management natively built on Salesforce, today announced a formal implementation partnership with benel Solutions, a certified Salesforce and Fonteva AMS consulting firm serving associations and nonprofits since 2014.
The partnership delivers a true one‑stop solution for associations by pairing ShowCycle’s native Salesforce event‑management platform with benel Solutions’ deep implementation expertise across Salesforce and Fonteva AMS. Associations looking to consolidate systems now have a single, unified path from membership to exhibits and events, entirely on the Salesforce platform.
ShowCycle occupies a singular position in the market as the sole event-management platform offering native exhibit and floor‑plan administration on Salesforce, and the only solution to provide robust and native integrations with both Salesforce and Fonteva AMS, making this collaboration an organic and compelling choice for associations.
“Make this the last event platform decision you ever make,” said Pat Pathade, President of ShowCycle. “Partnering with benel Solutions means our clients get world‑class implementation expertise alongside a platform that will never become obsolete. That’s a combination the market hasn’t seen before.”
“ShowCycle’s native Salesforce architecture, augmented by its profound Salesforce and Fonteva AMS compatibilities, engenders a synergistic and holistic solution for our clients,” said El Mehdi Marhoum, President and CEO of benel Solutions. “We’re excited to bring these capabilities to the associations community that also integrates very well with our credentialing and accreditation offerings.”
ShowCycle and benel Solutions will be exhibiting at the Marketing, Membership, Communications + Tech (MMC+Tech) Conference, May 28–29 in Washington, DC. Visit the ShowCycle and benel Solutions booths for live demos of the integrated solution. Learn more at mmct2026.asaecenter.org.
The partnership delivers a true one‑stop solution for associations by pairing ShowCycle’s native Salesforce event‑management platform with benel Solutions’ deep implementation expertise across Salesforce and Fonteva AMS. Associations looking to consolidate systems now have a single, unified path from membership to exhibits and events, entirely on the Salesforce platform.
ShowCycle occupies a singular position in the market as the sole event-management platform offering native exhibit and floor‑plan administration on Salesforce, and the only solution to provide robust and native integrations with both Salesforce and Fonteva AMS, making this collaboration an organic and compelling choice for associations.
“Make this the last event platform decision you ever make,” said Pat Pathade, President of ShowCycle. “Partnering with benel Solutions means our clients get world‑class implementation expertise alongside a platform that will never become obsolete. That’s a combination the market hasn’t seen before.”
“ShowCycle’s native Salesforce architecture, augmented by its profound Salesforce and Fonteva AMS compatibilities, engenders a synergistic and holistic solution for our clients,” said El Mehdi Marhoum, President and CEO of benel Solutions. “We’re excited to bring these capabilities to the associations community that also integrates very well with our credentialing and accreditation offerings.”
ShowCycle and benel Solutions will be exhibiting at the Marketing, Membership, Communications + Tech (MMC+Tech) Conference, May 28–29 in Washington, DC. Visit the ShowCycle and benel Solutions booths for live demos of the integrated solution. Learn more at mmct2026.asaecenter.org.
Contact
ShowCycleContact
Wayne Crawford
571-213-4921
https://www.showcycle.com
Wayne Crawford
571-213-4921
https://www.showcycle.com
Categories