Remodel PRO Redefines Luxury Living Across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming with "Gold Standard" Renovation Expertise
Remodel PRO, the region’s premier renovation firm, is proud to announce its strategic focus on high-end residential and elite commercial transformations.
Idaho Falls, ID, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Remodel PRO, the region’s premier renovation firm, is proud to announce its strategic focus on high-end residential and elite commercial transformations. With a legacy built on over 100 years of combined expertise, Remodel PRO is elevating the standard of craftsmanship in Eastern Idaho and Jackson, Wyoming, specializing in bespoke kitchens, master suites, and sophisticated whole-home reinventions.
Since its inception in 2019, Remodel PRO has moved beyond traditional contracting to offer a "Pro" level experience. The firm’s structured approach—led by a dedicated team of three project managers, veteran estimators, and an elite network of trade partners—ensures that every project, from mountain estates in Jackson to executive homes in Idaho Falls, is executed with architectural precision.
"Luxury is more than an aesthetic; it is a commitment to precision, transparency, and superior materials," says the Remodel PRO leadership team. "Our goal is to bridge the gap between visionary design and structural excellence. Whether it’s a chef-caliber kitchen or a high-impact commercial improvement, we are building the environments where our clients’ futures take shape."
Remodel PRO’s expanded service portfolio includes:
Signature Kitchens & Spa-Caliber Bathrooms: High-end design meets daily functionality.
Whole-House Renovations & Additions: Seamlessly expanding and reimagining luxury footprints.
Commercial Tenant Improvements: Professional-grade spaces designed for industry leaders.
Specialized Structures: Including custom ADUs and luxury patio extensions.
Serving a wide geographic area including Island Park, Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Teton Valley, Remodel PRO continues to be the trusted partner for clients who refuse to settle for the ordinary.
About Remodel PRO: Remodel PRO is a licensed and insured luxury renovation firm serving Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. Built on a foundation of over a century of collective industry experience, the company specializes in high-end residential and commercial improvements, delivering "The PRO Difference" through meticulous project management and world-class craftsmanship.
Media Contact:
Name: Scott Setterlund
Title: Account Manager
Company: Remodel PRO
Phone: 208-715-9700
Email: sales@remodelprosidaho.com
Website: www.remodelprofessionals.net
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/RemodelPROofIdaho
Since its inception in 2019, Remodel PRO has moved beyond traditional contracting to offer a "Pro" level experience. The firm’s structured approach—led by a dedicated team of three project managers, veteran estimators, and an elite network of trade partners—ensures that every project, from mountain estates in Jackson to executive homes in Idaho Falls, is executed with architectural precision.
"Luxury is more than an aesthetic; it is a commitment to precision, transparency, and superior materials," says the Remodel PRO leadership team. "Our goal is to bridge the gap between visionary design and structural excellence. Whether it’s a chef-caliber kitchen or a high-impact commercial improvement, we are building the environments where our clients’ futures take shape."
Remodel PRO’s expanded service portfolio includes:
Signature Kitchens & Spa-Caliber Bathrooms: High-end design meets daily functionality.
Whole-House Renovations & Additions: Seamlessly expanding and reimagining luxury footprints.
Commercial Tenant Improvements: Professional-grade spaces designed for industry leaders.
Specialized Structures: Including custom ADUs and luxury patio extensions.
Serving a wide geographic area including Island Park, Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Teton Valley, Remodel PRO continues to be the trusted partner for clients who refuse to settle for the ordinary.
About Remodel PRO: Remodel PRO is a licensed and insured luxury renovation firm serving Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. Built on a foundation of over a century of collective industry experience, the company specializes in high-end residential and commercial improvements, delivering "The PRO Difference" through meticulous project management and world-class craftsmanship.
Media Contact:
Name: Scott Setterlund
Title: Account Manager
Company: Remodel PRO
Phone: 208-715-9700
Email: sales@remodelprosidaho.com
Website: www.remodelprofessionals.net
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/RemodelPROofIdaho
Contact
Remodel PROContact
Scott Setterlund
208-715-9700
www.remodelprofessionals.net
Scott Setterlund
208-715-9700
www.remodelprofessionals.net
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