TalentoHC Expands Into Medellín to Connect Latin America’s Innovation Hub with U.S. Organizations
TalentoHC announced the opening of its new strategic office in Medellín, Colombia, expanding its nearshore talent and executive search capabilities across the Americas. The office will serve as a regional hub connecting U.S. organizations with leadership talent across Latin America while supporting job creation, talent development, and long-term investment in Medellín’s growing innovation ecosystem.
Miami, FL, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TalentoHC (www.talentohc.com), a global executive search and human capital consulting firm, today announced the opening of its new strategic office in Medellín, Colombia. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm’s Americas talent strategy and strengthens its ability to connect high growth organizations across the United States, Latin America, and Europe with leadership talent capable of driving performance in an evolving global landscape. TalentoHC has supported leading global enterprises, high-growth companies, and private equity-backed organizations in building leadership teams across international markets and is committed to bringing that experience to support job creation, talent development, and economic growth across Latin America.
TalentoHC’s expansion into Medellín reflects a long-term investment in building a scalable talent platform across Latin America. The firm is actively developing capabilities across shared services, global recruiting, and nearshore delivery, with plans to create hundreds of professional roles in the region over time.
As part of its broader growth strategy, TalentoHC is expanding its commercial presence across Latin America and evaluating strategic partnerships and acquisitions to further strengthen its regional footprint. Through TalentoVentures, the firm is supporting high growth businesses and investing in emerging sectors across the region.
This multi-faceted approach positions Medellín as a central hub within TalentoHC’s global platform, supporting continued expansion from its current growth trajectory toward long-term enterprise scale. The expansion is expected to contribute to job creation, talent development, and continued investment in Medellín’s growing business and innovation ecosystem.
As Medellín continues its rise as one of Latin America’s leading innovation and talent ecosystems, TalentoHC is expanding its presence to connect the region’s leadership talent with U.S. organizations seeking nearshore solutions. The new office will serve as a strategic hub for executive search and leadership advisory, supporting companies across the United States and Latin America.
Over the past decade, Medellín has emerged as one of the region’s most dynamic innovation centers, attracting global investment, technology driven enterprises, and a new generation of entrepreneurial leadership. For U.S. organizations seeking highly skilled and cost-effective executive talent through a nearshore model, Colombia’s second largest city represents a strategically positioned and rapidly expanding leadership market.
For TalentoHC’s leadership team, the expansion represents both a strategic investment and a meaningful connection to the region. Establishing a permanent presence in Medellín allows the firm to deepen its engagement within a market shaped by strong professional and cultural ties while supporting the continued growth of Colombia’s innovation economy. From technology and aviation to hospitality and professional services, Medellín continues to produce leadership talent capable of competing in an increasingly global marketplace.
“We aren’t just opening an office; we are investing in the community that reflects our own roots. Medellín’s rapid evolution requires a new generation of executive leadership, and we are committed to supporting that growth through job creation, talent development, and long-term investment in the region. Our role is to connect organizations with transformational talent that will drive the next decade of growth across the Americas, including for U.S. companies seeking world-class nearshore solutions.” - Juan Gaitan, Chief Executive Officer, TalentoHC
The Medellín office will serve as TalentoHC’s nearshore hub, supporting U.S. based organizations across technology, aviation, hospitality, higher education, legal, retail, professional services, and other high growth sectors as they build leadership teams capable of competing in an increasingly global marketplace. The office will focus on identifying and placing senior executives and critical leadership talent who can work effectively in or alongside U.S. headquartered operations.
The office is located at Av. El Poblado #5A-113, Oficina 813, Centro Empresarial One Plaza, placing TalentoHC within the Milla de Oro, one of Medellín’s most active business districts and near the city’s growing network of technology companies, venture capital investors, and entrepreneurial talent.
The expansion also strengthens TalentoVentures, the firm’s initiative focused on supporting and scaling high growth businesses across Latin America. As U.S. companies increasingly look south for nearshore partnerships, talent, and market expansion opportunities, TalentoVentures positions TalentoHC at the intersection of capital, talent, and growth strategy across the Americas.
TalentoHC has been actively building relationships across Medellín’s business and innovation community and will continue working with regional partners to strengthen leadership pipelines, support sustainable economic growth, and create opportunities that benefit both U.S. organizations and local talent.
About TalentoHC
TalentoHC is a global executive search, professional search, and human capital consulting platform helping organizations build high-performing teams that drive growth and transformation. The firm partners with leading global enterprises, high-growth companies, and private equity-backed organizations across industries including technology, aviation, media, hospitality, higher education, legal, retail, and professional services.
TalentoHC specializes in identifying, placing, and advising senior executives and critical leadership talent who shape organizational strategy and enterprise performance. Through a human capital-centric approach, the firm supports organizations navigating leadership change, strengthening talent strategy, and building teams capable of delivering long-term value.
TalentoHC and its specialist firms deliver executive search, professional search, and talent advisory solutions across leadership, legal, and enterprise technology talent markets.
Learn more at www.talentohc.com | www.talentoventures.com
TalentoHC’s expansion into Medellín reflects a long-term investment in building a scalable talent platform across Latin America. The firm is actively developing capabilities across shared services, global recruiting, and nearshore delivery, with plans to create hundreds of professional roles in the region over time.
As part of its broader growth strategy, TalentoHC is expanding its commercial presence across Latin America and evaluating strategic partnerships and acquisitions to further strengthen its regional footprint. Through TalentoVentures, the firm is supporting high growth businesses and investing in emerging sectors across the region.
This multi-faceted approach positions Medellín as a central hub within TalentoHC’s global platform, supporting continued expansion from its current growth trajectory toward long-term enterprise scale. The expansion is expected to contribute to job creation, talent development, and continued investment in Medellín’s growing business and innovation ecosystem.
As Medellín continues its rise as one of Latin America’s leading innovation and talent ecosystems, TalentoHC is expanding its presence to connect the region’s leadership talent with U.S. organizations seeking nearshore solutions. The new office will serve as a strategic hub for executive search and leadership advisory, supporting companies across the United States and Latin America.
Over the past decade, Medellín has emerged as one of the region’s most dynamic innovation centers, attracting global investment, technology driven enterprises, and a new generation of entrepreneurial leadership. For U.S. organizations seeking highly skilled and cost-effective executive talent through a nearshore model, Colombia’s second largest city represents a strategically positioned and rapidly expanding leadership market.
For TalentoHC’s leadership team, the expansion represents both a strategic investment and a meaningful connection to the region. Establishing a permanent presence in Medellín allows the firm to deepen its engagement within a market shaped by strong professional and cultural ties while supporting the continued growth of Colombia’s innovation economy. From technology and aviation to hospitality and professional services, Medellín continues to produce leadership talent capable of competing in an increasingly global marketplace.
“We aren’t just opening an office; we are investing in the community that reflects our own roots. Medellín’s rapid evolution requires a new generation of executive leadership, and we are committed to supporting that growth through job creation, talent development, and long-term investment in the region. Our role is to connect organizations with transformational talent that will drive the next decade of growth across the Americas, including for U.S. companies seeking world-class nearshore solutions.” - Juan Gaitan, Chief Executive Officer, TalentoHC
The Medellín office will serve as TalentoHC’s nearshore hub, supporting U.S. based organizations across technology, aviation, hospitality, higher education, legal, retail, professional services, and other high growth sectors as they build leadership teams capable of competing in an increasingly global marketplace. The office will focus on identifying and placing senior executives and critical leadership talent who can work effectively in or alongside U.S. headquartered operations.
The office is located at Av. El Poblado #5A-113, Oficina 813, Centro Empresarial One Plaza, placing TalentoHC within the Milla de Oro, one of Medellín’s most active business districts and near the city’s growing network of technology companies, venture capital investors, and entrepreneurial talent.
The expansion also strengthens TalentoVentures, the firm’s initiative focused on supporting and scaling high growth businesses across Latin America. As U.S. companies increasingly look south for nearshore partnerships, talent, and market expansion opportunities, TalentoVentures positions TalentoHC at the intersection of capital, talent, and growth strategy across the Americas.
TalentoHC has been actively building relationships across Medellín’s business and innovation community and will continue working with regional partners to strengthen leadership pipelines, support sustainable economic growth, and create opportunities that benefit both U.S. organizations and local talent.
About TalentoHC
TalentoHC is a global executive search, professional search, and human capital consulting platform helping organizations build high-performing teams that drive growth and transformation. The firm partners with leading global enterprises, high-growth companies, and private equity-backed organizations across industries including technology, aviation, media, hospitality, higher education, legal, retail, and professional services.
TalentoHC specializes in identifying, placing, and advising senior executives and critical leadership talent who shape organizational strategy and enterprise performance. Through a human capital-centric approach, the firm supports organizations navigating leadership change, strengthening talent strategy, and building teams capable of delivering long-term value.
TalentoHC and its specialist firms deliver executive search, professional search, and talent advisory solutions across leadership, legal, and enterprise technology talent markets.
Learn more at www.talentohc.com | www.talentoventures.com
Contact
TalentoHCContact
Katelyn Ganz
818-259-9494
talentohc.com
Katelyn Ganz
818-259-9494
talentohc.com
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