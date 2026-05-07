TalentoHC Expands Into Medellín to Connect Latin America’s Innovation Hub with U.S. Organizations

TalentoHC announced the opening of its new strategic office in Medellín, Colombia, expanding its nearshore talent and executive search capabilities across the Americas. The office will serve as a regional hub connecting U.S. organizations with leadership talent across Latin America while supporting job creation, talent development, and long-term investment in Medellín’s growing innovation ecosystem.