Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm 2026 Delivers Powerful Night of Youth Transformation in Miami
Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm on the River 2026 concluded on April 30 with a sold-out gathering of community leaders, philanthropists and supporters at Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge. The annual event celebrated the organization’s impact on youth and families across South Florida while raising critical support for its Heart Skills® programs that equip young people with tools for fostering stronger relationships at home, in school, and in the community.
Miami, FL, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm on the River 2026 concluded on April 30 with a sold-out gathering of community leaders, philanthropists and supporters at Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge. The annual event celebrated the organization’s impact on youth and families across South Florida while raising critical support for its Heart Skills® programs that equip young people with tools for fostering stronger relationships at home, in school, and in the community.
Set along the Miami River, the evening was filled with vibrant energy as guests connected, shared stories, and celebrated the life-changing work of Be Strong International. The ambiance reflected a true sense of unity and purpose, as attendees engaged in heartfelt conversations and experienced firsthand how Be Strong International’s programs are transforming the lives of youth by building confidence, improving communication at home and fostering connection among their peers as a result of the organization’s Heart Skills® programs.
A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2026 Stronger Together Award to four distinguished leaders: Cathy Burgos, Director of the Community Services Department for Miami-Dade County; George Joseph, President and CEO of Dade County Federal Credit Union; Rodrick T. Miller, President and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council; and Madeline Pumariega, President of Miami-Dade College. Each honoree expressed deep gratitude and pride in receiving the recognition, underscoring their shared commitment to strengthening the South Florida community. Reflecting on the mission of Be Strong International, Madeline Pumariega shared, “Successful people have heart. Be Strong International’s focus on helping youth and teens develop those heart skills not only strengthens our community, it strengthens who we are as individuals. I am honored to receive this award because our values are truly aligned.”
The program also featured an inspiring moment from 2026 Rising Star student Kristel Gonzalez, who delivered a powerful and heartfelt speech about her journey in Be Strong’s after-school program. Kristel shared how the program helped her build confidence, form meaningful friendships, and develop essential life skills she did not have before, especially Heart Skills®, which transformed her relationships with her family, friends, and teachers. Her story served as a powerful reminder of the organization’s lasting impact on youth.
“Hearts in Rhythm is more than an event. It is a reflection of what happens when a community comes together to invest in the next generation,” said Michelle Shirley, CEO and Chief Heart Officer of Be Strong International. “The energy in the room and the stories shared remind us that transformation is possible, and it starts with equipping young people with the right tools.”
This event was made possible through the generous support and championship of community partners, including TD Bank, Amazon, Mastercard, Dade County Federal Credit Union, Evo Air, and MPS Credit Union, among many other institutions committed to advancing the mission of Be Strong International. Proceeds from the event will directly support Be Strong International’s programs serving youth and families across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
To learn more about how you can support Be Strong International, visit www.BeStrongIntl.org.
About Be Strong International
Be Strong International is an award-winning nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth, parents, and families through educational programs and resources that promote healthy relationships and positive life skills. Founded in 1992 by retired educator Mrs. Althea McMillan, the organization is led by Michelle Shirley, CEO and Chief Heart Officer. Through its evidence-based Heart Skills® programs, Be Strong International equips individuals with the tools to make healthier decisions regarding relationships, money, work, and family life. The organization also partners with local institutions to provide direct community support through outreach initiatives, workshops, and community events.
For more information, visit www.bestrongintl.org or follow @bestrongintl on social media.
Set along the Miami River, the evening was filled with vibrant energy as guests connected, shared stories, and celebrated the life-changing work of Be Strong International. The ambiance reflected a true sense of unity and purpose, as attendees engaged in heartfelt conversations and experienced firsthand how Be Strong International’s programs are transforming the lives of youth by building confidence, improving communication at home and fostering connection among their peers as a result of the organization’s Heart Skills® programs.
A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2026 Stronger Together Award to four distinguished leaders: Cathy Burgos, Director of the Community Services Department for Miami-Dade County; George Joseph, President and CEO of Dade County Federal Credit Union; Rodrick T. Miller, President and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council; and Madeline Pumariega, President of Miami-Dade College. Each honoree expressed deep gratitude and pride in receiving the recognition, underscoring their shared commitment to strengthening the South Florida community. Reflecting on the mission of Be Strong International, Madeline Pumariega shared, “Successful people have heart. Be Strong International’s focus on helping youth and teens develop those heart skills not only strengthens our community, it strengthens who we are as individuals. I am honored to receive this award because our values are truly aligned.”
The program also featured an inspiring moment from 2026 Rising Star student Kristel Gonzalez, who delivered a powerful and heartfelt speech about her journey in Be Strong’s after-school program. Kristel shared how the program helped her build confidence, form meaningful friendships, and develop essential life skills she did not have before, especially Heart Skills®, which transformed her relationships with her family, friends, and teachers. Her story served as a powerful reminder of the organization’s lasting impact on youth.
“Hearts in Rhythm is more than an event. It is a reflection of what happens when a community comes together to invest in the next generation,” said Michelle Shirley, CEO and Chief Heart Officer of Be Strong International. “The energy in the room and the stories shared remind us that transformation is possible, and it starts with equipping young people with the right tools.”
This event was made possible through the generous support and championship of community partners, including TD Bank, Amazon, Mastercard, Dade County Federal Credit Union, Evo Air, and MPS Credit Union, among many other institutions committed to advancing the mission of Be Strong International. Proceeds from the event will directly support Be Strong International’s programs serving youth and families across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
To learn more about how you can support Be Strong International, visit www.BeStrongIntl.org.
About Be Strong International
Be Strong International is an award-winning nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth, parents, and families through educational programs and resources that promote healthy relationships and positive life skills. Founded in 1992 by retired educator Mrs. Althea McMillan, the organization is led by Michelle Shirley, CEO and Chief Heart Officer. Through its evidence-based Heart Skills® programs, Be Strong International equips individuals with the tools to make healthier decisions regarding relationships, money, work, and family life. The organization also partners with local institutions to provide direct community support through outreach initiatives, workshops, and community events.
For more information, visit www.bestrongintl.org or follow @bestrongintl on social media.
Contact
Be Strong International, Inc.Contact
Monika Sanchez
305-969-7829
bestrongintl.org
Michelle Shirley
Monika Sanchez
305-969-7829
bestrongintl.org
Michelle Shirley
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