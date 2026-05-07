Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm 2026 Delivers Powerful Night of Youth Transformation in Miami

Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm on the River 2026 concluded on April 30 with a sold-out gathering of community leaders, philanthropists and supporters at Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge. The annual event celebrated the organization’s impact on youth and families across South Florida while raising critical support for its Heart Skills® programs that equip young people with tools for fostering stronger relationships at home, in school, and in the community.