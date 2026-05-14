HourScript Launches Clinical Services Platform for Pharmacies
Category creating solution gives community and advanced practice pharmacists the clinical workflow, EHR integration, and billing infrastructure needed to fully exercise their prescriptive authority — closing the gap between legal authority and real-world practice.
San Francisco, CA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HourScript Launches End-to-End Platform Empowering Pharmacists to Prescribe, Document, and Get Reimbursed
First-of-its-kind solution gives community and advanced practice pharmacists the clinical workflow, EHR integration, and billing infrastructure needed to fully exercise their prescriptive authority — closing the gap between legal authority and real-world practice.
HourScript, a prescription intelligence company, today announced the availability of its comprehensive pharmacist prescribing platform — a purpose-built solution that enables licensed pharmacists, including Advanced Practice Pharmacists (APPs), to initiate and modify prescriptions, route orders directly into electronic health records (EHRs) or an independent HourScript-native record system, and submit claims for reimbursement, all from a single unified platform.
The launch comes as states across the U.S. — led by Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, and Montana — have expanded pharmacist prescriptive authority to its broadest scope in history. Colorado pharmacists now hold independent prescriptive authority across a growing formulary of conditions including hormonal contraceptives, PrEP for HIV prevention, naloxone, UTI treatment, smoking cessation therapies, opioid use disorder medications, vaccines, and more. Yet despite this legal authority, most pharmacists lack the operational infrastructure to prescribe efficiently, document compliantly, or bill effectively for those services.
"Pharmacists have earned the authority to prescribe. The barrier has never been clinical competence — it has been the absence of a system built for how pharmacists actually work. HourScript is that system." — HourScript, Executive Team
The HourScript platform addresses three critical gaps that have historically prevented pharmacists from realizing the full value of their prescriptive authority:
Platform Core Capabilities
Pharmacist-initiated prescription workflows for new and modified orders
Native EHR integration and standalone record option where EHRs don't exist
Built-in reimbursement and billing infrastructure for pharmacist services
Longitudinal patient records for care continuity and follow-up
Voice and typed input for documentation at the pace of real pharmacy practice
Full HIPAA-compliant audit trail for every clinical encounter
Support for Advanced Practice Pharmacist expanded prescribing authority
Workflow automation that reduces administrative burden across the pharmacy
A standout feature of the platform is its dual-input capability — pharmacists can document clinical encounters and prescriptions via typed entry or voice dictation, recognizing that community pharmacies operate at a fast pace where hands-free documentation is critical. The platform adapts to existing pharmacy workflows rather than requiring pharmacists to change how they practice.
For settings where EHR integration is not available or practical — common in independent community pharmacies — HourScript operates as a fully standalone clinical record system, ensuring no patient encounter goes undocumented and no service goes unbilled regardless of a pharmacy's existing technology stack.
"The expansion of pharmacist prescribing authority is one of the most significant shifts in healthcare access in a generation. HourScript exists to make sure that shift translates into real patient care — and real revenue for pharmacists who deliver it." — HourScript, on the platform's mission
HourScript is actively partnering with pharmacy schools, clinical training programs, and community pharmacy networks to deploy the platform. The company is currently in discussions with a leading pharmacy school — home to one of the nation's most comprehensive PharmD programs and over 1,900 experiential rotation sites — to integrate HourScript into clinical pharmacy education and community pharmacy practice settings across Colorado.
As pharmacist prescribing continues to expand nationally — with 15 states now allowing pharmacists to prescribe across five or more drug categories, and growing momentum toward full practice authority in additional states — HourScript is positioned as the essential infrastructure layer connecting pharmacist authority to patient care delivery and sustainable business practice.
About HourScript
HourScript is a prescription intelligence platform built for the modern pharmacist. The company's end-to-end solution enables licensed pharmacists and Advanced Practice Pharmacists to initiate prescriptions, modify existing orders, document clinical encounters via voice or text, integrate with electronic health records, and access built-in reimbursement tools — all from a single HIPAA-compliant platform. HourScript is designed for community pharmacies, clinical training programs, and health systems seeking to unlock the full value of pharmacist prescriptive authority. For more information, contact press@hourscript.com.
Media Contact
HourScript
press@hourscript.com
www.hourscript.com
First-of-its-kind solution gives community and advanced practice pharmacists the clinical workflow, EHR integration, and billing infrastructure needed to fully exercise their prescriptive authority — closing the gap between legal authority and real-world practice.
HourScript, a prescription intelligence company, today announced the availability of its comprehensive pharmacist prescribing platform — a purpose-built solution that enables licensed pharmacists, including Advanced Practice Pharmacists (APPs), to initiate and modify prescriptions, route orders directly into electronic health records (EHRs) or an independent HourScript-native record system, and submit claims for reimbursement, all from a single unified platform.
The launch comes as states across the U.S. — led by Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, and Montana — have expanded pharmacist prescriptive authority to its broadest scope in history. Colorado pharmacists now hold independent prescriptive authority across a growing formulary of conditions including hormonal contraceptives, PrEP for HIV prevention, naloxone, UTI treatment, smoking cessation therapies, opioid use disorder medications, vaccines, and more. Yet despite this legal authority, most pharmacists lack the operational infrastructure to prescribe efficiently, document compliantly, or bill effectively for those services.
"Pharmacists have earned the authority to prescribe. The barrier has never been clinical competence — it has been the absence of a system built for how pharmacists actually work. HourScript is that system." — HourScript, Executive Team
The HourScript platform addresses three critical gaps that have historically prevented pharmacists from realizing the full value of their prescriptive authority:
Platform Core Capabilities
Pharmacist-initiated prescription workflows for new and modified orders
Native EHR integration and standalone record option where EHRs don't exist
Built-in reimbursement and billing infrastructure for pharmacist services
Longitudinal patient records for care continuity and follow-up
Voice and typed input for documentation at the pace of real pharmacy practice
Full HIPAA-compliant audit trail for every clinical encounter
Support for Advanced Practice Pharmacist expanded prescribing authority
Workflow automation that reduces administrative burden across the pharmacy
A standout feature of the platform is its dual-input capability — pharmacists can document clinical encounters and prescriptions via typed entry or voice dictation, recognizing that community pharmacies operate at a fast pace where hands-free documentation is critical. The platform adapts to existing pharmacy workflows rather than requiring pharmacists to change how they practice.
For settings where EHR integration is not available or practical — common in independent community pharmacies — HourScript operates as a fully standalone clinical record system, ensuring no patient encounter goes undocumented and no service goes unbilled regardless of a pharmacy's existing technology stack.
"The expansion of pharmacist prescribing authority is one of the most significant shifts in healthcare access in a generation. HourScript exists to make sure that shift translates into real patient care — and real revenue for pharmacists who deliver it." — HourScript, on the platform's mission
HourScript is actively partnering with pharmacy schools, clinical training programs, and community pharmacy networks to deploy the platform. The company is currently in discussions with a leading pharmacy school — home to one of the nation's most comprehensive PharmD programs and over 1,900 experiential rotation sites — to integrate HourScript into clinical pharmacy education and community pharmacy practice settings across Colorado.
As pharmacist prescribing continues to expand nationally — with 15 states now allowing pharmacists to prescribe across five or more drug categories, and growing momentum toward full practice authority in additional states — HourScript is positioned as the essential infrastructure layer connecting pharmacist authority to patient care delivery and sustainable business practice.
About HourScript
HourScript is a prescription intelligence platform built for the modern pharmacist. The company's end-to-end solution enables licensed pharmacists and Advanced Practice Pharmacists to initiate prescriptions, modify existing orders, document clinical encounters via voice or text, integrate with electronic health records, and access built-in reimbursement tools — all from a single HIPAA-compliant platform. HourScript is designed for community pharmacies, clinical training programs, and health systems seeking to unlock the full value of pharmacist prescriptive authority. For more information, contact press@hourscript.com.
Media Contact
HourScript
press@hourscript.com
www.hourscript.com
Contact
HourScriptContact
Ben Bima
707-653-6723
hourscript.com
Ben Bima
707-653-6723
hourscript.com
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