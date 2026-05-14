Routine, Redefined: Anisa Beauty Introduces the Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush. The First Brush That Connects Skincare to Makeup to Elevate the Outcome of Both.
Anisa Beauty, a leader in performance-driven beauty tool innovation, introduces its latest breakthrough: the Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush - a first-of-its-kind complexion tool designed to unify skincare preparation and makeup application in one intentional, results-driven system.
New York, NY, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Anisa Beauty, a leader in performance-driven beauty tool innovation, introduces its latest breakthrough: the Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush ($48) - a first-of-its-kind complexion tool designed to unify skincare preparation and makeup application in one intentional, results-driven system.
Created by industry pioneer Anisa Telwar Kaicker, Founder & CEO of Anisa Beauty and Anisa International, the launch reflects over three decades of expertise in engineered brush design. As the only female brush manufacturer in the United States, Kaicker continues to redefine the role of tools in beauty - elevating them from accessories to essential drivers of performance.
At the heart of the innovation is education. The Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush is not just a tool - it’s a technique. Designed to guide users through a professional-level application process, the brush teaches how to properly prep, press, and perfect the skin for optimal results through its patented dual-ended design, intuitive shape, and press-and-stamp application method that directs placement, pressure, and product distribution with precision.
“Application is everything,” says Kaicker. “We didn’t create another brush - we engineered a tool that teaches technique. Every detail is designed to guide how product is applied, so performance is no longer left to chance.”
A System Designed for Performance:
The Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush redefines complexion application through two complementary steps, creating a seamless system that bridges skincare and makeup:
Pinnacle Skin Side: Designed for intentional skin prep and respects the skin barrier to turn everyday application into expert-level technique.
Pinnacle Foundation Side: Designed for precision and performance, this side uses controlled pressing and stamping techniques to seamlessly blend foundation—building coverage exactly where needed while maintaining a natural, skin-like finish.
Engineered For Performance & Designed with Intention:
Patented Pinnacle Shape: Both ends feature Anisa Beauty’s signature triangular, domed brush head—strategically designed to reach every contour of the face, from under-eyes to around the nose, with precision.
Press, Don’t Swipe Technology: Designed for a press-and-stamp application, the brush seamlessly blends product into the skin—minimizing streaks while maximizing payoff for a smooth, skin-like finish.
Unmatched, High-Quality Fibers: Unlike traditional brushes, fibers are engineered to withstand repeated exposure to skincare formulas and water—ensuring long-term performance without compromise.
A New Approach to Complexion:
Whether you are using a lightweight tint or full-coverage foundation, the dual-ended design enables customizable, buildable results in a single tool. By seamlessly combining skin prep and makeup application, the Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush streamlines your routine while elevating results—reflecting a broader shift toward more intentional routines, fewer but better tools, and performance-driven design.
Launch Details:
The Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush launches on May 14, 2026 via AnisaBeauty.com (available on Awin/Skimlinks) and Amazon.com at the end of May and retails for $48.
For more information about Anisa Beauty, please visit AnisaBeauty.com or follow Anisa Beauty on social media at @anisabeauty
About Anisa Beauty:
At Anisa Beauty, we believe what touches your skin matters and that the right brush can transform makeup and skin care experiences. Our fiber-forward, patented makeup and skincare brushes are handcrafted in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Each brush is created by our team of artisans using the highest-quality, cruelty-free, and responsibly made fibers on the market. Our community is passionate about beauty, and we aim to help them get more out of their routines by delivering a beautiful result every time.
For more information about Anisa Beauty, please contact:
Tractenberg & Co. | AB@tractenberg.com
Created by industry pioneer Anisa Telwar Kaicker, Founder & CEO of Anisa Beauty and Anisa International, the launch reflects over three decades of expertise in engineered brush design. As the only female brush manufacturer in the United States, Kaicker continues to redefine the role of tools in beauty - elevating them from accessories to essential drivers of performance.
At the heart of the innovation is education. The Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush is not just a tool - it’s a technique. Designed to guide users through a professional-level application process, the brush teaches how to properly prep, press, and perfect the skin for optimal results through its patented dual-ended design, intuitive shape, and press-and-stamp application method that directs placement, pressure, and product distribution with precision.
“Application is everything,” says Kaicker. “We didn’t create another brush - we engineered a tool that teaches technique. Every detail is designed to guide how product is applied, so performance is no longer left to chance.”
A System Designed for Performance:
The Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush redefines complexion application through two complementary steps, creating a seamless system that bridges skincare and makeup:
Pinnacle Skin Side: Designed for intentional skin prep and respects the skin barrier to turn everyday application into expert-level technique.
Pinnacle Foundation Side: Designed for precision and performance, this side uses controlled pressing and stamping techniques to seamlessly blend foundation—building coverage exactly where needed while maintaining a natural, skin-like finish.
Engineered For Performance & Designed with Intention:
Patented Pinnacle Shape: Both ends feature Anisa Beauty’s signature triangular, domed brush head—strategically designed to reach every contour of the face, from under-eyes to around the nose, with precision.
Press, Don’t Swipe Technology: Designed for a press-and-stamp application, the brush seamlessly blends product into the skin—minimizing streaks while maximizing payoff for a smooth, skin-like finish.
Unmatched, High-Quality Fibers: Unlike traditional brushes, fibers are engineered to withstand repeated exposure to skincare formulas and water—ensuring long-term performance without compromise.
A New Approach to Complexion:
Whether you are using a lightweight tint or full-coverage foundation, the dual-ended design enables customizable, buildable results in a single tool. By seamlessly combining skin prep and makeup application, the Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush streamlines your routine while elevating results—reflecting a broader shift toward more intentional routines, fewer but better tools, and performance-driven design.
Launch Details:
The Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush launches on May 14, 2026 via AnisaBeauty.com (available on Awin/Skimlinks) and Amazon.com at the end of May and retails for $48.
For more information about Anisa Beauty, please visit AnisaBeauty.com or follow Anisa Beauty on social media at @anisabeauty
About Anisa Beauty:
At Anisa Beauty, we believe what touches your skin matters and that the right brush can transform makeup and skin care experiences. Our fiber-forward, patented makeup and skincare brushes are handcrafted in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Each brush is created by our team of artisans using the highest-quality, cruelty-free, and responsibly made fibers on the market. Our community is passionate about beauty, and we aim to help them get more out of their routines by delivering a beautiful result every time.
For more information about Anisa Beauty, please contact:
Tractenberg & Co. | AB@tractenberg.com
Contact
Anisa BeautyContact
Jade Rares
561-699-2023
https://www.anisabeauty.com
Jade Rares
561-699-2023
https://www.anisabeauty.com
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