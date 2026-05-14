Routine, Redefined: Anisa Beauty Introduces the Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush. The First Brush That Connects Skincare to Makeup to Elevate the Outcome of Both.

Anisa Beauty, a leader in performance-driven beauty tool innovation, introduces its latest breakthrough: the Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush - a first-of-its-kind complexion tool designed to unify skincare preparation and makeup application in one intentional, results-driven system.