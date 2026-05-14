GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply Partner to Accelerate Distributed PON and 2.5 Gbps MDU Deployments in the United States
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply have partnered to bring distributed PON and symmetrical 2.5 Gbps MDU broadband solutions to the U.S. market. Combining GiaX’s IRIS and Atlas platforms with RocNet’s distribution and technical expertise, the partnership helps operators deliver high-speed broadband over existing coax infrastructure—reducing deployment cost, complexity, and time while accelerating fiber expansion in multi-dwelling environments.
Macedon, NY, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GiaX GmbH, a leading provider of next-generation broadband access solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with RocNet Supply to bring high-performance distributed PON and Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) solutions to the United States market.
The partnership combines GiaX’s innovative IRIS and Atlas platforms with RocNet Supply’s strong distribution capabilities, deep customer relationships, and technical support presence across North America. Together, the companies will enable service providers, ISPs, and property owners to rapidly deploy gigabit and multi-gigabit broadband services—without the cost and disruption of full fiber rewiring.
GiaX IRIS enables symmetrical 2.5 Gbps services over existing in-building coaxial infrastructure, making it ideally suited for MDU environments where fiber retrofits are complex and costly. Complementing this, Atlas is a distributed, environmentally hardened PON OLT designed to bring fiber deeper into the network with flexible, scalable deployment options.
Distributed PON architectures and 2.5 Gbps MDU solutions are increasingly critical as operators look to accelerate fiber rollouts while optimizing last-meter connectivity in dense residential environments. By leveraging existing coax infrastructure and distributed access designs, GiaX solutions significantly reduce deployment time and cost while delivering fiber-like performance.
“This partnership is a major step in expanding our footprint in the U.S. market,” said Joerg Hellwig, Managing Director at GiaX GmbH. “RocNet Supply brings not only a strong distribution network but also deep technical expertise and trusted relationships with U.S. operators. With IRIS and Atlas, we provide a powerful combination of distributed PON and 2.5 Gbps over coax, enabling operators to deliver next-generation services into MDUs quickly and cost-effectively.”
“We’re excited to partner with GiaX to introduce their cutting-edge technology to our customers,” said Bob Tynan, Chief Strategy Officer of RocNet Supply. “The ability to deliver symmetrical 2.5 Gbps over existing coax, combined with a hardened distributed PON platform, is a compelling value proposition. It allows operators to dramatically reduce installation complexity while meeting the growing demand for high-speed, reliable broadband.”
Through this partnership, RocNet Supply will provide local sales, logistics, and technical support for GiaX solutions, ensuring seamless adoption and deployment for U.S.-based customers. The companies will jointly engage with operators, system integrators, and property developers to accelerate broadband modernization initiatives across the country.
This collaboration reflects both companies’ commitment to enabling next-generation broadband access and addressing the growing demand for high-speed connectivity in multi-dwelling environments.
About GiaX GmbH
GiaX GmbH is a Germany-based technology company specializing in advanced broadband access solutions. Its portfolio includes IRIS for symmetrical 2.5 Gbps services over coaxial infrastructure and Atlas, a distributed, environmentally hardened PON OLT designed for flexible and scalable fiber deployments.
About RocNet Supply
RocNet Supply is a trusted end-to-end network solutions partner, helping clients build and maintain robust, sustainable networks that drive economic development, enhance communication, and improve quality of life for all. Learn more at www.rocnetsupply.com.
Media Contacts:
GiaX GmbH — info@giax.de
For more information:
Susan Griepsma, Marketing Director
sgriepsma@rocnetsupply.com
(585) 485-0273, Ext 103
The partnership combines GiaX’s innovative IRIS and Atlas platforms with RocNet Supply’s strong distribution capabilities, deep customer relationships, and technical support presence across North America. Together, the companies will enable service providers, ISPs, and property owners to rapidly deploy gigabit and multi-gigabit broadband services—without the cost and disruption of full fiber rewiring.
GiaX IRIS enables symmetrical 2.5 Gbps services over existing in-building coaxial infrastructure, making it ideally suited for MDU environments where fiber retrofits are complex and costly. Complementing this, Atlas is a distributed, environmentally hardened PON OLT designed to bring fiber deeper into the network with flexible, scalable deployment options.
Distributed PON architectures and 2.5 Gbps MDU solutions are increasingly critical as operators look to accelerate fiber rollouts while optimizing last-meter connectivity in dense residential environments. By leveraging existing coax infrastructure and distributed access designs, GiaX solutions significantly reduce deployment time and cost while delivering fiber-like performance.
“This partnership is a major step in expanding our footprint in the U.S. market,” said Joerg Hellwig, Managing Director at GiaX GmbH. “RocNet Supply brings not only a strong distribution network but also deep technical expertise and trusted relationships with U.S. operators. With IRIS and Atlas, we provide a powerful combination of distributed PON and 2.5 Gbps over coax, enabling operators to deliver next-generation services into MDUs quickly and cost-effectively.”
“We’re excited to partner with GiaX to introduce their cutting-edge technology to our customers,” said Bob Tynan, Chief Strategy Officer of RocNet Supply. “The ability to deliver symmetrical 2.5 Gbps over existing coax, combined with a hardened distributed PON platform, is a compelling value proposition. It allows operators to dramatically reduce installation complexity while meeting the growing demand for high-speed, reliable broadband.”
Through this partnership, RocNet Supply will provide local sales, logistics, and technical support for GiaX solutions, ensuring seamless adoption and deployment for U.S.-based customers. The companies will jointly engage with operators, system integrators, and property developers to accelerate broadband modernization initiatives across the country.
This collaboration reflects both companies’ commitment to enabling next-generation broadband access and addressing the growing demand for high-speed connectivity in multi-dwelling environments.
About GiaX GmbH
GiaX GmbH is a Germany-based technology company specializing in advanced broadband access solutions. Its portfolio includes IRIS for symmetrical 2.5 Gbps services over coaxial infrastructure and Atlas, a distributed, environmentally hardened PON OLT designed for flexible and scalable fiber deployments.
About RocNet Supply
RocNet Supply is a trusted end-to-end network solutions partner, helping clients build and maintain robust, sustainable networks that drive economic development, enhance communication, and improve quality of life for all. Learn more at www.rocnetsupply.com.
Media Contacts:
GiaX GmbH — info@giax.de
For more information:
Susan Griepsma, Marketing Director
sgriepsma@rocnetsupply.com
(585) 485-0273, Ext 103
Contact
RocNet SupplyContact
Susan Griepsma
844-742-1016
https://rocnetsupply.com/
Susan Griepsma
844-742-1016
https://rocnetsupply.com/
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