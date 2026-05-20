Sonoma County Boudoir Photographer JG Boudoir Celebrates 11 Years of Helping Women See Themselves at Their Best

Sonoma County boudoir photographer Jason Guy helps everyday women see themselves at their best, delivering what many clients describe as a life-changing self-confidence boost. His sessions disrupt the unflattering self-image most women reinforce daily by showing them how they actually look when captured in beautiful light from their most flattering angles.