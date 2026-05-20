Dr. Karmetria Burton Named a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Douglasville, GA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Karmetria Burton of Douglasville, Georgia, has been named a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction honors her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified speaker, bestselling author, educator, and founder of the Paint Your Lips Red movement. Dr. Burton is featured in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields.
About Dr. Karmetria Burton
Dr. Karmetria Burton is a visionary corporate executive, transformational leader, and passionate advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion - with more than two decades of experience leading at the highest levels of some of America's most iconic companies. Her career has spanned HR, marketing, supply chain, and diversity across a portfolio of Fortune 500 organizations including McDonald's, Delta Air Lines, AT&T, Xerox, and IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group).
Currently, Dr. Burton serves as Senior Director of Global Business Inclusion at McDonald's Corporation, where she leads initiatives to integrate minority- and women-owned businesses (MWBEs) into the company's global operations. Her work has earned her national recognition, including being named one of the Top 25 Women Impacting Diversity, a Top Supplier Diversity Professional by Diversity Inc., a Trailblazer in corporate America, and a recipient of both the Woman of Excellence and Woman of Power honors.
A John Maxwell certified coach, trainer, and speaker, Dr. Burton's insights have been featured in major publications and on television, and her keynote presentations — including Breaking the 8 Lies: Empowering Black Women to Lead Boldly, The Power of Inclusive Leadership, and Transformational Leadership in Complex Environments — have made her a sought-after voice at Fortune 500 companies, universities, women's organizations, and international conferences alike.
In addition to her corporate leadership, Dr. Burton has made a lasting mark in academia, sharing her expertise with students at Kennesaw State University, Georgia State University, and Monroe Community College. Her courses in business, procurement, diversity, and leadership challenge students to think critically, lead fearlessly, and embrace innovation as a competitive advantage.
Dr. Burton is also the founder of Paint Your Lips Red (PYLR), a movement born from a deeply personal story. Inspired by her late grandmother, Dorothy Jean Walker - a quiet, fierce woman who reached for her red lipstick every morning before dialysis as an act of strength and defiance - Dr. Burton transformed that image into a call to action for women everywhere. Red lipstick, she declares, is no longer a fashion statement; it is a reminder to be fierce, fearless, and unapologetically feminine.
Through its annual luncheon, Mentoring Leadership Circle, and community partnerships, PYLR has grown into a national platform for resilience, sisterhood, and bold leadership. A portion of all PYLR proceeds benefit BeLoved Atlanta, a community serving women who have survived trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. Dr. Burton has also brought the PYLR message to national television audiences, including an appearance on TV One's Sister Circle.
The movement's message is further amplified through Dr. Burton's forthcoming book, Never Wear Red Lipstick: 8 Lies That Stop Black Women from Succeeding in Life and Business. Drawing on twenty years of corporate experience, the book dismantles the systemic barriers - lack of funding, racial and gender bias, and the absence of senior advocates - that have kept Black women from thriving in boardrooms and business ventures. At its core is the "Boss Blueprint," a practical, faith-driven framework built on Dr. Burton's signature Pray and Paint principles, offering readers 10 truths to help them embrace their power and lead with boldness. Never Wear Red Lipstick is available for pre-order now on Amazon.
A native of Houston, Texas now proudly based in Atlanta, Dr. Burton holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Southern University, an MBA from the University of Nebraska, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Argosy University. She has also been awarded an honorary doctorate from Global Oved Dei Seminary and University.
Her guiding philosophy - "Show up!"- is more than a mantra. It is a mandate for every leader, student, and woman ready to seize her moment, embrace her power, and leave a legacy that changes the world.
For more information, visit www.karmetriaburton.com or www.paintyourlipsred.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower one another to reach new heights. Its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities for recognition, meaningful business relationships, and access to a wealth of knowledge and resources. To nominate yourself or someone you know, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/
About Dr. Karmetria Burton
Dr. Karmetria Burton is a visionary corporate executive, transformational leader, and passionate advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion - with more than two decades of experience leading at the highest levels of some of America's most iconic companies. Her career has spanned HR, marketing, supply chain, and diversity across a portfolio of Fortune 500 organizations including McDonald's, Delta Air Lines, AT&T, Xerox, and IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group).
Currently, Dr. Burton serves as Senior Director of Global Business Inclusion at McDonald's Corporation, where she leads initiatives to integrate minority- and women-owned businesses (MWBEs) into the company's global operations. Her work has earned her national recognition, including being named one of the Top 25 Women Impacting Diversity, a Top Supplier Diversity Professional by Diversity Inc., a Trailblazer in corporate America, and a recipient of both the Woman of Excellence and Woman of Power honors.
A John Maxwell certified coach, trainer, and speaker, Dr. Burton's insights have been featured in major publications and on television, and her keynote presentations — including Breaking the 8 Lies: Empowering Black Women to Lead Boldly, The Power of Inclusive Leadership, and Transformational Leadership in Complex Environments — have made her a sought-after voice at Fortune 500 companies, universities, women's organizations, and international conferences alike.
In addition to her corporate leadership, Dr. Burton has made a lasting mark in academia, sharing her expertise with students at Kennesaw State University, Georgia State University, and Monroe Community College. Her courses in business, procurement, diversity, and leadership challenge students to think critically, lead fearlessly, and embrace innovation as a competitive advantage.
Dr. Burton is also the founder of Paint Your Lips Red (PYLR), a movement born from a deeply personal story. Inspired by her late grandmother, Dorothy Jean Walker - a quiet, fierce woman who reached for her red lipstick every morning before dialysis as an act of strength and defiance - Dr. Burton transformed that image into a call to action for women everywhere. Red lipstick, she declares, is no longer a fashion statement; it is a reminder to be fierce, fearless, and unapologetically feminine.
Through its annual luncheon, Mentoring Leadership Circle, and community partnerships, PYLR has grown into a national platform for resilience, sisterhood, and bold leadership. A portion of all PYLR proceeds benefit BeLoved Atlanta, a community serving women who have survived trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. Dr. Burton has also brought the PYLR message to national television audiences, including an appearance on TV One's Sister Circle.
The movement's message is further amplified through Dr. Burton's forthcoming book, Never Wear Red Lipstick: 8 Lies That Stop Black Women from Succeeding in Life and Business. Drawing on twenty years of corporate experience, the book dismantles the systemic barriers - lack of funding, racial and gender bias, and the absence of senior advocates - that have kept Black women from thriving in boardrooms and business ventures. At its core is the "Boss Blueprint," a practical, faith-driven framework built on Dr. Burton's signature Pray and Paint principles, offering readers 10 truths to help them embrace their power and lead with boldness. Never Wear Red Lipstick is available for pre-order now on Amazon.
A native of Houston, Texas now proudly based in Atlanta, Dr. Burton holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Southern University, an MBA from the University of Nebraska, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Argosy University. She has also been awarded an honorary doctorate from Global Oved Dei Seminary and University.
Her guiding philosophy - "Show up!"- is more than a mantra. It is a mandate for every leader, student, and woman ready to seize her moment, embrace her power, and leave a legacy that changes the world.
For more information, visit www.karmetriaburton.com or www.paintyourlipsred.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower one another to reach new heights. Its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities for recognition, meaningful business relationships, and access to a wealth of knowledge and resources. To nominate yourself or someone you know, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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