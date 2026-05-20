Vacatia Team Members Win Three ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry
Ft. Lauderdale, FL, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has announced that its team members have won three ARDA Awards from the American Resort Development Association. The awards recognize excellence and innovation in the vacation ownership industry and were presented on May 13 during the ARDA Spring Conference at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
“It is wonderful to see our dedicated professionals be recognized as the best of the best,” said Caroline Shin, CEO of Vacatia. “We are well aware of their talents and are pleased to have them receive these accolades from our entire industry.”
Vacatia’s 2026 ARDA Award winners are:
· Meagan Darnell - Sales Verification Loan Officer. In her role, Darnell supports both fellow employees and timeshare buyers, providing exceptional leadership and support. Her impact is company-wide as VLOs at other locations rely on the training manual she continually refines.
· Diamond Jennah - Business Administration Team Member. Jennah led a complex billing transformation for more than 400,000 owner accounts, integrating roughly 50 resorts, and creating tools that improved accuracy, consistency, and team confidence.
· Berkley/Daily Integration Team - Julie Witt, Camille DeRamo, Satin Russell, Kris Wallsmith, Adrian Olives, Brett Harris, and Robin Cameron - Cross Functional Team. This team unified three operating companies without interrupting owner, guest or resort operations. The team integrated more than 30 resorts, transitioned 16 locations in about 120 days, improved owner visibility, protected inventory accuracy, optimized revenue and developed systems that will save thousands of labor hours annually.
Most of these winners and other finalists were able to attend the awards ceremony, where they were joined by the Vacatia leadership team and celebrated for their outstanding contributions. The other finalists for ARDA awards were:
· Janet Cuebas - Legal & Regulatory Team Member
· Valerie Gilson - Owner/Customer Relations Team Member
· Julie Witt - Technology Project Professional
· Joel Stoyer - Resort General Manager
· Lauren Rodriguez - Sales Trainer/Training Team
· Grandview Training Team - Diana Fleischer, Afsheen Ilyas, Isamar Fernandez, Kevin Cabrera and Lissette Castillo - Training and Development Team
· Mizner Place Team - Jose Hinostrosa, Lisett Lima, Rosa Otoya, Daniela Benhamu, Katalina Roberts, Jeronimo Medina - Activities Team
· Tie to the House Team - Janet Cuebas, Bill Schultz, Debbie Reiss, Jennifer Chandler, Yaqiao “Cassie” Li, Satin Russell and Laurie Hebb - Business Administration Team
· Mortgage Administration Team - Emilia Montenegro and Janneth Patton - Legal & Regulatory Team
· Kailey Archard - Operations Team Member
The American Resort Development Association Awards are the most respected honors in the vacation ownership industry, with finalists selected from a highly competitive field of entries.
Vacatia manages nearly 60 resorts in 13 states throughout the U.S., as well as the Caribbean, and provides its standalone rental monetization services and fully integrated Vacatia Technology Platform to additional resorts. With the acquisition of The Berkley Group and Daily Management at the beginning of 2025, the combined company now serves nearly 500,000 owners and manages more than 11,000 units.
To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, sales, technology, and property management services, contact Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services, at 305-903-9399 or michelle.duchamp@vacatia.com or contact David McDonald, vice president of partner services, at 317-435-6291 or david.mcdonald@vacatia.com. Or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
“It is wonderful to see our dedicated professionals be recognized as the best of the best,” said Caroline Shin, CEO of Vacatia. “We are well aware of their talents and are pleased to have them receive these accolades from our entire industry.”
Vacatia’s 2026 ARDA Award winners are:
· Meagan Darnell - Sales Verification Loan Officer. In her role, Darnell supports both fellow employees and timeshare buyers, providing exceptional leadership and support. Her impact is company-wide as VLOs at other locations rely on the training manual she continually refines.
· Diamond Jennah - Business Administration Team Member. Jennah led a complex billing transformation for more than 400,000 owner accounts, integrating roughly 50 resorts, and creating tools that improved accuracy, consistency, and team confidence.
· Berkley/Daily Integration Team - Julie Witt, Camille DeRamo, Satin Russell, Kris Wallsmith, Adrian Olives, Brett Harris, and Robin Cameron - Cross Functional Team. This team unified three operating companies without interrupting owner, guest or resort operations. The team integrated more than 30 resorts, transitioned 16 locations in about 120 days, improved owner visibility, protected inventory accuracy, optimized revenue and developed systems that will save thousands of labor hours annually.
Most of these winners and other finalists were able to attend the awards ceremony, where they were joined by the Vacatia leadership team and celebrated for their outstanding contributions. The other finalists for ARDA awards were:
· Janet Cuebas - Legal & Regulatory Team Member
· Valerie Gilson - Owner/Customer Relations Team Member
· Julie Witt - Technology Project Professional
· Joel Stoyer - Resort General Manager
· Lauren Rodriguez - Sales Trainer/Training Team
· Grandview Training Team - Diana Fleischer, Afsheen Ilyas, Isamar Fernandez, Kevin Cabrera and Lissette Castillo - Training and Development Team
· Mizner Place Team - Jose Hinostrosa, Lisett Lima, Rosa Otoya, Daniela Benhamu, Katalina Roberts, Jeronimo Medina - Activities Team
· Tie to the House Team - Janet Cuebas, Bill Schultz, Debbie Reiss, Jennifer Chandler, Yaqiao “Cassie” Li, Satin Russell and Laurie Hebb - Business Administration Team
· Mortgage Administration Team - Emilia Montenegro and Janneth Patton - Legal & Regulatory Team
· Kailey Archard - Operations Team Member
The American Resort Development Association Awards are the most respected honors in the vacation ownership industry, with finalists selected from a highly competitive field of entries.
Vacatia manages nearly 60 resorts in 13 states throughout the U.S., as well as the Caribbean, and provides its standalone rental monetization services and fully integrated Vacatia Technology Platform to additional resorts. With the acquisition of The Berkley Group and Daily Management at the beginning of 2025, the combined company now serves nearly 500,000 owners and manages more than 11,000 units.
To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, sales, technology, and property management services, contact Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services, at 305-903-9399 or michelle.duchamp@vacatia.com or contact David McDonald, vice president of partner services, at 317-435-6291 or david.mcdonald@vacatia.com. Or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
Contact
VacatiaContact
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Multimedia
Vacatia Team Celebration
With three ARDA awards to take home, the Vacatia team had a lot to celebrate.
Vacatia's Berkley/Daily Integration Team
Vacatia's Berkley/Daily Integration Team of Julie Witt, Camille DeRamo, Satin Russell, Kris Wallsmith, Adrian Olives, Brett Harris, and Robin Cameron won for Cross Functional Team.
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