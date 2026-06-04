MarineFifty to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Maritime Efficiency Technology Investment Fund with Njord as the Technical Advisor
MarineFifty, an investment business dedicated to maritime sustainability, will establish a diversified investment fund focused on maritime energy efficiency technology suppliers. Njord, with their maritime experience, technical knowledge, has been appointed as technical advisor to the initiative. The fund will offer investors exposure to a curated portfolio of solutions supporting shipping decarbonisation.
Singapore, Singapore, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MarineFifty today announced plans to establish a diversified investment fund focused on maritime energy efficiency technology (EET) suppliers, with Njord appointed as technical advisor to the initiative. The fund will offer investors exposure to a curated portfolio of scalable hardware and software solution providers supporting shipping’s decarbonisation transition.
As regulatory pressure and fuel costs continue to reshape the industry, EETs represent the most immediate, commercially viable, and fuel-agnostic pathways for reducing emissions and operating costs. Yet the supplier landscape remains fragmented, often forcing shipowners, operators, and investors to make concentrated bets on individual technologies or vendors.
The fund will seek to address this challenge through a diversified portfolio approach — enabling participation across multiple technologies, suppliers, and solution categories rather than relying on the success of a single provider.
MarineFifty will establish and manage the fund, including investment management, governance, and capital structuring. Njord will serve as the fund’s appointed technical advisor, providing independent technical due diligence, retrofit expertise, supplier assessment, and operational performance evaluation to support investment decisions and portfolio development. This model is intended to provide investors with greater confidence in identifying and scaling EET suppliers based on measurable operational impact and commercial readiness.
Investors will gain access to a dual-return profile. In addition to financial upside from portfolio growth and future exits, investors should be able to benefit from strategic access to emerging technologies, pilot opportunities, and preferred commercial engagement across the supplier ecosystem. For shipowners and operators, this will create an opportunity to combine investment exposure with operational efficiency gains and early access to innovation.
“Maritime decarbonisation is generationally important work,” commented Krishnan Narayanan, Chairman of MarineFifty and the Fifty Group of companies. “Njord’s technical depth and operator credibility, combined with MarineFifty’s investment expertise, create exactly what is needed to accelerate the transition from promising technologies to scalable industry adoption.”
Frederik Pind, Founder and Managing Director of Njord, added: “Regulatory pressures and rising fuel costs are reshaping the shipping industry. In this context, EETs offer the most immediate, commercially viable and fuel agnostic pathway to reduce emissions and operating costs. The industry has no shortage of these technologies, but what it does lack is scalable pathways for adoption and deployment. We see every day which solutions create measurable impact in practice. This fund allows us to combine technical insight, operational experience, and capital to support the suppliers and technologies with the strongest real-world potential.”
Acout MarineFifty
MarineFifty is an investment business focused on advancing marine sustainability and accelerating the sector's transition to net zero. Supported by a multidisciplinary team with backgrounds in shipping, energy, chemicals, sustainability, finance, and strategy, the business combines deep industry expertise with an active investment platform designed to unlock scalable impact. Its mission is to channel capital, technical insight, and strategic partnerships towards technologies and solutions capable of transforming the maritime industry. MarineFifty is a Knowledge Partner of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, and is part of The Fifty Group of companies, a network of businesses advancing sustainability across aviation, shipping, clean fuels, carbon removal, venture capital, and structured finance.
More information: www.marinefifty.com
About Njord
Njord partners with shipowners, operators, and investors to cut fuel costs, meet tightening regulations, and reduce their environmental footprint — across every major segment.
With hands-on experience across 700+ vessels and an independently assessed portfolio of 50+ technologies, Njord delivers the advisory, compliance, and technical expertise that turns efficiency potential into measurable results: lower fuel bills, stronger trading economics, and fleets that stay ahead of emission controls, carbon requirements, and an accelerating regulatory agenda.
Njord's end-to-end capability spans vessel-level efficiency assessment, technology integration, fleet compliance and pooling strategies, and performance tracking at scale — giving owners, charterers, and capital partners the technical confidence to act.
300+ owners and charterers already work with Njord. Because in shipping, doing the right thing and running a tighter operation turn out to be the same thing.
More information: www.njordsolution.com
Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities or interests in any fund, nor does it constitute investment, legal, tax or other advice. Any future financial product will be marketed only in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and only to eligible investors in jurisdictions where such marketing is permitted.
As regulatory pressure and fuel costs continue to reshape the industry, EETs represent the most immediate, commercially viable, and fuel-agnostic pathways for reducing emissions and operating costs. Yet the supplier landscape remains fragmented, often forcing shipowners, operators, and investors to make concentrated bets on individual technologies or vendors.
The fund will seek to address this challenge through a diversified portfolio approach — enabling participation across multiple technologies, suppliers, and solution categories rather than relying on the success of a single provider.
MarineFifty will establish and manage the fund, including investment management, governance, and capital structuring. Njord will serve as the fund’s appointed technical advisor, providing independent technical due diligence, retrofit expertise, supplier assessment, and operational performance evaluation to support investment decisions and portfolio development. This model is intended to provide investors with greater confidence in identifying and scaling EET suppliers based on measurable operational impact and commercial readiness.
Investors will gain access to a dual-return profile. In addition to financial upside from portfolio growth and future exits, investors should be able to benefit from strategic access to emerging technologies, pilot opportunities, and preferred commercial engagement across the supplier ecosystem. For shipowners and operators, this will create an opportunity to combine investment exposure with operational efficiency gains and early access to innovation.
“Maritime decarbonisation is generationally important work,” commented Krishnan Narayanan, Chairman of MarineFifty and the Fifty Group of companies. “Njord’s technical depth and operator credibility, combined with MarineFifty’s investment expertise, create exactly what is needed to accelerate the transition from promising technologies to scalable industry adoption.”
Frederik Pind, Founder and Managing Director of Njord, added: “Regulatory pressures and rising fuel costs are reshaping the shipping industry. In this context, EETs offer the most immediate, commercially viable and fuel agnostic pathway to reduce emissions and operating costs. The industry has no shortage of these technologies, but what it does lack is scalable pathways for adoption and deployment. We see every day which solutions create measurable impact in practice. This fund allows us to combine technical insight, operational experience, and capital to support the suppliers and technologies with the strongest real-world potential.”
Acout MarineFifty
MarineFifty is an investment business focused on advancing marine sustainability and accelerating the sector's transition to net zero. Supported by a multidisciplinary team with backgrounds in shipping, energy, chemicals, sustainability, finance, and strategy, the business combines deep industry expertise with an active investment platform designed to unlock scalable impact. Its mission is to channel capital, technical insight, and strategic partnerships towards technologies and solutions capable of transforming the maritime industry. MarineFifty is a Knowledge Partner of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, and is part of The Fifty Group of companies, a network of businesses advancing sustainability across aviation, shipping, clean fuels, carbon removal, venture capital, and structured finance.
More information: www.marinefifty.com
About Njord
Njord partners with shipowners, operators, and investors to cut fuel costs, meet tightening regulations, and reduce their environmental footprint — across every major segment.
With hands-on experience across 700+ vessels and an independently assessed portfolio of 50+ technologies, Njord delivers the advisory, compliance, and technical expertise that turns efficiency potential into measurable results: lower fuel bills, stronger trading economics, and fleets that stay ahead of emission controls, carbon requirements, and an accelerating regulatory agenda.
Njord's end-to-end capability spans vessel-level efficiency assessment, technology integration, fleet compliance and pooling strategies, and performance tracking at scale — giving owners, charterers, and capital partners the technical confidence to act.
300+ owners and charterers already work with Njord. Because in shipping, doing the right thing and running a tighter operation turn out to be the same thing.
More information: www.njordsolution.com
Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities or interests in any fund, nor does it constitute investment, legal, tax or other advice. Any future financial product will be marketed only in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and only to eligible investors in jurisdictions where such marketing is permitted.
Contact
MarineFiftyContact
Gianne Middleton
+44 7348948216
https://marinefifty.com
Gianne Middleton
+44 7348948216
https://marinefifty.com
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