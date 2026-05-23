Zen Host Properties' Luxury Retreat in Marietta, GA, Puts Baseball Tournament Families Minutes from the Diamond
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 4-acre, 5 bedroom vacation rental, offers a home base for East Cobb Baseball families.
Marietta, GA, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Families traveling to the East Cobb Baseball Complex for tournaments no longer have to settle for cramped hotel rooms or split across multiple properties. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a stunning five-bedroom, five-bathroom luxury vacation home nestled on four wooded acres in Marietta, Georgia, offers the spacious, comfortable, and convenient solution that traveling baseball families have been looking for.
Situated just minutes from the East Cobb Baseball Complex — one of the nation's premier youth baseball destinations — Silverwood Sanctuary is purpose-built for large groups. With five full bedrooms and bathrooms, the entire team family can stay together under one roof, eliminating the logistical headaches of coordinating across multiple hotel rooms and keeping everyone where they need to be: focused on the game.
After long days on the field, families can unwind in style. The retreat features a pool and hot tub, a fully equipped kitchen for home-cooked team meals, hotel-quality linens, high-speed Wi-Fi, and free parking — everything needed to rest, recharge, and rally for the next day's matchup.
Beyond baseball, Silverwood's prime Marietta location puts guests close to Marietta Square's restaurants and shops, Truist Park and The Battery, and local landmarks like The Big Chicken.
"We designed this space for exactly this kind of experience," said a representative of Zen Host Properties LLC. "Large families deserve a retreat that matches the size of their adventure."
Book your stay at Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat through www.airbnb.com/rooms/1626050685464431026.
About Zen Host Properties
Zen Host Properties is a boutique, wellness-focused vacation rental management company serving the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. Specializing in full-service property management, Zen Host Properties partners with vacation rental owners to maximize property performance while delivering exceptional guest experiences. From marketing and booking management to housekeeping, maintenance, and round-the-clock guest communication, Zen Host Properties handles every aspect of rental operations with precision and care. The company does more than manage vacation rentals — it creates restorative stays for mindful travelers. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat is among the company's premier managed properties. For more information, visit www.zenhostproperties or follow @zenhostproperties on Facebook and Instagram.
Situated just minutes from the East Cobb Baseball Complex — one of the nation's premier youth baseball destinations — Silverwood Sanctuary is purpose-built for large groups. With five full bedrooms and bathrooms, the entire team family can stay together under one roof, eliminating the logistical headaches of coordinating across multiple hotel rooms and keeping everyone where they need to be: focused on the game.
After long days on the field, families can unwind in style. The retreat features a pool and hot tub, a fully equipped kitchen for home-cooked team meals, hotel-quality linens, high-speed Wi-Fi, and free parking — everything needed to rest, recharge, and rally for the next day's matchup.
Beyond baseball, Silverwood's prime Marietta location puts guests close to Marietta Square's restaurants and shops, Truist Park and The Battery, and local landmarks like The Big Chicken.
"We designed this space for exactly this kind of experience," said a representative of Zen Host Properties LLC. "Large families deserve a retreat that matches the size of their adventure."
Book your stay at Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat through www.airbnb.com/rooms/1626050685464431026.
About Zen Host Properties
Zen Host Properties is a boutique, wellness-focused vacation rental management company serving the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. Specializing in full-service property management, Zen Host Properties partners with vacation rental owners to maximize property performance while delivering exceptional guest experiences. From marketing and booking management to housekeeping, maintenance, and round-the-clock guest communication, Zen Host Properties handles every aspect of rental operations with precision and care. The company does more than manage vacation rentals — it creates restorative stays for mindful travelers. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat is among the company's premier managed properties. For more information, visit www.zenhostproperties or follow @zenhostproperties on Facebook and Instagram.
Contact
Zen Host PropertiesContact
Patricia Joseph
678-413-5163
https://www.zenhostproperties.com
Patricia Joseph
678-413-5163
https://www.zenhostproperties.com
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