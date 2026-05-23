Mike Dee’s "I Am My Biggest Stranger" Earns Critical Praise as National Distribution Reaches 115,000 Libraries, 85,000 Bookstores, and 300,000 Schools
Mike Dee is a father, entrepreneur, and follower of Jesus Christ whose life journey has included hardship, homelessness, reinvention, emotional struggle, and spiritual transformation. He writes with raw honesty, deep reflection, and a desire to help others confront the hidden battles within themselves and rediscover who they were created to become. "I Am My Biggest Stranger" is his debut book.
New York, NY, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Debut author Mike Dee is gaining early recognition with the release of "I Am My Biggest Stranger," a powerful 511-page spiritual and personal transformation book inspired in part by Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy.
Blending autobiographical storytelling, Christian spiritual reflection, and psychological insight, "I Am My Biggest Stranger" invites readers on a deeply introspective journey through identity, suffering, healing, and transformation.
The book is building early momentum following strong editorial praise, including a 5-star Readers’ Favorite review, and upcoming inclusion in Readers’ Favorite’s monthly professional review distribution, which reaches approximately 115,000 libraries, 85,000 bookstores, and 300,000 schools nationwide.
Unlike many personal growth books designed as brief introductions to companion workbooks, follow-up products, or future systems, Dee intentionally created a work designed to stand fully on its own.
“At 511 pages, this was never meant to be a teaser,” says Dee. “I wanted readers to receive something substantial, complete, and genuinely transformative.”
“This was never about giving someone just enough to lead them into another purchase. It was about truly serving people.”
That message appears to be resonating.
In a recent 5-star Readers’ Favorite review, reviewer Romuald Dzemo wrote:
“I have read Dante Alighieri’s Inferno many times, and have read various commentaries about the classical poem, but I have never read something inspired by the book that is as close to enlightening as 'I Am My Biggest Stranger.'”
Dzemo also praised the book’s thematic depth, writing:
“Mike Dee creates a great intersection between modern psychology and Christian spirituality.”
Additional editorial praise has highlighted the emotional power of the work.
Editorial reviewer Chloe Collins wrote:
“Rarely does a book reach into the nervous system and make you feel watched and seen.”
She added:
“Mike Dee does not hide behind neat theology or motivational polish. He drags you into a dark wood of grief and keeps you there long enough to see those places are a map.”
Inspired by Dante’s symbolic descent through darkness, "I Am My Biggest Stranger" uses the nine circles of Inferno as a framework for examining modern struggles including fear, shame, pride, emotional dependency, validation-seeking, anger, distraction, and spiritual disconnection.
But while the book begins with confrontation, its latter half intentionally shifts toward healing, faith, purpose, transformation, and legacy.
That progression has sparked early conversations among some readers about whether Dee may eventually continue the literary journey through future works inspired by Dante’s Purgatorio and Paradiso.
While Dee acknowledges the idea, he emphasizes that this debut was intentionally written as a complete work.
“Some readers have asked whether this concept could evolve into future volumes, which is certainly an interesting idea,” Dee says. “But, 'I Am My Biggest Stranger' was absolutely written as a complete book.
“The second half already begins moving beyond the dark wood into restoration, alignment, purpose, and growth. Readers are not left stranded in darkness.
“If future books happen, they will carry the same level of depth, honesty, and completeness.”
Mike Dee’s personal life experiences bring emotional authenticity to the work. His journey has included homelessness as a young man, personal loss, emotional hardship, business setbacks, and a life-altering car accident that became a catalyst for spiritual reflection and transformation.
Rather than writing from the perspective of a detached expert, Dee writes from lived experience.
At its core, "I Am My Biggest Stranger" asks one defining question:
What happens when the greatest obstacle in your life is the stranger in the mirror?
Blending autobiographical storytelling, Christian spiritual reflection, and psychological insight, "I Am My Biggest Stranger" invites readers on a deeply introspective journey through identity, suffering, healing, and transformation.
The book is building early momentum following strong editorial praise, including a 5-star Readers’ Favorite review, and upcoming inclusion in Readers’ Favorite’s monthly professional review distribution, which reaches approximately 115,000 libraries, 85,000 bookstores, and 300,000 schools nationwide.
Unlike many personal growth books designed as brief introductions to companion workbooks, follow-up products, or future systems, Dee intentionally created a work designed to stand fully on its own.
“At 511 pages, this was never meant to be a teaser,” says Dee. “I wanted readers to receive something substantial, complete, and genuinely transformative.”
“This was never about giving someone just enough to lead them into another purchase. It was about truly serving people.”
That message appears to be resonating.
In a recent 5-star Readers’ Favorite review, reviewer Romuald Dzemo wrote:
“I have read Dante Alighieri’s Inferno many times, and have read various commentaries about the classical poem, but I have never read something inspired by the book that is as close to enlightening as 'I Am My Biggest Stranger.'”
Dzemo also praised the book’s thematic depth, writing:
“Mike Dee creates a great intersection between modern psychology and Christian spirituality.”
Additional editorial praise has highlighted the emotional power of the work.
Editorial reviewer Chloe Collins wrote:
“Rarely does a book reach into the nervous system and make you feel watched and seen.”
She added:
“Mike Dee does not hide behind neat theology or motivational polish. He drags you into a dark wood of grief and keeps you there long enough to see those places are a map.”
Inspired by Dante’s symbolic descent through darkness, "I Am My Biggest Stranger" uses the nine circles of Inferno as a framework for examining modern struggles including fear, shame, pride, emotional dependency, validation-seeking, anger, distraction, and spiritual disconnection.
But while the book begins with confrontation, its latter half intentionally shifts toward healing, faith, purpose, transformation, and legacy.
That progression has sparked early conversations among some readers about whether Dee may eventually continue the literary journey through future works inspired by Dante’s Purgatorio and Paradiso.
While Dee acknowledges the idea, he emphasizes that this debut was intentionally written as a complete work.
“Some readers have asked whether this concept could evolve into future volumes, which is certainly an interesting idea,” Dee says. “But, 'I Am My Biggest Stranger' was absolutely written as a complete book.
“The second half already begins moving beyond the dark wood into restoration, alignment, purpose, and growth. Readers are not left stranded in darkness.
“If future books happen, they will carry the same level of depth, honesty, and completeness.”
Mike Dee’s personal life experiences bring emotional authenticity to the work. His journey has included homelessness as a young man, personal loss, emotional hardship, business setbacks, and a life-altering car accident that became a catalyst for spiritual reflection and transformation.
Rather than writing from the perspective of a detached expert, Dee writes from lived experience.
At its core, "I Am My Biggest Stranger" asks one defining question:
What happens when the greatest obstacle in your life is the stranger in the mirror?
Contact
Susan Jackson-DunnContact
516-200-4760
516-200-4760
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