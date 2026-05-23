Mike Dee’s "I Am My Biggest Stranger" Earns Critical Praise as National Distribution Reaches 115,000 Libraries, 85,000 Bookstores, and 300,000 Schools

Mike Dee is a father, entrepreneur, and follower of Jesus Christ whose life journey has included hardship, homelessness, reinvention, emotional struggle, and spiritual transformation. He writes with raw honesty, deep reflection, and a desire to help others confront the hidden battles within themselves and rediscover who they were created to become. "I Am My Biggest Stranger" is his debut book.