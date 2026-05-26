Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes - A Celebration of Heart Health and Awareness
Wyoming, MI, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes” is calling on LVAD patients, heart patients, caregivers, families, nurses, supporters, and community partners to take part in a growing movement for heart health awareness, celebration of life, and community connection ahead of its August 15 event at Lamar Park in Wyoming, MI. The park event will run from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with the group walk beginning at 5:00 PM.
Organizers are encouraging participants to stay engaged leading up to the event by sending in virtual walking videos, photos, and testimonials any time before the walk date. This gives people who cannot attend in person a chance to be part of the movement while helping spread awareness about LVAD life, caregiver support, and the power of walking as a symbol of strength and survival.
The event is designed to be more than just one day. It is a community-wide invitation to walk, share, and show support from wherever you are. Whether participants join in person or virtually, each mile helps tell a story and build momentum for a stronger, more connected LVAD community.
“We want people to feel included every step of the way,” said organizers. “By sharing a virtual walk video or testimonial before August 15, supporters can help keep the message alive and help others understand what it means to live fully with an LVAD.”
The event also supports the broader mission behind ComfortCarrier, which centers on uplifting and encouraging LVAD patients and their families through awareness and practical support. To sign up, participate virtually, or learn more, visit:
https://marcusreynolds0810.systeme.io/7417050e
About Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes
“Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes” is a heart health and LVAD awareness event created to bring together patients, caregivers, families, and supporters in a celebration of life, resilience, and community.
Organizers are encouraging participants to stay engaged leading up to the event by sending in virtual walking videos, photos, and testimonials any time before the walk date. This gives people who cannot attend in person a chance to be part of the movement while helping spread awareness about LVAD life, caregiver support, and the power of walking as a symbol of strength and survival.
The event is designed to be more than just one day. It is a community-wide invitation to walk, share, and show support from wherever you are. Whether participants join in person or virtually, each mile helps tell a story and build momentum for a stronger, more connected LVAD community.
“We want people to feel included every step of the way,” said organizers. “By sharing a virtual walk video or testimonial before August 15, supporters can help keep the message alive and help others understand what it means to live fully with an LVAD.”
The event also supports the broader mission behind ComfortCarrier, which centers on uplifting and encouraging LVAD patients and their families through awareness and practical support. To sign up, participate virtually, or learn more, visit:
https://marcusreynolds0810.systeme.io/7417050e
About Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes
“Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes” is a heart health and LVAD awareness event created to bring together patients, caregivers, families, and supporters in a celebration of life, resilience, and community.
Contact
Comfort Carrier LLCContact
Marcus Reynolds
616-520-1210
Marcus Reynolds
616-520-1210
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