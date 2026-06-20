Artist to Watch: Aalure Drops Bold New Single "New Problemz"
"New Problemz" - Aalure Delivers a Smooth New Anthem
Long Beach, CA, June 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Aalure is an emerging artist, writer, and producer from Long Beach, California, blending West Coast grit with a forward‑looking, motivational sound. Rooted in the city’s legacy of raw storytelling and independent hustle, she creates music that reflects ambition, clarity, and the mindset of leveling up.
Her latest single, “New Problemz,” captures the moment when focus sharpens and the future opens up. Anchored by the line “Visions clear, future bright…” the record delivers a confident, uplifting energy that resonates with anyone pushing toward something bigger. As both the writer and producer, she shapes the song’s message and sonic identity with intention.
With a growing catalog and a clear artistic direction, Aalure is positioning herself as one of Long Beach’s next breakout voices. Her work reflects the mindset of someone who always knew she’d make it—and is now stepping into that reality.
Raised in a city known for shaping icons, she developed her craft hands‑on—writing, producing, and engineering her own work to build a sound that’s both personal and polished. Her music leans into sharp lyricism, melodic hooks, and production that balances bounce with introspection. Every track is built from the ground up, giving listeners a direct line into her vision.
Aalure has "New Problemz" - and Fans Will Relate
For radio, press, bookings, or interviews, she brings professionalism, originality, and a sound built for both the street. Available now on all streaming outlets.
Contact Publicist, LaTonya Carmouche, 424-213-0442 tcpr4u@yahoo.com
Her latest single, “New Problemz,” captures the moment when focus sharpens and the future opens up. Anchored by the line “Visions clear, future bright…” the record delivers a confident, uplifting energy that resonates with anyone pushing toward something bigger. As both the writer and producer, she shapes the song’s message and sonic identity with intention.
With a growing catalog and a clear artistic direction, Aalure is positioning herself as one of Long Beach’s next breakout voices. Her work reflects the mindset of someone who always knew she’d make it—and is now stepping into that reality.
Raised in a city known for shaping icons, she developed her craft hands‑on—writing, producing, and engineering her own work to build a sound that’s both personal and polished. Her music leans into sharp lyricism, melodic hooks, and production that balances bounce with introspection. Every track is built from the ground up, giving listeners a direct line into her vision.
Aalure has "New Problemz" - and Fans Will Relate
For radio, press, bookings, or interviews, she brings professionalism, originality, and a sound built for both the street. Available now on all streaming outlets.
Contact Publicist, LaTonya Carmouche, 424-213-0442 tcpr4u@yahoo.com
Contact
TCPRContact
Tonya Carmouche
424-213-0442
sirjonesmedia.com
tcpr4u@yahoo.com
Tonya Carmouche
424-213-0442
sirjonesmedia.com
tcpr4u@yahoo.com
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