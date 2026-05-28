Karen Poznanski Announces Run for TVUSD School Board, Promising Stability and Lawful Governance
Longtime educator and community advocate Karen Poznanski has announced her candidacy for the Temecula Valley Unified School District Board of Education, Trustee Area 3. A public school teacher and doctoral student in education policy, Poznanski says her campaign will focus on restoring professionalism, lawful governance, transparency, and student-centered leadership while moving the district away from political conflict and toward stability and trust.
Temecula, CA, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- After months of speaking at board meetings, advocating for lawful governance, and calling for accountability and transparency, longtime educator and community advocate Karen Poznanski is taking the next step: running for the Temecula Valley Unified School District Board of Education, Trustee Area 3.
“For me, this was never about political theater or division,” Poznanski said. “It was about policy, process, and the responsibility elected officials have to follow the law, even when it’s unpopular.”
A public school teacher with 15 years of classroom experience and a doctoral student in education policy at University of Southern California, Poznanski said her decision to run came after watching increasing conflict and legal controversy dominate board meetings while community trust eroded.
“I stood at that podium because I believed the community deserved to be heard,” she said. “I may not always agree with every person who comes before the board, but I absolutely believe they deserve respect, transparency, and leadership grounded in lawful governance.”
Poznanski emphasized that her campaign is focused on restoring professionalism, improving communication with families, and ensuring decisions remain centered on students rather than political agendas.
“One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned throughout this process is that school board members are not elected to govern based solely on personal beliefs,” Poznanski said. “They are elected to serve the entire community while operating within the law. As a board member, I will listen carefully to parents and community members, but I will never knowingly support actions that place the district, its students, or taxpayers at legal risk.”
Her campaign platform centers on:
Strong academics and student achievement
Fiscal responsibility and transparency
Safe and supportive schools
Respectful engagement with families and staff
Legally sound and accountable governance
Poznanski says her campaign represents a shift away from chaos and toward stability and trust.
“Our community deserves leadership that can disagree respectfully, listen thoughtfully, and govern responsibly,” she said. “This campaign is about bringing the focus back where it belongs: students, schools, and the future of this district.”
For more information about Karen Poznanski’s campaign for TVUSD Trustee Area 3, visit VotePoz.com.
“For me, this was never about political theater or division,” Poznanski said. “It was about policy, process, and the responsibility elected officials have to follow the law, even when it’s unpopular.”
A public school teacher with 15 years of classroom experience and a doctoral student in education policy at University of Southern California, Poznanski said her decision to run came after watching increasing conflict and legal controversy dominate board meetings while community trust eroded.
“I stood at that podium because I believed the community deserved to be heard,” she said. “I may not always agree with every person who comes before the board, but I absolutely believe they deserve respect, transparency, and leadership grounded in lawful governance.”
Poznanski emphasized that her campaign is focused on restoring professionalism, improving communication with families, and ensuring decisions remain centered on students rather than political agendas.
“One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned throughout this process is that school board members are not elected to govern based solely on personal beliefs,” Poznanski said. “They are elected to serve the entire community while operating within the law. As a board member, I will listen carefully to parents and community members, but I will never knowingly support actions that place the district, its students, or taxpayers at legal risk.”
Her campaign platform centers on:
Strong academics and student achievement
Fiscal responsibility and transparency
Safe and supportive schools
Respectful engagement with families and staff
Legally sound and accountable governance
Poznanski says her campaign represents a shift away from chaos and toward stability and trust.
“Our community deserves leadership that can disagree respectfully, listen thoughtfully, and govern responsibly,” she said. “This campaign is about bringing the focus back where it belongs: students, schools, and the future of this district.”
For more information about Karen Poznanski’s campaign for TVUSD Trustee Area 3, visit VotePoz.com.
Contact
David BerryContact
619-316-2382
votepoz.com
619-316-2382
votepoz.com
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