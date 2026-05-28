Karen Poznanski Announces Run for TVUSD School Board, Promising Stability and Lawful Governance

Longtime educator and community advocate Karen Poznanski has announced her candidacy for the Temecula Valley Unified School District Board of Education, Trustee Area 3. A public school teacher and doctoral student in education policy, Poznanski says her campaign will focus on restoring professionalism, lawful governance, transparency, and student-centered leadership while moving the district away from political conflict and toward stability and trust.