A New Chapter for Smart City - Meet The New President
Nick Lenoci steps into the President role, bringing six years of Smart City growth and three decades of telecom leadership to the work ahead.
Orlando, FL, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nick Lenoci telecom industry vet has been promoted to President of Smart City Telecom.
For Smart City customers and partners, this is a continuation of the work Nick has been leading at Smart City for the past six years. Since joining as Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 2019, Nick has been at the center of nearly every chapter of recent growth: hundreds of new fiber-lit commercial buildings across Central Florida, and an expanding Fiber To The Home (FTTH) footprint that now reaches residents in Clermont, Winter Garden, and Oakland, in addition to our long-time home in Celebration.
What this means for Smart customers and partners
The teams Smart City customers and partners work with every day are the same. Smart City service standards and commitment to safety, courtesy, accuracy, and responsiveness will remain the same. Smart City remains the telecommunications provider for large enterprises in healthcare, the public sector, hospitality, and entertainment venues. We will continue connecting Central Florida residents and businesses with reliable fiber, voice, and managed network solutions.
What does change is the runway. With Nick at the helm, Smart City is doubling down on the things customers and partners tell us matter most: expanding the fiber footprint, sharpening service delivery, and bringing the same care to every new community we light up.
About Nick
Nick brings more than three decades of telecommunications experience to the role, blending finance, operations, sales, and marketing leadership across every major chapter of the industry. He served as Vice President of Business Solutions at Bright House Networks. Earlier in his career, he was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Looking Glass Networks, helping grow revenue from zero to $80 million before its sale to Level 3 Communications.
“Smart City has been part of Central Florida for many years, and the trust our customers and partners place in us is something we never take for granted. My focus is making sure that trust is rewarded every day — with reliable service, smart investments in our network, and a team that genuinely cares about the communities we serve.” -Nick Lenoci, President, Smart City Telecom
Looking ahead
Smart City is rapidly growing FTTH residential sales. Smart City’s commercial footprint is aggressively expanding across Central Florida. Our strategic partnerships with major players such as Orlando City Soccer are entering the next chapter.
For Smart City customers and partners, this is a continuation of the work Nick has been leading at Smart City for the past six years. Since joining as Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 2019, Nick has been at the center of nearly every chapter of recent growth: hundreds of new fiber-lit commercial buildings across Central Florida, and an expanding Fiber To The Home (FTTH) footprint that now reaches residents in Clermont, Winter Garden, and Oakland, in addition to our long-time home in Celebration.
What this means for Smart customers and partners
The teams Smart City customers and partners work with every day are the same. Smart City service standards and commitment to safety, courtesy, accuracy, and responsiveness will remain the same. Smart City remains the telecommunications provider for large enterprises in healthcare, the public sector, hospitality, and entertainment venues. We will continue connecting Central Florida residents and businesses with reliable fiber, voice, and managed network solutions.
What does change is the runway. With Nick at the helm, Smart City is doubling down on the things customers and partners tell us matter most: expanding the fiber footprint, sharpening service delivery, and bringing the same care to every new community we light up.
About Nick
Nick brings more than three decades of telecommunications experience to the role, blending finance, operations, sales, and marketing leadership across every major chapter of the industry. He served as Vice President of Business Solutions at Bright House Networks. Earlier in his career, he was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Looking Glass Networks, helping grow revenue from zero to $80 million before its sale to Level 3 Communications.
“Smart City has been part of Central Florida for many years, and the trust our customers and partners place in us is something we never take for granted. My focus is making sure that trust is rewarded every day — with reliable service, smart investments in our network, and a team that genuinely cares about the communities we serve.” -Nick Lenoci, President, Smart City Telecom
Looking ahead
Smart City is rapidly growing FTTH residential sales. Smart City’s commercial footprint is aggressively expanding across Central Florida. Our strategic partnerships with major players such as Orlando City Soccer are entering the next chapter.
Contact
Smart CityContact
Latoya Hodge
407-828-6700
https://smartcitytelecom.com/
Latoya Hodge
407-828-6700
https://smartcitytelecom.com/
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