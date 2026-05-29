Scholarships Awarded to Collingswood High School Students
$10,000 presented to two seniors by Brian J. McIntyre.
Columbia, MD, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Scholarships Awarded to Collingswood High School Students
$10,000 presented to two seniors by Brian J. McIntyre.
Brian J. McIntyre, President of WorkStrategy, Inc., awarded two scholarships, totaling $10,000, to Collingswood High School seniors. They were announced on May 21, 2026. Brian and his family established the scholarship program in honor of his parents who were both actively involved in local charities and educational programs.
The 2026 scholarship recipients are Zion Anderson and Georgia Murray.
"I was so surprised when I heard I was awarded the scholarship. This huge generosity from Mr. McIntyre will truly benefit me in my future endeavors and continued studies,” stated Georgia Murray. “This will take a huge weight off my shoulders by allowing me to focus more on academics than the economic struggles that college presents. Thank you so much, I am so grateful for this opportunity!".
“It’s always an honor to support Collingswood High School’s Academic Awards program and recognize students for their hard work and accomplishments,” said Brian McIntyre. “These seniors have demonstrated a strong commitment to academic excellence and community involvement, and we wish them continued success as they begin the next chapter of their academic and professional journeys.”
Since its inception in 2000, the program has awarded $490,000 in scholarships, with an emphasis on the fields of science, healthcare, and technology.
About Brian J. McIntyre
Mr. McIntyre, a 1976 graduate of Collingswood High School, started HR technology consulting firms Working Concepts and WorkStrategy, both based in Maryland. He also launched Project VisionShare, a non-profit created to assist Maryland-based entrepreneurs, and provided endowments to Howard Community College in Columbia, MD, for their entrepreneurial center.
$10,000 presented to two seniors by Brian J. McIntyre.
Brian J. McIntyre, President of WorkStrategy, Inc., awarded two scholarships, totaling $10,000, to Collingswood High School seniors. They were announced on May 21, 2026. Brian and his family established the scholarship program in honor of his parents who were both actively involved in local charities and educational programs.
The 2026 scholarship recipients are Zion Anderson and Georgia Murray.
"I was so surprised when I heard I was awarded the scholarship. This huge generosity from Mr. McIntyre will truly benefit me in my future endeavors and continued studies,” stated Georgia Murray. “This will take a huge weight off my shoulders by allowing me to focus more on academics than the economic struggles that college presents. Thank you so much, I am so grateful for this opportunity!".
“It’s always an honor to support Collingswood High School’s Academic Awards program and recognize students for their hard work and accomplishments,” said Brian McIntyre. “These seniors have demonstrated a strong commitment to academic excellence and community involvement, and we wish them continued success as they begin the next chapter of their academic and professional journeys.”
Since its inception in 2000, the program has awarded $490,000 in scholarships, with an emphasis on the fields of science, healthcare, and technology.
About Brian J. McIntyre
Mr. McIntyre, a 1976 graduate of Collingswood High School, started HR technology consulting firms Working Concepts and WorkStrategy, both based in Maryland. He also launched Project VisionShare, a non-profit created to assist Maryland-based entrepreneurs, and provided endowments to Howard Community College in Columbia, MD, for their entrepreneurial center.
Contact
WorkStrategy, Inc.Contact
Brian McIntyre
410-715-1020
https://www.workstrategy.com/
Laura Jacobsen, 410.715.1020 or laura.jacobsen@workstrategy.com
Brian McIntyre
410-715-1020
https://www.workstrategy.com/
Laura Jacobsen, 410.715.1020 or laura.jacobsen@workstrategy.com
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