Keep Texas Beautiful Announces 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award Winners
Ten Texas communities recognized for outstanding leadership in beautification, litter prevention, and community engagement. This year's winners are: Eden, San Saba, Argyle, Lago Vista, Ennis, Duncanville, Friendswood, Longview, and Brownsville.
Austin, TX, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Keep Texas Beautiful announced the recipients of the 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) during the 2026 Keep Texas Beautiful Conference on May 14. The awards recognize 10 Texas communities for exceptional leadership in, litter prevention, waste reduction, beautification, and community engagement.
Established in 1969 in partnership with the Governor’s Office, the GCAA is one of Texas’s most prestigious annual environmental and community improvement honors.The winning communities will share $2 million in landscape funding from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for projects along state-maintained rights-of-way.
The 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award winners are:
Category 1 (pop. up to 3,000): Eden
Category 2 (pop. 3,001 - 5,500): San Saba
Category 3 (pop. 5,501 - 9,000): Argyle
Category 4 (pop. 9,001 - 15,000): Lago Vista
Category 5 (pop. 15,001 - 25,000): Ennis
Category 6 (pop. 25,001 - 40,000): Duncanville
Category 7 (pop. 40,001 - 65,000): Friendswood
Category 8 (pop. 65,001 - 90,000): Longview
Category 9 (pop. 90,001 - 180,000): Mesquite
Category 10 (pop. over 180,001): Brownsville
Among this year’s recipients, Eden and Ennis earned their first-ever Governor’s Community Achievement Awards, while Mesquite and Longview were recognized for the first time in more than a decade. Argyle also earned its first Governor’s Community Achievement Award after advancing into a new population category.
The 2026 awards program also marks 40 years of partnership between Keep Texas Beautiful and the Texas Department of Transportation. Since 1986, TxDOT has provided more than $54 million in landscaping grants to Governor’s Community Achievement Award-winning communities across the state.
“These communities represent the very best of what happens when residents, volunteers, local leaders, and community partners work together to create cleaner, more vibrant places to live,” said Sara Walters, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “This year’s winners demonstrated meaningful community impact through innovative approaches to litter prevention, beautification, and community engagement.”
Communities are evaluated by an independent panel of judges across several key areas, including public awareness and outreach, environmental education, beautification and community improvement, litter prevention and cleanup, solid waste management, litter law enforcement, and illegal dumping prevention.
For more information about the Governor’s Community Achievement Awards and the 2026 winners, visit https://ktb.org/gcaa.
About Keep Texas Beautiful
Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring and empowering Texans to keep their communities clean and beautiful. Through programs focused on beautification, litter prevention, recycling, waste reduction, and community engagement, KTB supports a statewide network of affiliates, volunteers, and partners working to improve communities across Texas.
Founded in 1967, KTB reaches millions of Texans annually through grassroots programs, education, and volunteer action. Learn more at ktb.org.
About Texas Department of Transportation
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining more than 80,000 miles of road and supporting aviation, maritime, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, TxDOT delivers a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Learn more at txdot.gov.
Established in 1969 in partnership with the Governor’s Office, the GCAA is one of Texas’s most prestigious annual environmental and community improvement honors.The winning communities will share $2 million in landscape funding from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for projects along state-maintained rights-of-way.
The 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award winners are:
Category 1 (pop. up to 3,000): Eden
Category 2 (pop. 3,001 - 5,500): San Saba
Category 3 (pop. 5,501 - 9,000): Argyle
Category 4 (pop. 9,001 - 15,000): Lago Vista
Category 5 (pop. 15,001 - 25,000): Ennis
Category 6 (pop. 25,001 - 40,000): Duncanville
Category 7 (pop. 40,001 - 65,000): Friendswood
Category 8 (pop. 65,001 - 90,000): Longview
Category 9 (pop. 90,001 - 180,000): Mesquite
Category 10 (pop. over 180,001): Brownsville
Among this year’s recipients, Eden and Ennis earned their first-ever Governor’s Community Achievement Awards, while Mesquite and Longview were recognized for the first time in more than a decade. Argyle also earned its first Governor’s Community Achievement Award after advancing into a new population category.
The 2026 awards program also marks 40 years of partnership between Keep Texas Beautiful and the Texas Department of Transportation. Since 1986, TxDOT has provided more than $54 million in landscaping grants to Governor’s Community Achievement Award-winning communities across the state.
“These communities represent the very best of what happens when residents, volunteers, local leaders, and community partners work together to create cleaner, more vibrant places to live,” said Sara Walters, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “This year’s winners demonstrated meaningful community impact through innovative approaches to litter prevention, beautification, and community engagement.”
Communities are evaluated by an independent panel of judges across several key areas, including public awareness and outreach, environmental education, beautification and community improvement, litter prevention and cleanup, solid waste management, litter law enforcement, and illegal dumping prevention.
For more information about the Governor’s Community Achievement Awards and the 2026 winners, visit https://ktb.org/gcaa.
About Keep Texas Beautiful
Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring and empowering Texans to keep their communities clean and beautiful. Through programs focused on beautification, litter prevention, recycling, waste reduction, and community engagement, KTB supports a statewide network of affiliates, volunteers, and partners working to improve communities across Texas.
Founded in 1967, KTB reaches millions of Texans annually through grassroots programs, education, and volunteer action. Learn more at ktb.org.
About Texas Department of Transportation
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining more than 80,000 miles of road and supporting aviation, maritime, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, TxDOT delivers a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Learn more at txdot.gov.
Contact
Lara GeorgeContact
512-961-5258
ktb.org
512-961-5258
ktb.org
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